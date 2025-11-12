Preservica Integrates Active Digital Preservation with Microsoft 365 Archive

BOSTON, MA AND OXFORD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Preservica is expanding its ongoing collaboration with Microsoft with a new integration to bring embedded Active Digital Preservation to Microsoft 365 Archive.

The latest Preserve365® integration offers Microsoft customers additional flexibility and control over the management of long-term SharePoint content.

With Preservica's embedded Active Digital Preservation software, IT and Information Governance (IG) teams can now seamlessly archive and actively preserve high-value SharePoint sites - such as completed projects containing long-term regulatory, legal, or operational data.

This protects critical data from obsolescence, ensuring long-term records are always immediately accessible in trusted, readable formats to enable business teams to respond quickly and confidently to audits, legal proceedings, maintenance continuity and AI-driven initiatives.

Better together: Optimizing cost and compliance for long-term content.

Microsoft 365 Archive enables organizations to optimize SharePoint storage costs with high-volume archiving of inactive sites into secure, low-cost storage - retaining original site content and structure for full restoration when needed.

The new integration with Preservica's embedded Active Digital Preservation builds on the native capabilities of Microsoft 365 Archive, enabling IT and IG teams, across government, industry and financial services to additionally:

Initiate high-value site archiving and preservation through an integrated SharePoint user interface.

Protect against format obsolescence and data loss by automatically ensuring critical long-term content is always immediately accessible in trusted, readable file formats (with support for over 1,000 non-Microsoft file types including complex digital assets such as AV, CAD, GIS, Websites and more).

Demonstrate the authenticity and integrity of every file with Preservica's tamper-evident full record preservation and audit trails

Empower business teams to quickly find and view preserved files via SharePoint search - without needing to restore or download (leveraging Preservica's extended rendering support for a wide variety of non-Microsoft file types)

"We've experienced a rapid uptake of Preserve365 especially across government, industry and financial services where ensuring the accessibility of long-term SharePoint content is no longer just a compliance overhead but an AI-driven imperative," said Stuart Reed, Chief Product Officer, Preservica. "We worked closely with Microsoft on the development of Preserve365 and so are delighted to further expand our collaboration by bringing embedded Active Digital Preservation to Microsoft 365 Archive customers. We are also excited to be working closely to support future Microsoft 365 Archive roadmap items, like file-level archiving, as we continue to collaborate to make Active Digital Preservation a seamless part of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem."

Brad Gussin, Principal Group Product Manager, Microsoft 365 at Microsoft added "Preservica adds value for customers on top of the Microsoft 365 Archive and SharePoint platforms. Providing seamless integration to meet customers' long-term digital asset retention is becoming increasingly important in regulated environments, especially with AI creating and modifying content. We also look forward to seeing Preservica's future investments as we enhance platform capabilities in the months and years to come."

Learn more:

The Preserve365® integration for Microsoft 365 Archive is in Preview. Contact Preservica to arrange evaluation.

