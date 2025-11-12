Symphony Hill Properties Receives Green Business of the Year Nomination

Recognized by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce for Sustainable Practices

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Symphony Hill Properties Group is proud to announce its nomination as a Green Business Of the Year by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. This recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible business practices within the community.

District 11 - Flex Office Industrial Development

District 11 - Flex Office Industrial Development

Symphony Hill Properties is the first Developer to develop a Solar Power-Integrated Flex Industrial Office Project. Known as "District 11". The brand new 11 unit, 3 level strata development project located in Richmond, British Columbia will be the first of its kind.

Commitment to Sustainability

The nomination by the Richmond Chamber of Commerce reflects Symphony Hill Properties' proactive approach to reducing its environmental impact. The company has implemented a variety of green initiatives, including energy-efficient building designs, responsible waste management, and the use of eco-friendly materials across its properties.

Community Impact

As a local leader in sustainable property management, Symphony Hill Properties continually seeks to inspire other businesses to adopt greener practices. Through community engagement and collaborative partnerships, the company supports Richmond's broader goals for environmental stewardship and economic development.

Looking Ahead

Symphony Hill Properties extends its gratitude to the Richmond Chamber of Commerce for this prestigious nomination. The company remains dedicated to furthering its green initiatives, setting new standards for sustainability in the property management sector, and contributing positively to the Richmond community.

For more information about Symphony Hill Properties' sustainability programs or to learn more about the Richmond Chamber of Commerce's Green Business awards, please visit their respective websites.

About Symphony Hill Properties

Symphony Hill is a leading real estate investment and development company dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable projects that enhance communities and prioritize environmental responsibility. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, Symphony Hill continues to redefine the future of real estate development.

Contact Information

Victoria Yong

victoria.yong@symphonyhill.ca

SOURCE: Symphony Hill Properties

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/symphony-hill-properties-receives-green-business-of-the-year-nomination-1099134