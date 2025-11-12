Equum Medical Partners with Dr. Stephanie Lahr's Vital Thread Advisory to Scale Virtual Clinical Staffing

Collaboration unites Equum's 24/7 enterprise telehealth operations with Dr. Lahr's clinical informatics expertise to help hospitals build always-on hybrid care

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Equum Medical, a leader in integrated acute-care telehealth and virtual clinical staffing, today announced a strategic partnership with Vital Thread Advisory, the strategic insights firm founded by physician-executive and telehealth veteran Stephanie Lahr, MD, CHCIO. Together, the organizations will design scalable virtual care operating models that extend hospital capacity, address workforce gaps, and measurably improve patient and clinician experience across the inpatient continuum.

The collaboration will empower health systems through:

Enterprise virtual care operating models : co-designed coverage frameworks across tele-ICU, hospitalist and specialty consults, virtual nursing, telemetry, and virtual observation.

Workforce optimization & change leadership: competency mapping, clinical workflow redesign, and governance to support hybrid teams.

Technology-enabled service design : platform evaluation, interoperability roadmaps, security & risk management, and value realization plans.

Operational analytics & ROI: capacity unlock models, quality and experience metrics, and financial impact tracking tied to executive dashboards.

"Health systems don't just need more shifts covered, they need a resilient model that makes care continuous and teams more effective," said Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA, Founder & CEO of Equum Medical and nationally recognized telehealth leader as well as author of over 70 peer-reviewed publications. "By pairing Equum's always-on virtual clinical services with Dr. Lahr's deep expertise in health system operations and health IT, we can help hospitals move faster, from pilot to enterprise scale, while improving outcomes and reducing burnout."

Equum Medical partners with more than 200 health systems, hospitals, and post-acute facilities nationally who have reported measurable impact from its purpose-built, digitally enabled clinical services including Multi-Specialty, Critical care, Hospitalist, Virtual Nursing, Sitter and Telemetry.

"We're entering a new era of hybrid care where staffing, technology, and workflow must be designed in tandem to provide a comprehensive approach to care," said Dr. Lahr. "Equum's model doesn't merely fill gaps, it amplifies clinicians' reach across sites and settings. Together, we'll help health systems expand access, optimize resources, and create a better everyday experience for patients and providers."

The partners are engaging with select health systems now and will share early results at upcoming industry meetings including American Telemedicine Association's Insights Summit on Nov.16-18 in Orlando. Fla. Dr. Lahr and Equum Chief Nursing Officer Kristen Lawton MSN, RN will serve on keynote panels and also present a case study: "Enterprise Virtual Care: Re-engineering the Inpatient Experience from ED to Discharge." To connect at the Summit or receive more details on the event contact info@equummedical.com

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a nationally recognized leader in telehealth-enabled clinical services, helping hospitals and health systems enhance care delivery and serve more patients while achieving positive clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Equum works with providers large and small - urban and rural - with a focus on ensuring medically underserved communities have access to world-class specialist expertise. Founded over a decade ago by physicians committed to improving equity in access to healthcare, Equum offers a flexible, hybrid-care approach and a wide menu of multi-specialty, critical care, virtual nursing, and other services tailored to the needs of critical access and community hospitals. For more information, visit www.equummedical.com.

About Vital Thread Advisory

Vital Thread Advisory partners with health tech companies, startups, health systems and investors to align innovation with the realities of care delivery. Founded by physician and health technology leader Dr. Stephanie Lahr, the firm weaves together clinical expertise, informatics insight, commercial experience and executive leadership to guide strategy, adoption, and growth. With a focus on AI, workflow automation, and digital transformation, Vital Thread Advisory helps organizations design and deliver solutions that reduce friction, create value, and improve the experience of care for patients and clinicians. Dr. Lahr previously served as CIO and CMIO at Monument Health, led health-tech commercialization and adoption as President of Artisight and today also serves as Chief Medical Officer at uPerform, helping advance scalable, in-workflow clinical education. For more information, visit www.vitalthreadadvisory.com.

