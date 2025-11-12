Conversational insights, agentic commerce, and new creative formats reinforce MikMak's position as the world's most advanced commerce enablement and analytics solution

MikMak, the leading global eCommerce enablement and analytics platform, today announced a major evolution with the upcoming release of new MCP-powered and AI-driven enhancements to MikMak 3.0, including the debut of conversational insights. Together, these innovations represent a significant step forward in MikMak's ability to serve as the single source of truth for how people and intelligent systems shop across channels, helping brands convert both human-driven and agent-driven demand in real-time.

Brand manufacturers now face two critical stakeholders in commerce: humans and AI agents. As consumers continue to navigate a complex, multi-channel purchase journey and AI agents increasingly influence those decisions, brands need a single platform that enables, measures, and optimizes both.

"Today's most successful brands are the ones turning data into action at the speed of their consumers," said Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO of MikMak. "With these advancements, MikMak is better positioned than anyone else in the market to transform invaluable commerce data into instant intelligence, helping brands understand performance in seconds and connect those insights directly to sales outcomes. This is the next chapter of profitable growth for global commerce, and there's a lot more to come soon."

Unlock the Future of Intelligent Agentic Commerce with MCP Capabilities

MikMak's MCP (Model Context Protocol) capabilities give brands a direct path to agentic commerce, where AI doesn't just analyze data but acts on it with precision, speed, and accountability. With MCP, commerce systems and AI agents can communicate using a shared standard, creating a unified framework for intelligent, real-time decision-making. MikMak amplifies this capability through its enterprise-grade Commerce and Insights APIs, which power global brands with unmatched data on shopper behavior, pricing, product availability, and performance across over 8,000 retailers.

MikMak's MCP capabilities transform this proven foundation into an AI-ready infrastructure that enables safe experimentation, faster optimization, and measurable business outcomes. Built with modularity and privacy by design, the platform enables brands to innovate confidently while maintaining full control over their data and decision-making frameworks. The result is accelerated execution, stronger attribution, and a new era of intelligent commerce where every AI-powered interaction drives real, profitable growth.

Transform Data into Instant Intelligence with Conversational Insights

Today's brands have more data than ever, but less clarity on what truly drives growth. MikMak closes that gap by transforming static dashboards into dynamic, conversational insights. Built on MikMak's enterprise-grade infrastructure and powered by more than 11 years of commerce data, MikMak's conversational insights advancements redefine how brands engage with performance analytics.

Instead of navigating fragmented reports or static scorecards, marketers will be able to ask questions in natural language, such as "What's driving growth?" or "Where should we invest next quarter?" and receive clear, contextual answers in seconds. The platform pairs visual analytics with narrative intelligence, automatically generating summaries, recommendations, and insights that connect performance to action.

With the upcoming launch of MikMak's conversational insights, every marketer will be able to analyze performance in real-time, reduce time-to-insight, and make faster, more confident decisions that drive measurable growth.

Boost Average Order Value, Promote Strategic Products, and Streamline the Path to Purchase with Upgraded MikMak Commerce Bundles

Brands can create more seamless, multi-product shopping experiences that mirror real-world buying behavior with upgraded MikMak Commerce Bundles technology. With one-click purchasing across media channels, brands can boost order value, drive conversions, and strengthen retailer partnerships.

Transform Immersive Shopping Into Instant Conversions with MikMak Creative MAX Templates

The new MikMak Creative MAX Templates for media blend immersive storytelling with a built-in "Where to Buy" overlay. This allows brands to pair full-screen hero media with instant purchasing options. Creative MAX templates drive both engagement and sales, while integrating retail partners directly into the brand experience.

Building on a Year of Industry-Leading Innovation

Throughout 2025, MikMak expanded its API-first, AI-driven platform with new capabilities, including the MikMak Insights API, the Headless Commerce API and Ad Units, and integrations with Pinterest and AccelPay. These releases established MikMak as the foundation for omnichannel shoppability, connecting upper-funnel media to measurable sales across thousands of retailers worldwide.

Looking ahead to early 2026, MikMak will continue to build out its AI-powered operating system, which learns from every commerce touchpoint. They will deepen their omnichannel attribution to combat walled gardens and expand global data partnerships to unlock richer, more actionable insights.

To learn more about these new and upcoming enhancements to MikMak 3.0, please visit www.MikMak.com

About MikMak

MikMak is the leading global eCommerce enablement and analytics platform, helping multichannel brands accelerate sales, drive profitability, and gain visibility into consumer behavior across more than 8,000 retailers worldwide. Through advanced insights and commerce infrastructure, MikMak enables brands to make every digital experience shoppable, measurable, and connected.

MikMak is backed by leading investors, including Wavecrest Growth Partners, Luminari Capital, and VaynerMedia. For more information, visit www.mikmak.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

