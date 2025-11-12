BYD delivers the new SEALION 7 INTER EDITION to FC Internazionale Milano

Limited-edition series features exclusive design and customisation

'Nerazzurri' colours feature in exterior and interior revisions

Dedicated Inter graphics on infotainment system



BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of New-Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has delivered a dedicated fleet of cars to FC Internazionale Milano (Inter) as part of its three-year strategic partnership with the club as Global Automotive Partner.





MILAN, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a ceremony in the iconic football club's home city of Milan, leading Inter players Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Luis Henrique were able to admire and take delivery of their assigned vehicles. And the handover marked the world debut of a new model: the new SEALION 7 INTER EDITION, a special limited-edition series created in partnership with FC Internazionale Milano. The project celebrates the meeting of technological innovation and sporting spirit, reinterpreting the Nerazzurri identity in automotive terms, with exclusive customisations.

The SEALION 7 INTER EDITION stands out with its distinctive design, combining a metallic-black body with a full-black interior, embellished with refined details in Inter's signature blue colour. The club's official logo is integrated into the wireless charging base, while the front and rear headrests feature crafted high-relief embroidery in light-grey yarn.

The blue stitching that runs across the dashboard, steering wheel, centre tunnel, door panels, seats, and dedicated floor mats echoes Inter's iconic colours, enhanced by a black and blue central band on each seat, and blue brake calipers.

The new model also features exclusive alloy wheels - 21-inch items for the Excellence AWD version and 20-inch for the Comfort RWD - and in a further distinctive touch, dedicated Inter graphics welcome the driver when the infotainment system is turned on.

The SEALION 7 INTER EDITION retains all the BYD technology that has made the model a benchmark among new-generation electric SUVs. Smooth performance, extended range, fast charging, and intelligent driver-assistance systems combine with premium onboard comfort for a driving experience that blends excitement and innovation.

The new SEALION 7 INTER EDITION will be available in two configurations: the Comfort RWD version and the Excellence AWD. In addition, there will be a special offer for Inter Club members, demonstrating BYD's strong ties with the club and its supporters. Available through the official BYD network, the special series includes 250 unique models, with the possibility of extending production based on demand from Nerazzurri fans.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1994 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From power acquisition and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 100 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world. For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, the XUANJI Architecture, and the Super e-Platform. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 12 years in a row.

About BYD Europe

BYD Europe is headquartered in the Netherlands and is the first overseas branch of BYD Group, with a commitment to evolving the international brand BYD Auto to deliver safe and efficient sustainable solutions in new energy vehicles through world-leading technological innovations.

For more information, please visit www.byd.com.

Contact: Europe: Penny Peng, PressEU@byd.com tel: +31-102070888

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a0be94d-c2a0-4479-ad6e-a9b688f7f067