Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Welcomes Doris Kearns Goodwin and Beth Laski to Board of Trustees

MEDORA, NORTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library (TRPL) proudly announces the appointment of two distinguished leaders-Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian, and Beth Laski, award-winning storyteller and media strategist-to its Board of Trustees. Their leadership affirms the Library's commitment to historical accuracy, civic engagement, and innovative storytelling.

A preeminent voice on American history, Doris Kearns Goodwin has devoted her career to studying the lives of presidents through a deeply human lens. Through her landmark works-No Ordinary Time, Team of Rivals, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, and the Carnegie Medal-winner The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism-Goodwin has profoundly shaped public understanding of the presidency and has illuminated the profound moral courage and resilience required to navigate the highest office in the land. Her contributions stand as essential touchstones for anyone seeking to understand the intersection of leadership, history, and human character.

"Doris has given voice to our nation's greatest democratic ideals through her scholarship," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. "Her work on Theodore Roosevelt illuminates the urgency of his example-his fearless leadership, civic responsibility, and belief that democracy is a living act of participation. Her wisdom and leadership will be foundational as we bring TR's legacy to life for new generations."

Goodwin's scholarship and storytelling have reached global audiences through both the printed word and screen. As partner in Pastimes Productions, Inc., she has helped produce landmark presidential documentary series for the History Channel, including Theodore Roosevelt (2022), Abraham Lincoln (2022), and FDR (2023).

In 2024, Goodwin published her first book for young readers, The Leadership Journey: How Four Kids Became President, which features Theodore Roosevelt, Lincoln, FDR and Lyndon Johnson. Her ongoing dedication to civic education and historical literacy aligns seamlessly with TRPL's vision of "The People's Presidential Library"-an institution that inspires action in the arena.

Joining her on the Board is her producing partner and longtime collaborator, Beth Laski, an expert storyteller whose career spans print and broadcast journalism, public relations, and media production. As co-founder of Pastimes Productions, she plays a pivotal role in translating history into compelling, accessible and timeless narratives for television and film. Goodwin and Laski's latest collaboration, Kevin Costner's The West, continues this mission-bringing American history to life for a broad audience with its powerful, poignant and immersive portrayal of the past.

Laski's background includes leadership roles at Universal Pictures, extensive experience in investigative journalism, and strategic communications expertise across nonprofit, arts, and entertainment sectors.

"These appointments mark a powerful moment for the Library," said Board Chair Hilary Hamm. "Doris and Beth bring unmatched depth in civic storytelling, and their work embodies TR's belief that history must serve the future. They will help us build a Library not of artifacts, but of action."

As the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library prepares to open its doors in 2026 in Medora, North Dakota, it continues to draw leaders from across disciplines who embody the Library's values: leadership, conservation, courage, and citizenship. These appointments come on the heels of the Library's national programming expansion, including T.R. Talks, Teach with TR, and its growing digital storytelling initiatives.

Rising from the Badlands that once healed a grieving young Roosevelt, the TRPL is the first presidential library built in partnership with a national park. It is a living institution committed to turning history into a call to action-for civic participation, environmental stewardship, and moral leadership. The Library opens in 2026 in Medora, North Dakota. Learn more at trlibrary.com .

