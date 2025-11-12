RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Delivers 16% YoY Revenue Growth and Strong Margin Expansion in Q3 2025

AI and 5G adoption drives demand as the Company sees positive cash flow with the highest operating margin in seven years
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.
Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, said, "RADCOM remains committed to delivering advanced, intelligent solutions that are transforming the assurance landscape. Driven by successful execution, we delivered record revenue of $18.4 million, our highest operating margin since 2018, record non-GAAP operating income, and more than $5 million in positive cash flow during the third quarter. These results underscore the resilience of our operating model and the clear value our AI-driven assurance solutions provide in lowering total cost of ownership and enabling comprehensive observability across customer networks."
"Heading into the fourth quarter, we maintain strong operating momentum and clear visibility toward achieving our full-year guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth," continued Mr. Eppstein. "We remain focused on executing with discipline, converting our robust pipeline into revenue, expanding within our current installed base, and advancing strategic partnerships that reinforce our market position and extend our technology leadership."
T hird Quarter of 2025 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $18.4 million, compared to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 16.2% year-over-year growth.
- GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.2 million, or 7.6% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.
- Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.8 million, or 20.9% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.6 million, or 16.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2024.
- GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
- Positive cash flow of $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $106.7 million, and no debt, ending the third quarter with its highest ever cash levels.
First nine months of 2025 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were $52.6 million, compared to $44.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, or 17.6% year-over-year growth.
- GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $5.6 million, or 10.7% of revenue, compared to GAAP operating income of $1.8 million, or 4.0% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024.
- Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2025 was $10.4 million, or 19.8% of revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $6.7 million, or 14.9% of revenue, for the first nine months of 2024.
- GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $8.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $4.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.
- Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $13.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024.
Recent Highlights:
- RADCOM recently secured 1Global as a new customer, deploying RADCOM ACE as its AI-driven assurance solution to enhance customer experiences across Europe, North America, and Asia, supporting more than 43 million connections.
- RADCOM launched its High-Capacity User Analytics solution, the first assurance vendor to capture network data at speeds of up to 400Gbps on a single server, delivering real-time analytics at a fraction of the cost. This solution leverages NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing units.
Outlook
RADCOM reaffirms its full-year 2025 guidance of 15%-18% year-over-year revenue growth, implying $71.1 million in revenue at the midpoint.
About RADCOM
RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability-from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.
Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 18,388
|
|
$ 15,821
|
|
$ 52,637
|
|
$ 44,745
|
Cost of revenues
|
4,364
|
|
4,064
|
|
12,823
|
|
11,609
|
Gross profit
|
14,024
|
|
11,757
|
|
39,814
|
|
33,136
|
Research and development, gross
|
5,119
|
|
4,696
|
|
14,832
|
|
13,910
|
Less - royalty-bearing participation
|
189
|
|
182
|
|
214
|
|
571
|
Research and development, net
|
4,930
|
|
4,514
|
|
14,618
|
|
13,339
|
Sales and marketing
|
5,144
|
|
4,552
|
|
14,944
|
|
13,162
|
General and administrative
|
1,535
|
|
1,484
|
|
4,635
|
|
4,858
|
Total operating expenses
|
11,609
|
|
10,550
|
|
34,197
|
|
31,359
|
Operating income
|
2,415
|
|
1,207
|
|
5,617
|
|
1,777
|
Financial income, net
|
1,163
|
|
1,076
|
|
3,076
|
|
3,035
|
Income before taxes on income
|
3,578
|
|
2,283
|
|
8,693
|
|
4,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income
|
107
|
|
32
|
|
344
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 3,471
|
|
$ 2,251
|
|
$ 8,349
|
|
$ 4,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per ordinary share
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.52
|
|
$ 0.30
|
Diluted net income per ordinary share
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of
|
16,357,554
|
|
15,748,498
|
|
16,183,572
|
|
15,595,365
|
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares used in computing
|
16,923,983
|
|
16,159,110
|
|
16,766,553
|
|
16,002,167
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 14,024
|
|
$ 11,757
|
|
$ 39,814
|
|
$ 33,136
|
Stock-based compensation
|
99
|
|
107
|
|
298
|
|
290
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
57
|
|
57
|
|
168
|
|
169
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 14,180
|
|
$ 11,921
|
|
$ 40,280
|
|
$ 33,595
|
|
$ 4,930
|
|
$ 4,514
|
|
$ 14,618
|
|
$ 13,339
|
GAAP research and development, net
|
Stock-based compensation
|
421
|
|
488
|
|
1,308
|
|
1,550
|
Non-GAAP research and development, net
|
$ 4,509
|
|
$ 4,026
|
|
$ 13,310
|
|
$ 11,789
|
|
$ 5,144
|
|
$ 4,552
|
|
$ 14,944
|
|
$ 13,162
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
Stock-based compensation
|
504
|
|
528
|
|
1,709
|
|
1,517
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
29
|
|
29
|
|
86
|
|
87
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$ 4,611
|
|
$ 3,995
|
|
$ 13,149
|
|
$ 11,558
|
|
$ 1,535
|
|
$ 1,484
|
|
$ 4,635
|
|
$ 4,858
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
Stock-based compensation
|
323
|
|
224
|
|
1,244
|
|
1,265
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 1,212
|
|
$ 1,260
|
|
$ 3,391
|
|
$ 3,593
|
|
$ 11,609
|
|
$ 10,550
|
|
$ 34,197
|
|
$ 31,359
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,248
|
|
1,240
|
|
4,261
|
|
4,332
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
29
|
|
29
|
|
86
|
|
87
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 10,332
|
|
$ 9,281
|
|
$ 29,850
|
|
$ 26,940
|
|
$ 2,415
|
|
$ 1,207
|
|
$ 5,617
|
|
$ 1,777
|
GAAP operating income
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,347
|
|
1,347
|
|
4,559
|
|
4,622
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
86
|
|
86
|
|
254
|
|
256
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 3,848
|
|
$ 2,640
|
|
$ 10,430
|
|
$ 6,655
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
|
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
GAAP income before taxes on income
|
$ 3,578
|
|
$ 2,283
|
|
$ 8,693
|
|
$ 4,812
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,347
|
|
1,347
|
|
4,559
|
|
4,622
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
86
|
|
86
|
|
254
|
|
256
|
Financial expenses
|
22
|
|
40
|
|
49
|
|
111
|
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
|
$ 5,033
|
|
$ 3,756
|
|
$ 13,555
|
|
$ 9,801
|
|
$ 3,471
|
|
$ 2,251
|
|
$ 8,349
|
|
$ 4,720
|
GAAP net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,347
|
|
1,347
|
|
4,559
|
|
4,622
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
86
|
|
86
|
|
254
|
|
256
|
Financial expenses
|
22
|
|
40
|
|
49
|
|
111
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 4,926
|
|
$ 3,724
|
|
$ 13,211
|
|
$ 9,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.21
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.29
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.07
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.27
|
|
0.30
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.02
|
Financial expenses
|
(*)
|
|
(*)
|
|
(*)
|
|
(*)
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.79
|
|
$ 0.61
|
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net
|
16,923,983
|
|
16,159,110
|
|
16,766,553
|
|
16,002,167
|
(*) Less than $ 0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RADCOM LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
September 30,
2025
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 15,941
|
|
$ 19,243
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
90,744
|
|
75,429
|
Trade receivables, net
|
17,302
|
|
19,038
|
Inventories
|
294
|
|
1,667
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
2,570
|
|
1,819
|
Total Current Assets
|
126,851
|
|
117,196
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
3,314
|
|
2,985
|
Other long-term receivables
|
2,597
|
|
3,484
|
Property and equipment, net
|
904
|
|
879
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
3,128
|
|
3,421
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
2,355
|
|
2,609
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
12,298
|
|
13,378
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$ 139,149
|
|
$ 130,574
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
$ 2,691
|
|
$ 2,457
|
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|
3,061
|
|
6,848
|
Employee and payroll accruals
|
5,490
|
|
7,175
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,061
|
|
966
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
10,482
|
|
10,463
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
22,785
|
|
27,909
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
4,445
|
|
3,868
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
2,331
|
|
2,438
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
645
|
|
683
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
7,421
|
|
6,989
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 30,206
|
|
$ 34,898
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
$ 797
|
|
$ 769
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
165,627
|
|
160,761
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,886)
|
|
(2,910)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(54,595)
|
|
(62,944)
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
108,943
|
|
95,676
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 139,149
|
|
$ 130,574
