Local Bounti Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reports 19% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth While Advancing Strategic Partnership Discussions to Enable Capital-Efficient Expansion and Enhanced Returns

Reduced Year-to-Date Annualized Expenses by Nearly $8 million, with Additional Reduction of $1.5-2 Million Expected to be Actioned in the Fourth Quarter of 2025

HAMILTON, Mont., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) ("Local Bounti" or the "Company"), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Kathleen Valiasek, President, CEO and CFO of Local Bounti, stated, "Third quarter results demonstrate our operational momentum is building as planned. We delivered 19% year-over-year revenue growth, improved our adjusted EBITDA loss year-over-year, and completed critical facility upgrades-our Texas automated harvesting system is now operational, and tower upgrades are driving yield improvements. What makes this quarter particularly significant is the strategic inflection point we've reached in the marketplace. We believe controlled environment agriculture has crossed the threshold from emerging technology to essential infrastructure. The same retailers and strategic partners who were cautious three years ago are now in active, strategic discussions about long-term supply partnerships. While navigating partnership timelines has meant accepting more modest sequential growth as we align our production ramps with long-term commitments, the commercial fundamentals remain strong-several key accounts have doubled month-over-month, and we are launching new products including family-sized salad kits for major retailers. We are building this business for sustainable profitability, not just revenue growth, and we expect to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in early 2026."

Craig Hurlbert, Executive Chairman of Local Bounti, stated, "The conversations we are having today with major retailers and food companies would have been unimaginable two years ago-they are designing supply chains that assume CEA is permanent infrastructure."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

Sales increased 19% to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $10.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to increased production and growth in sales from the facilities in Georgia, Texas, and Washington.

Gross profit was $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross margin percentage 1 was approximately 29%, excluding depreciation and stock-based compensation, and other non-core items, as compared to 32% in the prior year period.

was approximately 29%, excluding depreciation and stock-based compensation, and other non-core items, as compared to 32% in the prior year period. General and administrative expenses increased by $0.1 million to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, and includes a $3.7 million intangible impairment associated with the "Pete's" trade name, which is no longer in use; as compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted general and administrative expense 1 , which excludes the aforementioned intangible impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items was $4.1 million, a decrease of 26%, or $1.4 million, as compared to prior year period. During the first nine months of 2025, the Company reduced its annualized expenses by nearly $8 million (to include operating expenses and cost of goods sold).

, which excludes the aforementioned intangible impairment, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other non-core items was $4.1 million, a decrease of 26%, or $1.4 million, as compared to prior year period. During the first nine months of 2025, the Company reduced its annualized expenses by nearly $8 million (to include operating expenses and cost of goods sold). Net loss was $26.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to net loss of $34.3 million for the prior year period, primarily due to lower net interest expense resulting from the debt restructuring activities the Company completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss improved to $7.2 million, as compared to a loss of $8.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter of 2025 excludes $1.3 million in stock-based compensation, $4.6 million in interest expense, $5.9 million of depreciation and amortization, $3.4 million loss on change in fair value of warrant liability, and other non-core items.

1See the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release for more information.

Commercial Facilities Update

Texas Facility Reconfiguration Complete

As previously reported, the Company reconfigured three acres of its Texas facility-originally designed for head lettuce production-to create a flexible growing environment capable of producing both head lettuce and cut products based on customer preferences. The retrofit was completed in late July, and the facility reached full harvestable capacity in early August. The automated harvesting equipment installation was completed and became fully operational during the third quarter, replacing the temporary harvester used during the second quarter. From July through October, the Company increased labor productivity by approximately 19%-measured as pounds produced per labor hour-while simultaneously reducing direct labor cost per pound by approximately 17%. These improvements validate the scalability of the Company's Stack & Flow Technology as volume increases. The Texas facility is now sold out on a run-rate basis.

Yield Improvement

The Company continues to advance its yield improvement and cost reduction initiatives across its facility network. Planned tower upgrades have been installed at each of its facilities following the completion of work at the Texas and Washington facilities in early September. These upgrades are designed to achieve better climate control through the stack phase to enhance production efficiency and increase yield capacity. Management expects to complete optimization in the fourth quarter of 2025 with resultant yield increases of more than 10% to follow.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

Looking ahead, the Company has targeted additional cost reduction initiatives in the range of $1.5 to $2.0 million, annualized, to be actioned in the fourth quarter of 2025 and realized in the first half of 2026 with additional measures to follow. These savings stem from ongoing projects to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs in key areas like raw materials, packaging, labor, utilities and other cost of goods sold. Within raw materials, these savings are expected to stem from further seed and substrate cost reductions, where management has already made great progress in 2025, with annualized savings since the beginning of the year of $2 million.

Capacity Expansion Project

Plans remain in place to build additional capacity across the Company's network of facilities enabled with its patented Stack & Flow Technology. The expansions are designed to provide additional capacity and allow for the Company's growing product assortment to meet existing demand from Local Bounti's direct relationships with blue-chip retailers and distributors. The timing and scope of these projects, including plans to expand into the Midwest, remain under review pending ongoing discussions with retailers to optimize those facilities for specific products in support of retail commitments and strategies to expand distribution.

Intellectual Property

The Company continues to advance its intellectual property portfolio and recently received a positive update related to its previously filed patent application in 2022 titled "Optimizing Growing Process in a Hybrid Growing Environment Using Computer Vision and AI." The Company anticipates that this patent may be issued as early as December 2025. The Company has been utilizing computer vision and AI at all of its Stack & Flow Technology-enabled facilities to analyze plant growth data in conjunction with environmental data to identify patterns that drive improved consistency and yield.

Product Development & Distribution

During the third quarter of 2025, Local Bounti expanded distribution of its salad kit line across additional regional retailers in the Pacific Northwest, demonstrating ongoing demand for convenient and fresh meal options. In the home-delivery channel, the Company successfully launched four new grab-and-go offerings with a leading partner, thus increasing the depth of its assortment and further positioning itself for growth in the direct-to-consumer segment. Additionally, Local Bounti entered into an agreement to pack private label Butter Living for Markon Cooperative, which serves as the purchasing, logistics, information, and marketing partner for its five member distributors and their North American foodservice customers. This partnership highlights the trust and credibility Local Bounti has established with its partners.

Regarding product commercialization, Local Bounti finalized its new family-sized 10oz Romano Caesar Salad Kit, which launched in key Pacific Northwest retailers, including Walmart, in October. This move advances the Company's strategy to offer multi-serve products at scale.

Capital Structure

The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $12.7 million as of September 30, 2025.

In August 2025, Local Bounti closed on $10 million of financing through a convertible note agreement with an existing investor. In conjunction with this agreement, the Company also amended its existing senior credit facility to reduce the principal balance by $10 million, the terms of which remain consistent with the restructured agreements entered into on March 31, 2025.

On March 31, 2025, Local Bounti closed a $25 million equity investment from new and existing investors and amended its existing credit facility, which resulted in a new $312 million senior secured debt agreement with a new 10-year term and no cash interest or principal payments until April 2027. The transaction resulted in the cancellation of approximately $197 million of debt principal and accrued interest.

Additionally, the Company continues to execute on other financing arrangements, such as an equipment leasing transaction where it expects to receive approximately $2 million in cash in the coming weeks. Combined with the recent additional financing and principal debt reduction, these transactions demonstrate the continued confidence of the Company's strategic financing partners and position Local Bounti with improved liquidity and capital structure flexibility.

As of September 30, 2025, Local Bounti had approximately 22.1 million shares outstanding, 6.8 million common shares under warrants outstanding, and approximately 3.2 million restricted stock units outstanding. The Company also has an in-the-money convertible note that, if converted, would result in the issuance of approximately 4.0 million common shares. Including the shares issuable in the event of conversion of the convertible note, as well as the warrants and restricted stock units, the Company had a fully diluted share count of approximately 36.1 million shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

Financial Outlook

The Company expects sequential improvements in its adjusted EBITDA loss rate in the coming quarters toward its objective of achieving positive adjusted EBITDA in early 2026, driven by sales growth, cost reduction initiatives, and the ramp from its facilities network.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin percentage and adjusted general and administrative expense, which are adjusted from results based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and exclude certain expenses, gains, and losses. The Company defines and calculates adjusted EBITDA as net loss attributable to Local Bounti before the impact of interest expense, depreciation, and amortization, and adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and certain other non-core items. The Company defines and calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and stock-based compensation, and certain other non-core items. The Company defines and calculates adjusted gross margin percentage as adjusted gross profit as a percent of sales. The Company defines and calculates adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, business acquisition and strategic transaction due diligence and integration related costs, and certain other non-core items.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's understanding of the Company's prospects for the future and the historical performance for the context of the investor. The Company's management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed according to GAAP, and the methods the Company uses to compute them may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental; they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Refer to the attached financial supplement for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,199

$ 937 Restricted cash 6,512

6,529 Accounts receivable, net 2,424

2,282 Inventory, net 6,824

6,814 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,174

2,261 Total current assets 24,133

18,823 Property and equipment, net 361,806

370,978 Finance lease right-of-use assets 230

277 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53

73 Intangible assets, net 31,406

37,783 Other assets 133

101 Total assets $ 417,761

$ 428,035







Liabilities and stockholders' deficit





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 9,234

$ 16,987 Accrued liabilities 4,890

18,082 Short-term debt -

20,205 Financing obligation 79

51 Operating lease liabilities 31

30 Finance lease liabilities 81

81 Total current liabilities 14,315

55,436 Long-term debt





Principal amount 312,000

447,719 Plus: Debt premium, net of amortization 174,416

- Less: Debt discount, net of amortization (1,562)

- Less: Unamortized deferred financing costs -

(31,142) Long-term debt, net 484,854

416,577 Accrued interest, noncurrent 9,974

- Financing obligation, noncurrent 50,286

49,856 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 34

57 Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent 166

206 Warrant liability 16,271

6,403 Total liabilities 575,900

528,535







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' deficit





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 22,124,733 and 8,656,122 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2

1 Additional paid-in capital 350,771

322,729 Accumulated deficit (508,912)

(423,230) Total stockholders' deficit (158,139)

(100,500) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 417,761

$ 428,035

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales $ 12,200

$ 10,242

$ 35,908

$ 28,068 Cost of goods sold(1)(2) 10,794

8,829

31,569

24,518 Gross profit 1,406

1,413

4,339

3,550 Operating expenses:













Research and development(1)(2) 6,677

7,096

20,139

15,102 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 2,441

1,991

6,947

5,872 General and administrative(1)(2) 10,509

10,357

26,658

24,770 Total operating expenses 19,627

19,444

53,744

45,744 Loss from operations (18,221)

(18,031)

(49,405)

(42,194) Other income (expense):













Change in fair value of warrant

liability (3,358)

1,921

(8,367)

(1,163) Interest expense, net (4,560)

(18,312)

(28,000)

(40,420) Other (expense) income (291)

95

90

133 Net loss (26,430)

(34,327)

(85,682)

(83,644) Less: Deemed dividend to preferred

stockholders -

-

403

- Net loss attributable to common

stockholders $ (26,430)

$ (34,327)

$ (86,085)

$ (83,644)















Net loss applicable to common

stockholders per basic common share:













Basic and diluted $ (1.18)

$ (4.01)

$ (5.78)

$ (9.91) Weighted average common shares

outstanding:













Basic and diluted 22,481,564

8,568,970

14,903,536

8,436,727

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of goods sold $ 16

$ 15

$ 102

$ 75 Research and development 47

86

208

250 Sales and marketing 59

61

341

(64) General and administrative 1,129

1,225

3,450

1,840 Total stock-based compensation expense,

net of amounts capitalized $ 1,251

$ 1,387

$ 4,101

$ 2,101

(2) Amounts include depreciation and amortization as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of goods sold $ 2,094

$ 1,642

$ 6,057

$ 4,197 Research and development 2,342

2,852

7,557

5,031 General and administrative 1,415

1,374

3,973

3,757 Total depreciation and amortization $ 5,851

$ 5,868

$ 17,587

$ 12,985

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands) RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales $ 12,200

$ 10,242

$ 35,908

$ 28,068 Cost of goods sold 10,794

8,829

31,569

24,518 Gross profit 1,406

1,413

4,339

3,550 Depreciation 2,094

1,642

6,057

4,197 Stock-based compensation 16

15

102

75 Acquisition related integration costs -

183

-

183 Restructuring and business realignment

costs -

-

56

- Adjusted gross profit $ 3,516

$ 3,253

$ 10,554

$ 8,005 Adjusted gross margin % 29 %

32 %

29 %

29 %

RECONCILIATION OF GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 General and administrative $ 10,509

$ 10,357

$ 26,658

$ 24,770 Stock-based compensation (1,129)

(1,225)

(3,450)

(1,840) Depreciation and amortization (1,415)

(1,374)

(3,973)

(3,757) Intangibles impairment (3,700)

-

(3,700)

- Loss on disposal of fixed assets (15)

(1,610)

(26)

(1,610) Business acquisition and strategic

transaction due diligence and

integration related costs (84)

(431)

(196)

(2,056) Intellectual property and other litigation (90)

(197)

(655)

(197) Restructuring and business realignment

costs -

-

(480)

(289) Adjusted general and administrative $ 4,076

$ 5,520

$ 14,178

$ 15,021

LOCAL BOUNTI CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands) RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net loss $ (26,430)

$ (34,327)

$ (85,682)

$ (83,644) Stock-based compensation expense 1,251

1,387

4,101

2,101 Interest expense, net 4,560

18,312

28,000

40,420 Depreciation and amortization 5,851

5,868

17,587

12,985 Intangibles impairment 3,700

-

3,700

- Loss on disposal of fixed assets 15

1,610

26

1,610 Business acquisition and strategic

transaction due diligence and

integration related costs 84

614

196

2,239 Debt restructuring transaction cost 291

-

1,041

- Intellectual property and other litigation 90

197

655

197 Restructuring and business realignment

costs -

-

659

298 Change in fair value of warrant liability 3,358

(1,921)

8,367

1,163 Other income -

(95)

(1,131)

(133) Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,230)

$ (8,355)

$ (22,481)

$ (22,764)

