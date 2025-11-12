RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Delivers 16% YoY Revenue Growth and Strong Margin Expansion in Q3 2025

AI and 5G adoption drives demand as the Company sees positive cash flow with the highest operating margin in seven years

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, said, "RADCOM remains committed to delivering advanced, intelligent solutions that are transforming the assurance landscape. Driven by successful execution, we delivered record revenue of $18.4 million, our highest operating margin since 2018, record non-GAAP operating income, and more than $5 million in positive cash flow during the third quarter. These results underscore the resilience of our operating model and the clear value our AI-driven assurance solutions provide in lowering total cost of ownership and enabling comprehensive observability across customer networks."

"Heading into the fourth quarter, we maintain strong operating momentum and clear visibility toward achieving our full-year guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth," continued Mr. Eppstein. "We remain focused on executing with discipline, converting our robust pipeline into revenue, expanding within our current installed base, and advancing strategic partnerships that reinforce our market position and extend our technology leadership."

T hird Quarter of 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $18.4 million , compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 1 6 . 2 % year-over-year growth .

for the third quarter of 2025 were , compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, or . GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or 13 . 1 % of revenue , compared to GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was or , compared to GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.8 million , or 20 . 9 % of revenue , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.6 million, or 16.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was , or , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.6 million, or 16.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million , or $0.21 per diluted share , compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was , or , compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million , or $0.29 per diluted share , compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

for the third quarter of 2025 was , or , compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Positive cash flow of $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $106.7 million, and no debt, ending the third quarter with its highest ever cash levels.

First nine months of 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were $52.6 million , compared to $44.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, or 1 7 . 6 % year-over-year growth .

of 2025 were , compared to $44.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, or . GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $ 5 . 6 million, or 10 . 7 % of revenue , compared to GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, or 4.0% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024.

for the first nine months of 2025 was or , compared to GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, or 4.0% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $ 10 . 4 million , or 19. 8 % of revenue , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6.7 million, or 14.9% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024.

for the first nine months of 2025 was , or , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6.7 million, or 14.9% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024. GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $ 8 . 3 million , or $0. 50 per diluted share , compared to GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.

for the first nine months of 2025 was , or , compared to GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

RADCOM recently secured 1Global as a new customer, deploying RADCOM ACE as its AI-driven assurance solution to enhance customer experiences across Europe, North America, and Asia, supporting more than 43 million connections.

RADCOM launched its High-Capacity User Analytics solution, the first assurance vendor to capture network data at speeds of up to 400Gbps on a single server, delivering real-time analytics at a fraction of the cost. This solution leverages NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units.

Outlook

RADCOM reaffirms its full-year 2025 guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth, implying $71.1 million in revenue at the midpoint.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability-from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, operating momentum, the Company's commitment to delivering solutions that are transforming the assurance landscape, continued adoption of AI and 5G, the resilience of the Company's operating model and the value its AI-driven assurance solutions provide in lowering total cost of ownership and enabling comprehensive observability across customer networks, converting the Company's robust pipeline into revenue, expanding the Company's current installed base, extending the Company's technology leadership and advancing the Company's strategic partnerships, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited



(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 18,388

$ 15,821

$ 52,637

$ 44,745 Cost of revenues 4,364

4,064

12,823

11,609 Gross profit 14,024

11,757

39,814

33,136 Research and development, gross 5,119

4,696

14,832

13,910 Less - royalty-bearing participation 189

182

214

571 Research and development, net 4,930

4,514

14,618

13,339 Sales and marketing 5,144

4,552

14,944

13,162 General and administrative 1,535

1,484

4,635

4,858 Total operating expenses 11,609

10,550

34,197

31,359 Operating income 2,415

1,207

5,617

1,777 Financial income, net 1,163

1,076

3,076

3,035 Income before taxes on income 3,578

2,283

8,693

4,812















Taxes on income 107

32

344

92















Net income $ 3,471

$ 2,251

$ 8,349

$ 4,720















Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.21

$ 0.14

$ 0.52

$ 0.30 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.21

$ 0.14

$ 0.50

$ 0.29















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic net income per ordinary share 16,357,554

15,748,498

16,183,572

15,595,365 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

diluted net income per ordinary share 16,923,983

16,159,110

16,766,553

16,002,167

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited



(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30, September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP gross profit $ 14,024

$ 11,757

$ 39,814

$ 33,136 Stock-based compensation 99

107

298

290 Amortization of intangible assets 57

57

168

169 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,180

$ 11,921

$ 40,280

$ 33,595

$ 4,930

$ 4,514

$ 14,618

$ 13,339 GAAP research and development, net Stock-based compensation 421

488

1,308

1,550 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,509

$ 4,026

$ 13,310

$ 11,789

$ 5,144

$ 4,552

$ 14,944

$ 13,162 GAAP sales and marketing Stock-based compensation 504

528

1,709

1,517 Amortization of intangible assets 29

29

86

87 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,611

$ 3,995

$ 13,149

$ 11,558

$ 1,535

$ 1,484

$ 4,635

$ 4,858 GAAP general and administrative Stock-based compensation 323

224

1,244

1,265 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,212

$ 1,260

$ 3,391

$ 3,593

$ 11,609

$ 10,550

$ 34,197

$ 31,359 GAAP total operating expenses Stock-based compensation 1,248

1,240

4,261

4,332 Amortization of intangible assets 29

29

86

87 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 10,332

$ 9,281

$ 29,850

$ 26,940

$ 2,415

$ 1,207

$ 5,617

$ 1,777 GAAP operating income Stock-based compensation 1,347

1,347

4,559

4,622 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

254

256 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,848

$ 2,640

$ 10,430

$ 6,655

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP income before taxes on income $ 3,578

$ 2,283

$ 8,693

$ 4,812 Stock-based compensation 1,347

1,347

4,559

4,622 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

254

256 Financial expenses 22

40

49

111 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 5,033

$ 3,756

$ 13,555

$ 9,801

$ 3,471

$ 2,251

$ 8,349

$ 4,720 GAAP net income













Stock-based compensation 1,347

1,347

4,559

4,622 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

254

256 Financial expenses 22

40

49

111 Non-GAAP net income $ 4,926

$ 3,724

$ 13,211

$ 9,709















GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.21

$ 0.14

$ 0.50

$ 0.29 Stock-based compensation 0.07

0.08

0.27

0.30 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02 Financial expenses (*)

(*)

(*)

(*) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.29

$ 0.23

$ 0.79

$ 0.61 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net

income per share 16,923,983

16,159,110

16,766,553

16,002,167 (*) Less than $ 0.01















RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,941

$ 19,243 Short-term bank deposits 90,744

75,429 Trade receivables, net 17,302

19,038 Inventories 294

1,667 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,570

1,819 Total Current Assets 126,851

117,196







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,314

2,985 Other long-term receivables 2,597

3,484 Property and equipment, net 904

879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,128

3,421 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,355

2,609 Total Non-Current Assets 12,298

13,378







Total Assets $ 139,149

$ 130,574







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,691

$ 2,457 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 3,061

6,848 Employee and payroll accruals 5,490

7,175 Operating lease liabilities 1,061

966 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,482

10,463 Total Current Liabilities 22,785

27,909







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 4,445

3,868 Operating lease liabilities 2,331

2,438 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 645

683 Total Non-Current Liabilities 7,421

6,989







Total Liabilities $ 30,206

$ 34,898







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 797

$ 769 Additional paid-in capital 165,627

160,761 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,886)

(2,910) Accumulated deficit (54,595)

(62,944)







Total Shareholders' Equity 108,943

95,676 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 139,149

$ 130,574

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.