Cimilre Breast Pumps: Cimilre S6 & S6+ Adjustable Breast Pumps Wins Mom's Choice Award

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Cimilre is excited to announce that their S6 Adjustable Double Electric and S6+ Adjustable and Rechargeable Double Electric Breast Pumps received the Mom's Choice Award ® in the Gear & Accessories - Feeding category, recognizing products that meet high standards of quality, value, and family-friendly design.

Cimilre S6+ Adjustable Breast Pump

Cimilre's S6 and S6+ Breast Pumps received the Mom's Choice Award® in the Gear & Accessories - Feeding category.

Built for real comfort (and real life)

GentleFlow Technology : A unique quad-diaphragm motor creates smooth, quiet suction that feels more natural - without sacrificing performance.

Personalized control with 85 easy combinations : Both the S6 and S6+ let you adjust cycle speeds and suction strength in both Massage and Expression modes for a total of 85 setting combinations.

Quiet, discreet, and nighttime-friendly : With a motor rated under 45 dB and a built-in nightlight, late-night or shared-space pumping feels less disruptive.

Hospital-strength performance : Up to 285 mmHg suction provides the power parents look for when establishing and maintaining milk supply.

S6+ adds true portability: Everything moms love about the S6, plus a rechargeable battery for life on the go; commutes, travel, or pumping between meetings.

Thoughtful touches that moms and lactation specialists appreciate

Get the Right Fit program offers an additional breast shield size FREE, because comfortable sessions and optimizing output start with the right size fit.

Backlit LCD + timer to track sessions at a glance, even during midnight feeds.

BPA/BPS/phthalate-free parts for peace of mind.

Single or double pumping flexibility for changing routines.

"From day one, our goal with the S6 and S6+ has been simple: help moms feel more comfortable and in control of their pumping journey," said Tabatha Young, CLC, and Marketing Manager at Cimilre. "This recognition validates what parents tell us every day, that a quiet, gentle pump with settings that adapt to you and your personal situation can make all the difference during pump sessions; empowering moms during this sensitive and incredibly important time."

About Cimilre

Inspired by a team of CLC's, Cimilre designs breastfeeding essentials that let parents personalize their pumping journey. From fully adjustable pumps with GentleFlow Technology to ultra-portable options the size of a sticky note, Cimilre focuses on comfort, confidence, and support for every family.

The award-winning Cimilre S6 and S6+ are available now on the official Cimilre website and on Amazon , along with our other innovative products.

