Cloud4Wi, Opera San José Conduct a New Era of Patron Engagement

Opera San José leverages Cloud4Wi to transform viewing experience into an interactive, immersive event, resulting in a 51% audience participation rate

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Cloud4Wi , an industry leader in enterprise WiFi-based experiences, today announced it has partnered with Opera San José, a professional opera company located in the heart of Silicon Valley, to deliver a groundbreaking, interactive theatrical experience.

Under the leadership of General Director & CEO Shawna Lucey, Opera San José sought to innovate beyond the traditional performance experience to create a more interactive dialogue with its audience. The vision was to transform their enthusiastic spectators into active participants by staging a live intermission survey that allowed the audience to collectively choose the ending of a classic opera. This bold concept required a sophisticated technological solution capable of capturing and processing audience input in real time.

Said Shawna Lucey, "Located as we are in the heart of Silicon Valley, Opera San José was the perfect spot to uplift a 236-year-old opera with Cloud4Wi's next-gen technology. This project delighted our patrons, turning their viewing experience into an interactive, immersive event where the audience gained real agency in the artistic creation."

The partnership utilized Cloud4Wi to transform Opera San José's existing WiFi network from a simple amenity into a dynamic patron engagement tool. When patrons logged in, they automatically received a personalized email with a direct link to an intermission survey. To maximize accessibility, dedicated tablets were also provided for patrons to submit their responses.

The solution was launched during the run of Mozart's effervescent Così Fan Tutte, inviting the audience to vote on whether the lovers would reunite, switch partners, or make other choices, and it proved to be a resounding success. The initiative achieved the following:

Massive Participation : 36% of patrons utilized the in-venue WiFi network.

High Engagement : An impressive 51% of patrons participated in the opera's ending vote.

Data for the Future: 84% of logged-in patrons opted-in for marketing communications, providing essential data for future marketing and fundraising initiatives.

"We are honored to partner with Opera San José on such a visionary project," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi. "This collaboration is a testament to how technology can enrich the arts, making opera more accessible, engaging, and interactive than ever before. By giving the audience a voice, Opera San José has created a memorable experience and a powerful model for the future of live performance."

To get the full story of Opera San José, click here .

About Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations. With our AI-first, cloud-based platform, enterprises can offer automatic, secure WiFi access and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving positive business outcomes and ensuring efficient services management. With over 150 million mobile users connected across 70,000 locations in more than 150 countries, Cloud4Wi is the trusted partner of leading global enterprises, including Albertsons, Campari Group, Carmila (Carrefour Group), Guess, Gruppo FS Italiane, MSC, Prada Group, Roma Capitale, The Cordish Companies, and Valentino.

About Opera San Jose

Opera San José (OSJ) is a flagship arts organization of Silicon Valley. Maintaining a resident company of artists, OSJ presents four mainstage productions annually in San José's beautifully restored, magnificent California Theatre. It also broadcasts digital productions from its state-of-the- art Heiman Digital Media Studio, and performs regularly in its community, providing access to the arts to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. OSJ specializes in role debuts, serving as an artistic incubator for established and emerging artists and administrators, producing world- class operatic performances for diverse audiences throughout the Bay Area and around the globe.

