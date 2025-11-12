Litmus Secures Additional Investment Led by Insight Partners to Accelerate Industrial AI

Litmus reaches a new funding milestone to accelerate industrial data innovation for AI at the edge, in the cloud, and everywhere in between.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Litmus , the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform, today announced additional strategic funding from Insight Partners and Munich Re Ventures via HSB Fund II. The capital infusion will advance Litmus' mission to make industrial data instantly accessible, contextualized, and AI-ready across global manufacturing enterprises.

"Litmus is addressing one of the hardest challenges in modern manufacturing-enabling Industrial AI on fragmented data," said Josh Fredberg, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "We're backing one of the only platforms that truly bridges OT and IT data at scale and turns that capability into measurable outcomes."

Litmus has become the data foundation for the world's largest manufacturers, connecting machines, systems, and cloud environments through the broadest native OT connectivity in the industry-with over 250 out-of-the-box connectors. Its long-standing collaborations with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and Dell Technologies expanded in 2025 with new partnerships with Oracle Cloud and Databricks, creating one of the most connected edge-to-cloud ecosystem in industrial data.

Recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms , Litmus now powers unified data infrastructure across thousands of plants worldwide-turning raw machine signals into governed, contextualized, and AI-ready data that fuels real-time intelligence and decision-making.

"AI is only as powerful as the data it runs on, and Litmus makes operational data ready anywhere it lives," said Stephanie Watkins, SVP of HSB's Global Insurance Innovation Group. "Through this partnership we're exploring how real-time industrial data can transform risk management, enabling proactive equipment health monitoring, predictive maintenance insights, and data-driven risk assessment that benefits both manufacturers and insurers."

Litmus enables centralized management and multi-site scalability, allowing manufacturers to expand from one to five or more factories within weeks-all managed from a single, unified platform. This proven speed and scale are setting a new benchmark in the industry for enterprise-wide Industrial AI.

The new investment will accelerate and make Litmus one of the most comprehensive vendors for enabling and leveraging AI in industrial environments:

AI at the edge: Agents that enable customers to boost yield, minimize losses, and accelerate decision-making.

AI in deployment: Optimized data pipelines that cut time-to-value and enable manufacturers to deploy and scale AI models faster across sites.

AI in experience: New features and interfaces to make it easier for users to query and interact with data collected and managed by Litmus systems

Strategic AI partnerships with Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Dell, and Databricks to co-develop AI-driven manufacturing solutions

"Contextualized industrial data is the fuel for AI, and Litmus is the only platform built to make it enterprise-ready at scale," said Vatsal Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Litmus. "No one else can bridge OT and IT data, centralize management, and scale across multiple factories as fast as we can. This funding allows us to double down on innovation and deliver that competitive edge to every customer worldwide."

Litmus is the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform that helps the world's largest manufacturers connect, contextualize, and govern OT data to accelerate Industrial AI. Recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms, powers real-time data pipelines from edge to cloud with 250+ out-of-the-box connectors-accelerating digital transformation and enabling Industrial AI at scale. Trusted by global leaders and working alongside partners such as Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Databricks, Oracle Cloud, and Dell Technologies, Litmus delivers enterprise-grade solutions that unlock the full value of industrial data. Learn more at www.litmus.io .

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area.

Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB), part of Munich Re, is a multi-line specialty insurer and provider of inspection, risk management and IoT technology services. HSB insurance offerings include equipment breakdown, cyber risk, specialty liability and other coverages. HSB blends its engineering expertise, technology and data to craft inventive insurance and service solutions for existing and emerging risks posed by technological change.

