Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results and Provides Business Update

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today certain financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights of the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, or in some cases shortly thereafter, include:

On August 4, 2025, we effected a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock, and as a result of the reverse-stock-split, on August 26, 2025, we regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. In addition, we met the minimum stockholders' equity threshold of $2.5 million under Nasdaq Listing Rules. We are now in full compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements and our common stock will remain listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In September 2025, the Australian Patent Office granted a new patent for the Company's class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors, including composition of matter. To date, Acurx has obtained three U.S. patents, one Israeli patent, one Japanese patent, one Indian patent, and now the Australian patent, in each case, which cover the ACX-375C program, relating to DNA Pol IIIC Inhibitors for infections caused by Gram-positive bacteria including MRSA, VRE and PRSP, with other country-level filings in process.

Also in September 2025, at our special meeting of stockholders, our stockholders approved an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation, to increase the total number of authorized shares of our common stock from 200,000,000 to 250,000,000… in late September, we filed the Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware with immediate effect.

In October 2025, the Company received gross proceeds from the exercise of 170,068 Series F Warrants of approximately $1.4 million.

Also in October 2025, we were one of five companies to make a formal presentation at IDWeek in Atlanta at the session entitled New Antimicrobials in the Pipeline. Presenting on behalf of Acurx were Dr. Michael Silverman, our Medical Director, and Dr. Kevin Garey, Professor and Chair, University of Houston College of Pharmacy and the Principal Investigator for microbiology and microbiome aspects of the ibezapolstat clinical trial program. The Company's presentation included an update on ibezapolstat and its microbiome sparing properties. Also, presented were new colonic-microbiome data from a "state-of-the-art" mouse infection model showing a potential microbiome-sparing class effect of representative compounds from our DNA pol IIIC inhibitor preclinical pipeline.

In November 2025, the Company announced that the Nature Communications Scientific Journal published results from its scientific collaboration with Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) demonstrating structural biology research that reveals for the first time a DNA pol IIIC inhibitor, ibezapolstat, bound to its target. The publication is entitled: "A unique inhibitor conformation selectively targets the DNA polymerase PolC of Gram-positive priority pathogens." This is an important milestone in Acurx's highly productive scientific collaboration with LUMC in advancing development of these "new-to-nature" compounds fortifying the foundation for the rational development of this innovative class of antimicrobials against other Gram-positive priority pathogens.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position:

The Company ended the quarter with cash totaling $5.9 million, compared to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company raised a total of approximately $1.7 million of gross proceeds through purchases under the Equity Line of Credit. In addition, after quarter end, the Company raised an additional $1.4 million from a warrant exercise by one institutional investor.

R&D Expenses:

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $0.4 million compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.8 million. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in manufacturing costs of $0.1 million, and a decrease in consulting costs of $0.7 million as a result of the prior year trial related expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, research & development expenses were $1.6 million versus $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease of $3.0 million was primarily due to a reduction of $0.7 million in manufacturing costs, and a $2.3 million decrease in consulting costs due to higher trial related costs in the prior year.

G&A Expenses:

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $1.6 million compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The expenses remained relatively consistent as a $0.2 million decrease in compensation related costs were offset by a $0.1 million increase in legal fees. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, general & administrative expenses were $4.9 million versus $6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.6 million decrease in professional fees and a $1.3 million decrease in share-based compensation.

Net Income/Loss:

The Company reported a net loss of $2.0 million or $1.23 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $3.45 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a net loss of $6.4 million or $5.01 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $11.3 million or $14.23 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, all for the reasons previously mentioned.

The Company had 1,800,299 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

As previously announced, David P. Luci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert G. Shawah, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.): 1-877-790-1503; Conference ID: 13756868 International: Click here for participant international Toll-Free access numbers

https://www.incommconferencing.com/international-dial-in

About Ibezapolstat

Ibezapolstat is the Company's lead antibiotic candidate preparing for international Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with C. difficile Infection (CDI). Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS®) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to the maintenance of a healthy gut microbiome.

Acurx previously announced that it had received positive regulatory guidance from the EMA during its Scientific Advice Procedure which confirmed that the clinical, non-clinical and CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls) information package submitted to EMA supports advancement of the ibezapolstat Phase 3 program and if the Phase 3 program is successful, supports the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for regulatory approval in Europe. The information package submitted to EMA by the Company to which agreement has been reached with EMA included details on Acurx's two planned international Phase 3 clinical trials, 1:1 randomized (designed as non-inferiority vs vancomycin), primary and secondary endpoints, sample size, statistical analysis plan and the overall registration safety database. With mutually consistent feedback from both EMA and FDA, Acurx is well positioned to commence our international Phase 3 registration program.

In June 2018, ibezapolstat was designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) for the treatment of patients with CDI and will be eligible to benefit from the incentives for the development of new antibiotics established under the Generating New Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act. In January 2019, FDA granted "Fast Track" designation to ibezapolstat for the treatment of patients with CDI. The CDC has designated C. difficile as an urgent threat highlighting the need for new antibiotics to treat CDI.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram+ specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE), drug- resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP) and B. anthracis (anthrax; a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen). Acurx's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of C. difficile Infection is Phase 3 ready with plans in progress to begin international clinical trials next year subject to obtaining appropriate financing. The Company's preclinical pipeline includes development of an oral product candidate for treatment of ABSSSI (Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections), upon which a development program for treatment of inhaled anthrax is being planned in parallel.

To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Acurx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

















September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024



(unaudited)

(Note 2) ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 5,906,802

$ 3,706,713 Other Receivable



40,208



51,127 Prepaid Expenses



158,201



100,123 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 6,105,211

$ 3,857,963













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES











Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$ 2,468,175

$ 3,242,842 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



2,468,175



3,242,842













TOTAL LIABILITIES



2,468,175



3,242,842













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common Stock; $.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

1,800,299 and 851,534 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



1,800



852 Additional Paid-In Capital



77,345,454



67,936,225 Accumulated Deficit



(73,710,218)



(67,321,956)













TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



3,637,036



615,121













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 6,105,211

$ 3,857,963

ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.



CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING EXPENSES























Research and Development

$ 429,691

$ 1,198,184

$ 1,552,699

$ 4,578,777 General and Administrative



1,599,010



1,628,414



4,922,168



6,750,679

























TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



2,028,701



2,826,598



6,474,867



11,329,456

























OPERATING LOSS



(2,028,701)



(2,826,598)



(6,474,867)



(11,329,456)

























OTHER INCOME























Interest Income



35,911



5,001



86,605



8,144

























NET LOSS

$ (1,992,790)

$ (2,821,597)

$ (6,388,262)

$ (11,321,312)

























LOSS PER SHARE























Basic and diluted net loss per common

share

$ (1.23)

$ (3.45)

$ (5.01)

$ (14.23)

























Weighted average common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted



1,625,805



818,174



1,275,592



795,389

