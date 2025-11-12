Second Quarter Total Revenue Increased 89% Year-over-Year and Increased 58% Quarter-over-Quarter

Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group" or the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 ("fiscal 2026"). References to "fiscal 2025" mean the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:1

Certain Year-Over-Year Highlights

Total revenue increased 89%, to ¥133.1 billion ($900 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥70.3 billion ($475 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gross margin 2 increased 92%, to ¥3.9 billion ($26 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥2.0 billion ($14 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly as a result of an increase in our Verified Accounts, Customer Assets and an overall increase in Marketplace Trading Volume.

increased 92%, to ¥3.9 billion ($26 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥2.0 billion ($14 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly as a result of an increase in our Verified Accounts, Customer Assets and an overall increase in Marketplace Trading Volume. Verified Accounts 3 increased 15%, to 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025 from 2,100,374 as of September 30, 2024.

increased 15%, to 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025 from 2,100,374 as of September 30, 2024. Customer Assets 4 increased 78%, to ¥1,189.2 billion ($8,037 million) as of September 30, 2025 from ¥669.4 billion ($4,524 million) as of September 30, 2024.

increased 78%, to ¥1,189.2 billion ($8,037 million) as of September 30, 2025 from ¥669.4 billion ($4,524 million) as of September 30, 2024. Marketplace Trading Volume 5 increased 72%, to ¥94.7 billion ($640 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥55.1 billion ($373 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets frequently traded.

increased 72%, to ¥94.7 billion ($640 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥55.1 billion ($373 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets frequently traded. Net income increased to ¥355 million ($2.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥15 million ($0.1 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The primary driver of this increase was an improvement in gross margin, partially offset by higher selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA6 was ¥1,486 million ($10.0 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to ¥250 million ($1.7 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Certain Quarter-Over-Quarter Highlights

Total revenue increased 58%, to ¥133.1 billion ($900 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥84.0 billion ($568 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Gross margin increased 44%, to ¥3.9 billion ($26 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥2.7 billion ($18 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Verified Accounts increased 3%, to 2,421,080 as of September 30, 2025 from 2,351,223 as of June 30, 2025.

Customer Assets increased 19%, to ¥1,189.2 billion ($8,037 million) as of September 30, 2025 from ¥1,000.3 billion ($6,760 million) as of June 30, 2025.

Marketplace Trading Volume increased 54%, to ¥94.7 billion ($640 million) for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥61.5 billion ($416 million) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Net income was ¥355 million ($2.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to Net loss of ¥1,377 million ($9.3 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The primary driver of this increase was an improvement in gross margin and a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA was ¥1,486 million ($10.0 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to negative ¥399 million ($2.7 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Strategic and Operational Highlights:

The Company's "Coincheck Staking" offering continued to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The Company launched "Coincheck Staking" on January 13, 2025, allowing users to automatically earn Ethereum (ETH) simply by depositing ETH with Coincheck for staking rewards. The staking revenue increased to ¥794 million ($5.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥381 million ($2.6 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to a higher average percentage of staked Ethereum. The Company acquired Next Finance Tech. Co., Ltd., a staking platform service company in March 2025, and is working to also use Next Finance's staking platform to reduce the share of the staking rewards shared with the current third-party provider. The Company is also in ongoing discussions for separate revenue-generating business relationships for Next Finance with third parties.

Coincheck Group held its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 23, 2025. Matters approved by the shareholders at the AGM included reappointment of all nine board members (with one moving from non-executive director to executive director), approval of the Company's Dutch statutory annual accounts (financial statements) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the external auditor of the Company's Dutch statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, ratification of the Next Finance and Aplo acquisitions, and authorization of the Company's board of directors to issue up to 73 million ordinary shares for general purposes, which includes acquisitions (approximately 5 million of which were used for the Aplo acquisition).

Other Recent Highlights:

The Company acquired Aplo SAS, a digital asset prime brokerage for institutional crypto investors based in Paris, on October 14, 2025. Aplo has grown rapidly and today serves more than 60 active institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, banks and large corporates. Aplo was named "Prime Broker of the Year (EMEA)" at the 2025 Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards. The purchase price was approximately $24 million in a stock-for-stock transaction. To complete its acquisition of 100% share ownership of Aplo, Coincheck Parent also paid approximately €148 thousand (the "Cash Consideration") to certain warrant holders of Aplo who, as part of closing, exercised their warrants in exchange for Aplo shares and transferred those Aplo shares to Coincheck Parent in exchange for the Cash Consideration.

The Company announced a strategic business relationship with Mercoin, a subsidiary of Mercari, Inc., one of the biggest C2C marketplaces in Japan, to expand Coincheck's customer base by allowing Mercari's customer base to open and use Coincheck accounts from within Mercari's customer app.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services. Coincheck also leverages its ownership of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd. to offer staking services to retail customers and corporate clients, and its ownership of Aplo will be targeted at penetrating certain institutional crypto investor markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about trading, future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated; such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include, among others: (i) changes in the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets in which the Company competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) changes in global political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, including the effects of inflation, trade policies and government regulation; (iii) changes in economic conditions and consumer sentiment in Japan; (iv) the price of crypto assets and volume of transactions on the Company's platform; (v) the development, utility and usage of crypto assets; (vi) demand for any particular crypto asset; (vii) cyberattacks and security breaches on the Company platform; (viii) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services, (ix) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions, (x) the success, continued success, or lack thereof, regarding the Company's staking award program, Next Finance's staking platform and other potential commercial relationships, the strategic relationship with Mercoin/Mercari, and Aplo's business; (xi) the ability to grow and manage growth profitably; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-IFRS financial measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to the Company's results determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-IFRS measures, because the Company believes they are useful in evaluating its operating performance.

EBITDA represents net profit (loss) for the period before the impact of taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, further adjusted, as follows. Adjusted EBITDA is being calculated differently for the first and second quarter of fiscal 2026 than it was previously calculated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. When the Company announced its financial results on May 13, 2025 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the further adjustment to calculate Adjusted EBITDA consisted only of transaction expenses. Beginning with the first quarter for the year ending March 31, 2026 (and for the foreseeable future), in evaluating how Adjusted EBITDA should be calculated, the Company considers, in addition to transaction expenses, the non-cash expenses of (i) share-based compensation, which the Company did not have prior to April 1, 2025, the majority of which consists of Coincheck Group restricted share unit awards granted to two of Coincheck, Inc.'s founders and awards granted related to the Company's December 2024 business combination that resulted in the Company's listing on Nasdaq, and (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability, which fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the Company's share price.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes and believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

A reconciliation is provided below for each non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Coincheck Group's business.

Please see tables on the following pages for reconciliations of non-IFRS Accounting Standards financial measures.

U.S. Dollar financial information

For the convenience of the reader, where applicable, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥147.97 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2025.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the SEC.

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 Revenue: Revenue 132,229 70,339 83,553 Other revenue 876 9 436 Total revenue 133,105 70,348 83,989 Expenses: Cost of sales 129,219 68,325 81,288 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,370 1,999 3,571 Total expenses 132,589 70,324 84,859 Operating profit (loss) 516 23 (870 Operating profit Other income and expenses: Other income 322 16 1 Other expenses (1 (3 (132 Financial income 116 0 1 Financial expenses (50 (16 (251 Profit (loss) before income taxes 903 21 (1,251 Income tax expense 548 6 126 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company 355 15 (1,377

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States

Dollar For the three

months ended For the three

months ended September 30, September 30, (in millions) 2025 2025 Revenue: Revenue 132,229 893.6 Other revenue 876 5.9 Total revenue 133,105 899.5 Expenses: Cost of sales 129,219 873.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,370 22.8 Total expenses 132,589 896.1 Operating profit 516 3.5 Other income and expenses: Other income 322 2.2 Other expenses (1 0.0 Financial income 116 0.8 Financial expenses (50 (0.3 Profit before income taxes 903 6.1 Income tax expense 548 3.7 Net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 355 2.4 ___________ * Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

Japanese Yen United States

Dollar For the six months ended For the six

months ended September 30, September 30, (in millions) 2025 2024 2025 Revenue: Revenue 215,782 145,632 1,458.3 Other revenue 1,312 15 8.9 Total revenue 217,094 145,647 1,467.1 Expenses: Cost of sales 210,763 140,507 1,424.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,684 4,473 45.2 Total expenses 217,447 144,980 1,469.5 Operating profit (loss) (353 667 (2.4 Other income and expenses: Other income 247 18 1.7 Other expenses (59 (4 (0.4 Financial income 4 9 0.0 Financial expenses (187 (24 (1.3 Profit (loss) before income taxes (348 666 (2.4 Income tax expense 674 214 5 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company (1,022 452 (6.9 ___________ * Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States

Dollar As of

September 30, As of

March 31, As of

September 30, (in millions) 2025 2025 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 8,970 8,584 60.6 Cash segregated as deposits 57,305 51,655 387.3 Crypto assets held 63,246 44,680 427.4 Customer accounts receivable 1,250 1,086 8.4 Other financial assets 114 62 0.8 Other current assets 692 1,035 4.7 Total current assets 131,577 107,102 889.2 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 1,683 1,909 11.4 Intangible assets 2,853 2,529 19.3 Crypto assets held 107 43 0.7 Other financial assets 519 433 3.5 Deferred tax assets 303 337 2.0 Other non-current assets 28 0.2 Total non-current assets 5,493 5,251 37 Total assets 137,070 112,353 926 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Deposits received 56,925 50,911 384.7 Crypto asset borrowings 62,844 44,479 424.7 Other financial liabilities 3,462 2,826 23.4 Income taxes payable 715 799 4.8 Excise tax payable 303 Other current liabilities 578 536 3.9 Total current liabilities 124,524 99,854 841.5 Non-current liabilities: Other financial liabilities 1,211 901 8.2 Warrant liability 518 410 3.5 Provisions 342 340 2.3 Deferred tax liabilities 58 79 0.4 Total non-current liabilities 2,129 1,730 14.0 Total liabilities 126,654 101,584 855.5 Equity: Ordinary shares 213 213 1.4 Capital surplus 13,401 13,317 90.6 Share-based payment reserve 535 3.6 Treasury shares (4 (4 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (3,792 (2,770 (25.6 Foreign currency translation adjustment 63 13 0.4 Total equity 10,416 10,769 70.4 Total liabilities and equity 137,070 112,353 925.9 ___________ * Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar For the six months ended

September 30, For the six months

ended September 30, (In millions) 2025 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before income taxes (348 666 (2.4 Depreciation and amortization 349 325 2.4 Interest expense 63 0.4 Share-based payments 619 4.2 Foreign exchange loss 59 0.4 Impairment loss of other assets (non-current assets) 2 13 Change in fair value of other financial assets (non-current assets) 13 0.1 Change in fair value of warrant liability 109 0.7 (Increase) decrease in cash segregated as deposits (5,650 10,436 (38.2 (Increase) decrease in crypto assets held (current assets) (18,565 8,575 (125.5 Increase in customer accounts receivable (164 (69 (1.1 Increase in other financial assets (current assets) (52 (130 (0.4 (Increase) decrease in other current assets 342 (54 2.3 Increase (decrease) in deposits received 6,014 (10,104 40.6 Increase (decrease) in crypto asset borrowings 18,301 (8,529 123.7 Decrease in other financial liabilities (484 (170 (3.3 Decrease in excise tax payable (303 (2.0 Increase in other current liabilities 42 (119 0.3 Other, net (30 23 (0.2 Cash provided by operating activities 317 863 2.1 Interest income received 3 0 Interest expenses paid (59 (9 (0.4 Income taxes paid (744 (487 (5.0 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (483 367 (3.3 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (45 (159 (0.3 Expenditure on internally generated intangible assets (386 (253 (2.6 Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 33 Purchase of other financial assets (non-current assets) (100 (0.7 Net cash used in investing activities (531 (379 (3.6 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable 1,000 600 6.8 Repayments of short-term loans payable (1,000 (600 (6.8 Proceeds from loan from related party 9,388 6,000 63.4 Repayments of loan from related party (7,798 (6,000 (52.7 Repayments of lease obligations (188 (197 (1.3 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,402 (197 9.5 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (2 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 386 (209 2.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 8,584 10,837 58.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 8,970 10,628 60.6

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the period 355 15 (1,377 Add: Income tax expenses 548 6 126 Profit before income taxes 903 21 (1,251 Add: Interest expense 38 3 24 Add: Depreciation and amortization 185 142 164 EBITDA 1,126 166 (1,063

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen For the three months ended September 30, September 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the period 355 15 (1,377 Add: Income tax expenses 548 6 126 Profit before income taxes 903 21 (1,251 Add: Interest expense 38 3 24 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense7 153 84 143 Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability8 (114 223 Add: Share-based compensation9 321 298 Add: Depreciation and amortization 185 142 164 Adjusted EBITDA 1,486 250 (399

Prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had no share-based compensation expense. In evaluating how Adjusted EBITDA should be calculated for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2026 (and the foreseeable future), the Company considered, in addition to transaction expenses, the non-cash expenses of (i) share-based compensation, the majority of which consisted of Coincheck Group restricted share unit awards granted to two of Coincheck, Inc.'s co-founders, and other restricted share unit awards related to the business combination with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, and (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability, which fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the Company's share price. The Company believes that showing its EBITDA results, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of warrant liability, can present a clearer view of the Company's operational performance, and is helpful to view together with EBITDA and net profit or loss.

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States

Dollar For the three

months ended For the three

months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net profit for the period 355 2.4 Add: Income tax expenses 548 3.7 Profit before income taxes 903 6.1 Add: Interest expense 38 0.3 Add: Depreciation and amortization 185 1.2 EBITDA 1,126 7.6

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen United States

Dollar For the three

months ended For the three

months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net profit for the period 355 2.4 Add: Income tax expenses 548 3.7 Profit before income taxes 903 6.1 Add: Interest expense 38 0.3 Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense 153 1.0 Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability (114 (0.8 Add: Share-based compensation 321 2.2 Add: Depreciation and amortization 185 1.2 Adjusted EBITDA 1,486 10.0 ___________ * Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars

___________________________ 1 References in this announcement to "¥" are to Japanese Yen and references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars. Unless otherwise stated, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥147.97 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of September 30, 2025. 2 Gross margin is defined as total revenue less cost of sales. 3 Verified Accounts are all accounts that have been opened after the account owner completes all application procedures (including "know your customer" or "KYC"), after subtracting therefrom the total number of closed accounts. 4 Cryptocurrencies held for customers fiat currency deposited by customers. This does not include NFTs. 5 Marketplace Trading Volume for a specific period is the total value, based on the underlying asset, of all transactions completed through Coincheck's marketplace platform. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definition and corresponding reconciliation below. Adjusted EBITDA has been calculated differently beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026 than it was calculated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, as further explained under "Non-IFRS financial measures" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA." 7 Transaction expenses were mainly cash expenses related to Company business acquisition activities. 8 Change in fair value of warrant liability was non-cash expenses (incomes) related to change in fair value of warrant liability. 9 Share-based compensation was non-cash expenses for restricted share units, which were granted to managing directors and officers, board members and other qualified employees and non-employee consultants.

