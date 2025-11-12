Luca Mining Corp.: Luca Launches Three-Year, US$25 Million Exploration Program to Unlock Exceptional Gold Potential at Campo Morado and Tahuehueto

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce a comprehensive three-year, US$25 million exploration program designed to unlock the district-scale, high-grade gold potential across its wholly owned Campo Morado and Tahuehueto mining operations in Mexico.

Key Highlights

US$25 million, three-year exploration plan targeting district-scale gold discovery potential across Luca's two producing mines





80,000 metres of diamond drilling (surface & underground) to expand and define high-grade gold resources





AI-based assessment of>30 years of advanced historical exploration data available, leveraging>650,000 metres of drilling and decades of geologic and geophysical data valued at over US$100 million





2026 program: US$6.5 million budget for 20,000 metres of drilling; a further US$18.5 million budgeted for 2027-2028 with 60,000 metres planned





Campo Morado: 38 priority targets identified, including Reforma Deeps, a new high-grade gold zone below historical drilling





Tahuehueto: Near-mine and brownfields drilling to extend the Crestón, Perdido, and Santiago structures along strike and depth





Fully permitted with strong community agreements and existing site access and infrastructure

Program Overview

Over 80,000 metres of surface and underground diamond drilling are planned to underpin future production growth. This campaign follows a detailed review of Luca's extensive geological datasets and will systematically test both near-mine and district-scale targets across more than 220 square kilometres of highly prospective concessions.

As part of the program, VRIFY will apply its proprietary AI-assisted target-generation platform to Luca's vast datasets including over 650,000 metres of historical drilling, decades of soil sampling, mapping, and geophysical surveys.

Luca has partnered with VRIFY to leverage DORA, an AI prospectivity mapping software, to process and augment the extensive datasets from both projects. This collaboration will empower Luca to make data-driven decisions in exploration planning and uncover patterns that point to areas with high mineralization potential. With an AI model that is pre-trained on several known VMS systems, DORA is a valuable tool for the Luca team to utilize in advancing this multi-year exploration campaign.

Program Focus and Targets

Drilling will concentrate on high-grade gold mineralization at both mines, building on recent exploration successes (see news releases dated August 27 and September 8, 2025), which included:

Campo Morado - Reforma: 37.2 metres of 5.9 g/t Au, 368 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 5.54% Zn and 2.57% Pb , the first drillholes at this target in over 14 years.

, the first drillholes at this target in over 14 years. Tahuehueto - Santiago: 14.0 metres of 6.7g/t Au and 6.0 metres of 9.0 g/t Au.

Campo Morado

Focus on undrilled gravity anomalies, proven effective in discovering current resources

38 priority targets ranked using integrated geological, geochemical, and geophysical criteria

Reforma and El Rey deposits, both open at depth, will be drilled to expand known high-grade zones

Reforma Deeps is a new target located immediately below all historical drilling of the Reforma deposit that is associated with a significant untested gravity anomaly

Tahuehueto

Surface and underground drilling to test extensions of the Crestón and Perdido structures

The Santiago deposit strike extension, east onto newly acquired concessions, and west toward the Perdido vein, will test a highly prospective gap interpreted as a continuation of the same mineralized system

All exploration activities are covered by existing permits and community agreements, allowing rapid mobilization and minimal permitting risk.

Paul D. Gray, Luca VP Exploration, commented, "This US$25 million, three-year exploration program will leverage Luca's extensive proprietary historical datasets available to unlock the district-scale gold potential at both projects, which have seen little meaningful exploration in over a decade. Our projects are ripe for discovery and the definition of new mineral resources. We are confident that the substantive, systematic approach that Luca is undertaking will lead to significant exploration successes. The AI-driven analysis of the datasets at both projects is a key part of this work. Luca is uniquely positioned in this regard with large and valuable historical geological datasets and highly prospective, underexplored 100% owned land packages hosting producing operations which together represent an ideal framework for AI analysis and target generation. Luca looks forward to this initiative with VRIFY AI, an industry-leading mineral exploration AI firm."

Dan Barnholden, Luca's CEO, added, "We are committed to value creation through exploration at our mines. With operating mills at both Campo Morado and Tahuehueto, we believe the potential is high for the discovery of new mineralization that can feed these mills and add to our near-term production profiles at both operations. Our belief in the potential of our assets is matched by our willingness to innovate as we apply industry-leading AI technology to a world-class dataset."

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a diversified Canadian mining company with two 100%-owned producing mines within the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico which hosts numerous producing and historical mines along its trend. The Company produces gold, copper, zinc, silver and lead from these mines that each have considerable development and resource upside.

The Campo Morado polymetallic VMS mine is an underground operation located in Guerrero State. It produces copper-zinc-lead concentrates with precious metals credits. It is currently undergoing an optimization program which is already generating significant improvements in recoveries, grades, efficiencies, and cash flows.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 100 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, Chief Executive Officer

