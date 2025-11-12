Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
Strategic Equity Capital plc
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Result of Annual General Meeting
Strategic Equity Capital plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 12 November 2025 all 12 resolutions proposed were duly passed.
A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary)0131 378 0500
© 2025 PR Newswire