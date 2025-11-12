Rheinwerk Computing: Award-Winning European Bestseller Machines That Think by Inga Strümke Now Available in English

The physicist and AI researcher behind one of Europe's most talked-about books brings her clear, human perspective on artificial intelligence to U.S. readers at a pivotal moment in the global AI conversation.

QUINCY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / With more than 75,000 copies sold across Europe, physicist and AI researcher Inga Strümke's Machines That Think: How Artificial Intelligence Works and What It Means For Us has captivated readers and critics alike. Now, this groundbreaking exploration of artificial intelligence, its science, its power, and its profound impact on our world, is available to English-speaking readers for the first time.

Originally published in Norway as Maskiner som tenker, where it became the country's bestselling nonfiction title, the book's success quickly spread across Europe. Its German edition, Künstliche Intelligenz: Wie sie funktioniert und was sie für uns bedeutet, became an instant bestseller and cemented Strümke's reputation as one of Europe's most insightful voices on AI.

As conversations around AI regulation, ethics, and transparency intensify in the United States, Machines That Think arrives at exactly the right moment. The book offers readers a clear, balanced, and deeply human perspective on a technology reshaping our daily lives.

Where does computing stop and thinking begin? And what happens when machines that learn start shaping how we live, work, and think? In Machines That Think, Strümke demystifies these questions in a timely, accessible, and engaging introduction to the history, mechanics, and societal impact of artificial intelligence.

From early chess-playing machines to today's advanced neural networks and language models, Strümke explains how AI works, why it matters, and what it means for society. The book explores breakthroughs like AlphaFold, highlights the risks of biased decision-making and misinformation, and raises pressing ethical questions: Who is accountable when AI systems fail, and how can we ensure AI serves humanity's highest aspirations?

Winner of the prestigious Brage Prize for Nonfiction, Machines That Think combines scientific insight with clarity and warmth. The book has been praised internationally:

" Machines That Think is one of the best books out there…. It should arouse interest far beyond Norway's borders." - Aftenposten

"Strümke tells you everything you want to know about AI but don't dare ask." - Dagens Næringsliv

"Easy to read and thorough on a topic that concerns us all." - Adressavisen

With its global success and expert insight, Machines That Think is an essential guide for anyone seeking to understand the transformative power of AI and the choices we face as it becomes ever more integrated into our lives.

About the Author:

Inga Strümke is a Norwegian physicist specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning. She holds a master's degree in theoretical physics from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and a doctorate in particle physics from the University of Bergen. An associate professor at NTNU, Strümke is also recognized for her work in AI ethics and science communication, receiving the Norwegian Research Council's Award for Excellence in Science Communication.

Publication Details:

Machines That Think: How Artificial Intelligence Works and What It Means For Us

By Inga Strümke

Published by Rheinwerk Publishing | January 2026

315 pages | ISBN 978-1-4932-2761-7

Paperback | $29.95 USD | E-Book | $24.99

https://www.sap-press.com/sales/machines-that-think-the-bestseller-from-inga-strumke/

Available in print and eBook formats.

