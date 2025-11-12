Softeon and Longbow Advantage Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Seamless Warehouse Implementations

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced a strategic partnership with Longbow Advantage, a trusted leader in supply chain technology consulting and data visibility solutions.

This partnership brings together Softeon's best-in-class WMS technology with Longbow's 25+ years of implementation expertise to deliver more seamless, efficient, and insight-driven supply chain transformations for customers worldwide.

As Longbow continues to expand its implementation and integration capabilities, this partnership adds Softeon's modern, flexible WMS platform to its portfolio. This enables Longbow consultants to provide clients with a proven solution designed to orchestrate complex fulfillment operations with speed and precision.

Longbow Advantage brings deep supply chain expertise and a consultative, hands-on approach that goes far beyond software implementation. Acting as a true strategic partner, Longbow's team of subject matter experts advises, designs, and operationalizes solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. Leveraging best-in-class frameworks and proven toolkits, Longbow helps organizations accelerate time-to-value, reduce implementation risk, and ensure that technology investments translate into real operational performance.

"At Softeon, we've always believed that the best technology deserves the best implementation experience," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "Partnering with Longbow, an organization that shares our deep operational knowledge and customer-first philosophy, ensures that our customers can realize faster time-to-value and more predictable outcomes from their WMS investment."

From methodology to execution, the partnership combines Longbow's proven project frameworks and experienced consulting team with Softeon's configurable and scalable WMS. Together, the companies will deliver implementations that reduce complexity, improve visibility, and drive continuous performance improvement.

"We're proud to partner with Softeon to deliver practical WMS transformation built on experience, discipline, and innovation," says, Ryan Uhlenkamp, CEO, Longbow Advantage. "Softeon's modern, flexible WMS pairs perfectly with our operational expertise and structured delivery frameworks, giving customers faster time-to-value, greater predictability, and confidence that their technology will perform in the real world."

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades, Softeon has been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfilment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage helps leading supply chain organizations implement, integrate, and optimize warehouse management (WMS), labor management (LMS), and automation systems with precision and efficiency. With a focus on data-driven solutions, Longbow helps organizations optimize warehouse and distribution center operations.

In addition to its consulting expertise, Longbow continues to innovate through solutions like Rebus, which unifies data across disparate warehouse and supply chain systems to deliver real-time operational insights and smarter decision-making.

For more information about Longbow Advantage, visit longbowadvantage.com.

