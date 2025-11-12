The leadership position in the home coffee market allows the Group to achieve significant growth, thanks to the structural trend of espresso's expansion and premiumization, further strengthened by the strong expansion of the professional division

Approved by the Board of Directors of De' Longhi S.p.A. the consolidated results for the nine months of 2025.

In the nine months the Group achieved:

revenues for 2,461.4 million, up by 10.4% with respect to 2024 (11.7% at constant currency);

an adjusted Ebitda of 389.5 million, equal to 15.8% on revenues (vs. 15.1% last year);

a net income pertaining to the Group equal to 187.6 million (+8.0% with respect to last year);

a positive net financial position equal to 308.7 million.

In the third quarter the Group achieved:

revenues for 877.2 million, up by 8.9% with respect to 2024 (11.5% at constant currency);

an adjusted Ebitda of 148.8 million, or 17.0% on revenues (vs. 16.3% last year)

a net income pertaining to the Group amounting to 71.0 million (+5.0% vs 2024)

The Group CEO Fabio de' Longhi commented:

"The Group closed another quarter with excellent results, outperforming the market even in a challenging environment.

The household division reaffirms the strength of its recent growth momentum, supported in particular by the structural trend in coffee. The effectiveness of our ongoing communications investments has amplified this momentum, as evidenced by the success of the new global campaign starring Brad Pitt, directed by Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi.

At the same time, the professional division is accelerating, thanks to the contribution of both brands, in a context of ongoing premiumization of the espresso market, where La Marzocco and Eversys are consolidating their leadership.

Based on the solid results achieved, and while continuing to closely monitor persistent geopolitical uncertainties, we are raising our guidance for the year. We now expect revenue growth for the new perimeter between 7.5% and 8.5%, thanks to the positive contribution of both divisions, with an adjusted EBITDA between 610 and 620 million."

