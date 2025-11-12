Fortune Media (USA) Corporation: Fortune Media Expands European Team with Kamal Ahmed as Executive Editorial Director, UK and Europe, and Francesca Cassidy as Editor - Features and Fortune 500 C-Suite

New Hires bolster Fortune's global initiative to deepen engagement with the Fortune 500 community of senior business leaders

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune Media Group (UK) Limited today announced two senior appointments in Europe as part of its continued investment in reaching and building membership communities amongst senior business leaders of Fortune 500 Europe companies.

Kamal Ahmed joins Fortune as Executive Editorial Director, UK and Europe, a pivotal role that will strengthen Fortune's presence and visibility across the region and spanning multiple Fortune editorial platforms. A respected journalist and broadcaster, Ahmed will amplify Fortune's voice in Europe through live journalism, compelling editorial storytelling, and by helping to shape exclusive curated conferences and private events that connect C-suite leaders across industries and borders.

Alongside him, Francesca Cassidy has been appointed Editor - Features and Fortune 500 C-Suite, responsible for developing Fortune's editorial content and features that engage European business leadership and focus on the challenges, innovation, and impact of Fortune 500® companies.

They join Tara Teymoori, who recently started as Community Director, responsible for building and engaging the members of the Fortune 500 Europe community-bringing the regional database and network to life through events, communication, and member engagement.

"Kamal joins at a pivotal moment as we expand Fortune's presence across Europe and bring the Fortune 500 community to life," said Jim Jacovides, Managing Director, Europe, Fortune. "His editorial expertise and commitment to connecting ideas, leaders, and impact align perfectly with the next chapter of Fortune in Europe-and with our mission to connect the global C-suite through great journalism, convenings, and community. Together with Francesca and Tara, we'll bring that community to life-serving the Fortune 500 C-suite with the stories, conversations, and connections that matter most."

"I am delighted to be joining Fortune, whose brands rightly lead the world in business, technology, and management thinking," said Kamal Ahmed. "It will be an honor to work with Jim and the team in London to expand the Fortune 500 community across Europe-producing great content and curating the very best conversations and connections."

Francesca Cassidy said: "I'm excited to help develop content that engages the Fortune 500 Europe C-suite by producing insight-led journalism that explores the challenges and opportunities business leaders face."

About Kamal Ahmed

One of the UK's leading media executives and former Economics Editor of BBC News, Kamal Ahmed is an award-winning journalist and author who has led major teams across BBC News, The Telegraph, The Guardian, and The Observer. In 2021, he co-founded The News Movement with William Lewis, a media company based in New York and London providing trusted news for the next generation of consumers. He was most recently The Telegraph's Director of Audio, launch presenter of The Daily T podcast, and columnist.

About Francesca Cassidy

A senior editorial leader specializing in business and leadership storytelling for C-suite audiences, Francesca Cassidy is an experienced editor and writer. For seven years at Raconteur, a leading publisher for business decision-makers, she shaped its editorial strategy grounded in reader insight and data, while launching new editorial products, and working closely with commercial partners on content innovation. A graduate of King's College, Cambridge, she has also mentored emerging journalists through industry inclusion programs.

