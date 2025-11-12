Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Commencement of Bahama Boat Works Production and Customer Deliveries

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that customer deliveries will soon begin for the Bahama Boats line under Twin Vee's ownership. This milestone marks the successful integration of the Bahama Boats brand into Twin Vee's expanded manufacturing platform and the start of a broader commercial rollout to the global sportfishing and high-performance boating market.

Earlier this year, Twin Vee acquired certain assets from Bahama Boat Works, LLC relating to the Bahama Boats brand, uniting two highly respected names known for ride quality, offshore capability, and craftsmanship. The Company has since ramped production at its Florida facility, applying its advanced composite build processes and operational scale to support the continued growth of the brand. Initial customer response has been strong, which management believes reflects both the enduring loyalty of past owners and new market demand generated through Twin Vee's national and international dealer network.

"Our focus from day one has been to honor Bahama Boats' legacy while positioning the brand for its next chapter of growth," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "The boats now coming off our production line reflect what Bahama Boats is known for: seaworthiness, craftsmanship, and performance, while benefiting from Twin Vee's expanded manufacturing resources, engineering capabilities, and distribution reach."

The Bahama Boats lineup, including the widely respected Bahama 35 center console platform, which continues to be built with Bahama Boats' signature no-wood construction, deep-water hull design, and premium yacht-grade finishing. Twin Vee will continue to scale its output and broaden availability through its dealer and customer channels throughout 2026, while exploring strategic growth opportunities in additional domestic and international markets.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

