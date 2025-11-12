Second Quarter Total Revenue Increased 89% Year-over-Year and Increased 58% Quarter-over-Quarter
Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group" or the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 ("fiscal 2026"). References to "fiscal 2025" mean the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Highlights:1
Certain Year-Over-Year Highlights
- Total revenue increased 89%, to ¥133.1 billion ($900 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥70.3 billion ($475 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Gross margin2 increased 92%, to ¥3.9 billion ($26 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥2.0 billion ($14 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly as a result of an increase in our Verified Accounts, Customer Assets and an overall increase in Marketplace Trading Volume.
- Verified Accounts3 increased 15%, to 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025 from 2,100,374 as of September 30, 2024.
- Customer Assets4 increased 78%, to ¥1,189.2 billion ($8,037 million) as of September 30, 2025 from ¥669.4 billion ($4,524 million) as of September 30, 2024.
- Marketplace Trading Volume5 increased 72%, to ¥94.7 billion ($640 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥55.1 billion ($373 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets frequently traded.
- Net income increased to ¥355 million ($2.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥15 million ($0.1 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The primary driver of this increase was an improvement in gross margin, partially offset by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.
- Adjusted EBITDA6 was ¥1,486 million ($10.0 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to ¥250 million ($1.7 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Certain Quarter-Over-Quarter Highlights
- Total revenue increased 58%, to ¥133.1 billion ($900 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥84.0 billion ($568 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Gross margin increased 44%, to ¥3.9 billion ($26 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥2.7 billion ($18 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Verified Accounts increased 3%, to 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025 from 2,351,223 as of June 30, 2025.
- Customer Assets increased 19%, to ¥1,189.2 billion ($8,037 million) as of September 30, 2025 from ¥1,000.3 billion ($6,760 million) as of June 30, 2025.
- Marketplace Trading Volume increased 54%, to ¥94.7 billion ($640 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥61.5 billion ($416 million) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Net income was ¥355 million ($2.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to Net loss of ¥1,377 million ($9.3 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The primary driver of this increase was an improvement in gross margin and a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Adjusted EBITDA was ¥1,486 million ($10.0 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to negative ¥399 million ($2.7 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Strategic and Operational Highlights:
- The Company's "Coincheck Staking" offering continued to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Company launched "Coincheck Staking" on January 13, 2025, allowing users to automatically earn Ethereum (ETH) simply by depositing ETH with Coincheck for staking rewards. The staking revenue increased to ¥794 million ($5.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥381 million ($2.6 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to a higher average percentage of staked Ethereum. The Company acquired Next Finance Tech. Co., Ltd., a staking platform service company in March 2025, and is working to also use Next Finance's staking platform to reduce the share of the staking rewards shared with the current third-party provider. The Company is also in ongoing discussions for separate revenue-generating business relationships for Next Finance with third parties.
- Coincheck Group held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 23, 2025. Matters approved by the shareholders at the AGM included reappointment of all nine board members (with one moving from non-executive director to executive director), approval of the Company's Dutch statutory annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external auditor of the Company's Dutch statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, ratification of the Next Finance and Aplo acquisitions, and authorization of the Company's board of directors to issue up to 73 million ordinary shares for general purposes, which includes acquisitions (approximately 5 million of which were used for the Aplo acquisition).
Other Recent Highlights:
- The Company acquired Aplo SAS, a digital asset prime brokerage for institutional crypto investors based in Paris, on October 14, 2025. Aplo has grown rapidly and today serves more than 60 active institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, banks and large corporates. Aplo was named "Prime Broker of the Year (EMEA)" at the 2025 Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards. The purchase price was approximately $24 million in a stock-for-stock transaction. To complete its acquisition of 100% share ownership of Aplo, Coincheck Parent also paid approximately €148 thousand (the "Cash Consideration") to certain warrant holders of Aplo who, as part of closing, exercised their warrants in exchange for Aplo shares and transferred those Aplo shares to Coincheck Parent in exchange for the Cash Consideration.
- The Company announced a strategic business relationship with Mercoin, a subsidiary of Mercari, Inc., one of the biggest C2C marketplaces in Japan, to expand Coincheck's customer base by allowing Mercari's customer base to open and use Coincheck accounts from within Mercari's customer app.
About Coincheck Group N.V.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services. Coincheck also leverages its ownership of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd. to offer staking services to retail customers and corporate clients, and its ownership of Aplo will be targeted at penetrating certain institutional crypto investor markets.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about trading, future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated; such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include, among others: (i) changes in the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets in which the Company competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) changes in global political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, including the effects of inflation, trade policies and government regulation; (iii) changes in economic conditions and consumer sentiment in Japan; (iv) the price of crypto assets and volume of transactions on the Company's platform; (v) the development, utility and usage of crypto assets; (vi) demand for any particular crypto asset; (vii) cyberattacks and security breaches on the Company platform; (viii) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services, (ix) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions, (x) the success, continued success, or lack thereof, regarding the Company's staking award program, Next Finance's staking platform and other potential commercial relationships, the strategic relationship with Mercoin/Mercari, and Aplo's business; (xi) the ability to grow and manage growth profitably; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-IFRS financial measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to the Company's results determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-IFRS measures, because the Company believes they are useful in evaluating its operating performance.
EBITDA represents net profit (loss) for the period before the impact of taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, further adjusted, as follows. Adjusted EBITDA is being calculated differently for the first and second quarter of fiscal 2026 than it was previously calculated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. When the Company announced its financial results on May 13, 2025 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the further adjustment to calculate Adjusted EBITDA consisted only of transaction expenses. Beginning with the first quarter for the year ending March 31, 2026 (and for the foreseeable future), in evaluating how Adjusted EBITDA should be calculated, the Company considers, in addition to transaction expenses, the non-cash expenses of (i) share-based compensation, which the Company did not have prior to April 1, 2025, the majority of which consists of Coincheck Group restricted share unit awards granted to two of Coincheck, Inc.'s founders and awards granted related to the Company's December 2024 business combination that resulted in the Company's listing on Nasdaq, and (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability, which fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the Company's share price.
The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes and believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
A reconciliation is provided below for each non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Coincheck Group's business.
Please see tables on the following pages for reconciliations of non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures.
U.S. Dollar financial information
For the convenience of the reader, where applicable, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥147.97 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2025.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the SEC.
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
For the three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
Revenue:
Revenue
132,229
70,339
83,553
Other revenue
876
9
436
Total revenue
133,105
70,348
83,989
Expenses:
Cost of sales
129,219
68,325
81,288
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,370
1,999
3,571
Total expenses
132,589
70,324
84,859
Operating profit (loss)
516
23
(870
Operating profit
Other income and expenses:
Other income
322
16
1
Other expenses
(1
(3
(132
Financial income
116
0
1
Financial expenses
(50
(16
(251
Profit (loss) before income taxes
903
21
(1,251
Income tax expense
548
6
126
Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
355
15
(1,377
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
United States
For the three
For the three
September 30,
September 30,
(in millions)
2025
2025
Revenue:
Revenue
132,229
893.6
Other revenue
876
5.9
Total revenue
133,105
899.5
Expenses:
Cost of sales
129,219
873.3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,370
22.8
Total expenses
132,589
896.1
Operating profit
516
3.5
Other income and expenses:
Other income
322
2.2
Other expenses
(1
0.0
Financial income
116
0.8
Financial expenses
(50
(0.3
Profit before income taxes
903
6.1
Income tax expense
548
3.7
Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company
355
2.4
|___________
|* Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
Japanese Yen
United States
For the six months ended
For the six
September 30,
September 30,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
Revenue:
Revenue
215,782
145,632
1,458.3
Other revenue
1,312
15
8.9
Total revenue
217,094
145,647
1,467.1
Expenses:
Cost of sales
210,763
140,507
1,424.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,684
4,473
45.2
Total expenses
217,447
144,980
1,469.5
Operating profit (loss)
(353
667
(2.4
Other income and expenses:
Other income
247
18
1.7
Other expenses
(59
(4
(0.4
Financial income
4
9
0.0
Financial expenses
(187
(24
(1.3
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(348
666
(2.4
Income tax expense
674
214
5
Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(1,022
452
(6.9
|___________
|* Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
United States
As of
As of
As of
(in millions)
2025
2025
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
8,970
8,584
60.6
Cash segregated as deposits
57,305
51,655
387.3
Crypto assets held
63,246
44,680
427.4
Customer accounts receivable
1,250
1,086
8.4
Other financial assets
114
62
0.8
Other current assets
692
1,035
4.7
Total current assets
131,577
107,102
889.2
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
1,683
1,909
11.4
Intangible assets
2,853
2,529
19.3
Crypto assets held
107
43
0.7
Other financial assets
519
433
3.5
Deferred tax assets
303
337
2.0
Other non-current assets
28
0.2
Total non-current assets
5,493
5,251
37
Total assets
137,070
112,353
926
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Deposits received
56,925
50,911
384.7
Crypto asset borrowings
62,844
44,479
424.7
Other financial liabilities
3,462
2,826
23.4
Income taxes payable
715
799
4.8
Excise tax payable
303
Other current liabilities
578
536
3.9
Total current liabilities
124,524
99,854
841.5
Non-current liabilities:
Other financial liabilities
1,211
901
8.2
Warrant liability
518
410
3.5
Provisions
342
340
2.3
Deferred tax liabilities
58
79
0.4
Total non-current liabilities
2,129
1,730
14.0
Total liabilities
126,654
101,584
855.5
Equity:
Ordinary shares
213
213
1.4
Capital surplus
13,401
13,317
90.6
Share-based payment reserve
535
3.6
Treasury shares
(4
(4
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(3,792
(2,770
(25.6
Foreign currency translation adjustment
63
13
0.4
Total equity
10,416
10,769
70.4
Total liabilities and equity
137,070
112,353
925.9
|___________
|* Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
United States Dollar
For the six months ended
For the six months
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(348
666
(2.4
Depreciation and amortization
349
325
2.4
Interest expense
63
0.4
Share-based payments
619
4.2
Foreign exchange loss
59
0.4
Impairment loss of other assets (non-current assets)
2
13
Change in fair value of other financial assets (non-current assets)
13
0.1
Change in fair value of warrant liability
109
0.7
(Increase) decrease in cash segregated as deposits
(5,650
10,436
(38.2
(Increase) decrease in crypto assets held (current assets)
(18,565
8,575
(125.5
Increase in customer accounts receivable
(164
(69
(1.1
Increase in other financial assets (current assets)
(52
(130
(0.4
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
342
(54
2.3
Increase (decrease) in deposits received
6,014
(10,104
40.6
Increase (decrease) in crypto asset borrowings
18,301
(8,529
123.7
Decrease in other financial liabilities
(484
(170
(3.3
Decrease in excise tax payable
(303
(2.0
Increase in other current liabilities
42
(119
0.3
Other, net
(30
23
(0.2
Cash provided by operating activities
317
863
2.1
Interest income received
3
0
Interest expenses paid
(59
(9
(0.4
Income taxes paid
(744
(487
(5.0
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(483
367
(3.3
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(45
(159
(0.3
Expenditure on internally generated intangible assets
(386
(253
(2.6
Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits
33
Purchase of other financial assets (non-current assets)
(100
(0.7
Net cash used in investing activities
(531
(379
(3.6
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loans payable
1,000
600
6.8
Repayments of short-term loans payable
(1,000
(600
(6.8
Proceeds from loan from related party
9,388
6,000
63.4
Repayments of loan from related party
(7,798
(6,000
(52.7
Repayments of lease obligations
(188
(197
(1.3
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,402
(197
9.5
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(2
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
386
(209
2.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
8,584
10,837
58.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
8,970
10,628
60.6
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
Japanese Yen
For the three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
Reconciliation of EBITDA:
Net profit (loss) for the period
355
15
(1,377
Add: Income tax expenses
548
6
126
Profit before income taxes
903
21
(1,251
Add: Interest expense
38
3
24
Add: Depreciation and amortization
185
142
164
EBITDA
1,126
166
(1,063
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
Japanese Yen
For the three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net profit (loss) for the period
355
15
(1,377
Add: Income tax expenses
548
6
126
Profit before income taxes
903
21
(1,251
Add: Interest expense
38
3
24
Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense7
153
84
143
Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability8
(114
223
Add: Share-based compensation9
321
298
Add: Depreciation and amortization
185
142
164
Adjusted EBITDA
1,486
250
(399
Prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had no share-based compensation expense. In evaluating how Adjusted EBITDA should be calculated for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2026 (and the foreseeable future), the Company considered, in addition to transaction expenses, the non-cash expenses of (i) share-based compensation, the majority of which consisted of Coincheck Group restricted share unit awards granted to two of Coincheck, Inc.'s co-founders, and other restricted share unit awards related to the business combination with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, and (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability, which fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the Company's share price. The Company believes that showing its EBITDA results, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of warrant liability, can present a clearer view of the Company's operational performance, and is helpful to view together with EBITDA and net profit or loss.
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
Japanese Yen
United States
For the three
For the three
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
Reconciliation of EBITDA:
Net profit for the period
355
2.4
Add: Income tax expenses
548
3.7
Profit before income taxes
903
6.1
Add: Interest expense
38
0.3
Add: Depreciation and amortization
185
1.2
EBITDA
1,126
7.6
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
Japanese Yen
United States
For the three
For the three
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net profit for the period
355
2.4
Add: Income tax expenses
548
3.7
Profit before income taxes
903
6.1
Add: Interest expense
38
0.3
Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense
153
1.0
Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability
(114
(0.8
Add: Share-based compensation
321
2.2
Add: Depreciation and amortization
185
1.2
Adjusted EBITDA
1,486
10.0
|___________
|* Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
|___________________________
1 References in this announcement to "¥" are to Japanese Yen and references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars. Unless otherwise stated, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥147.97 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2025.
2 Gross margin is defined as total revenue less cost of sales.
3 Verified Accounts are all accounts that have been opened after the account owner completes all application procedures (including "know your customer" or "KYC"), after subtracting therefrom the total number of closed accounts.
4 Cryptocurrencies held for customers fiat currency deposited by customers. This does not include NFTs.
5 Marketplace Trading Volume for a specific period is the total value, based on the underlying asset, of all transactions completed through Coincheck's marketplace platform.
6 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definition and corresponding reconciliation below. Adjusted EBITDA has been calculated differently beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026 than it was calculated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, as further explained under "Non-IFRS financial measures" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA."
7 Transaction expenses were mainly cash expenses related to Company business acquisition activities.
8 Change in fair value of warrant liability was non-cash expenses (incomes) related to change in fair value of warrant liability.
9 Share-based compensation was non-cash expenses for restricted share units, which were granted to managing directors and officers, board members and other qualified employees and non-employee consultants.
