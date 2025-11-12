tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Demonstrates Emergency Readiness and Leadership in Earthquake Response

After a 6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Cebu, TELE-NET's Swift Action, Team Coordination and Contributions to Broader Safety Efforts Reflected the Strength of Its Operational Culture

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / When a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Cebu mid-October, TELE-NET's Philippine team quickly responded with care - reinforcing its reputation as a dependable, people-first outsourcing partner.

The company's Cebu contact center followed emergency protocols promptly and effectively as team leaders across departments ensured that agents were safely evacuated and accounted for. Critical internal operations, such as communications, IT, and personnel tracking, remained intact throughout the disruption.

In the days that followed, TELE-NET provided relief supplies and support for surrounding regions and participated in a city council meeting that brought together public and private stakeholders, including the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Cebu.

One key recommendation that emerged from this discussion - night-time earthquake and fire drills for BPO companies - was introduced by Anthony "Silver" Cepeda, an executive at Cebu tele-net Philippines and is now part of Cebu City's review of safety protocols.

"Emergency readiness has always been part of our operations, but moments like these test how well our people and systems can handle a large-scale situation like an earthquake," said Parker Andrus, VP of Global Operations. "We're very proud of our Cebu team who showed strong leadership at every level and never lost sight of our responsibility to one another."

By staying prepared and acting quickly, TELE-NET protected its people while maintaining service continuity for its global clients.

