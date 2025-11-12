Dispatch Launches DispatchOne, the AI-Powered Platform Redefining Last-Mile Logistics

With DispatchOne, Dispatch evolves from a delivery service into a technology platform enabling intelligent last-mile logistics for enterprise businesses.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Dispatch, the leader in last-mile logistics innovation, today announced the launch of DispatchOne, its flagship AI-powered platform designed to unify delivery operations and empower enterprises with unparalleled control, intelligence, and reliability across the last mile.

The launch marks a bold repositioning of Dispatch, evolving from a delivery services provider to a technology platform and orchestration engine. With DispatchOne, businesses gain end-to-end visibility and efficiency, backed by a managed national network of verified professional drivers.

A Uni?ed Platform for Delivery Intelligence

DispatchOne combines intelligent logistics, reliable fulfillment, transparent insights, and robust integration into a single ecosystem. By integrating owned fleets, carrier providers, and client systems, DispatchOne delivers what enterprises have long needed: one platform to manage every delivery, with national coverage and proven ROI.

What's In The Platform:

Orchestrate any fleet: Route and assign across owned assets and third-party carriers from a single source.

AI-driven precision: Predictive ETAs, dynamic SLAs, exception handling, and cost/service trade-off recommendations.

Reliability at scale: National coverage with a vetted driver network and performance safeguards.

Built to connect: RobustAPIs and seamless integrations with TMS, ERP, and eCommerce systems deliver instant value across tech stacks.

Proven Impact for Enterprises

Enterprises using DispatchOne are already seeing measurable results, achieving a 93.8% customer satisfaction score (CSAT) and saving over 77 million customer miles through optimized delivery efficiency and intelligent routing.

"DispatchOne represents more than just a platform launch; it's the moment we rede?ne what last-mile logistics can be," said Alexia Smith, VP of Marketing at Dispatch. "Enterprises no longer have to choose between visibility, reliability, or scale. This positions Dispatch as the partner of choice for businesses ready to turn last-mile logistics into a strategic advantage."

About Dispatch: Dispatch redefines the future of last-mile logistics. Its flagship platform, DispatchOne, is the AI-powered operating system that uni?es owned ?eets, carrier providers, and systems into one intelligent ecosystem. With the people-power of veri?ed and vetted professional driver network, Dispatch turns delivery into a strategic advantage for businesses.

