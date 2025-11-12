Polski Fundusz Rozwoju Spólka Akcyjna: PFR Deep Tech Programme with Second Investment - Strong Market Interest in a Fund Focusing on Dual-Use and Advanced Technologies

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThePFR Deep Tech programme, launched in May 2025, already has a second allocation and has consistently pursued a strategy of supporting breakthrough and dual-use technologies.Around PLN 200 million (€45 m) - two-thirds of public funds, has been contracted for the funds, with further agreements planned for the first half of 2026. The programme, which has a total value (with private capital) ofat least PLN 600 million (€150m), is enjoying a very strong market response - applications and declarations from VC teams and private investors amounting to approximately PLN 1 billion (€235 mln).

"Poland is not only participating in Europe's technological transformation - it is helping to shape its direction. With the PFR Deep Tech programme and subsequent capital allocations, we are showing that we can act efficiently, consistently and with vision - building a modern economy based on innovation and security," said Andrzej Domanski, Minister of Finance and Economy.

PFR Ventures, which manages the PFR Deep Tech programme, announced today that it has invested PLN 100 million (€23 m) in Balnord, a Polish venture capital fund investing in companies with dual-use potential from the Baltic Sea region. PLN 65 million of this amount comes from the PFR Deep Tech programme.

This marks the second allocation of funds under PFR Deep Tech. In September, PFR Ventures announced an investment of PLN 130 million (€30 mln) in the Expeditions II fund, focusing on security and defence technologies. Discussions are underway with additional funds.

"The interest in the PFR Deep Tech programme confirms that the market for high value-added technology investments is maturing in Poland. Once the first pool of funds has been deployed, we plan to evaluate and determine further directions for the development of this flagship programme," said Mikolaj Raczynski, PFR's vice-president for investments.

"The PFR Deep Tech programme has attracted the interest of more than a dozen leading deep tech funds from Poland and the region. These are experienced investors with a strong network of contacts in the high-tech and dual-use sectors," said Rozalia Urbanek, member of the management board of PFR Ventures.

PFR Deep Tech operates under the fund-of-funds model - capital from the programme is allocated to selected VC funds, which then invest in the most promising projects in the high-tech sector.



Source: PFR

Katarzyna Kozlowska, katarzyna.kozlowska@pfr.pl