BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Escalate PR , the senior expert-only led and staffed communications agency trusted by the most innovative technology brands, today introduced its AI-Optimized Press Release (AOPR) format, a data-backed structure designed to help companies become more visible, trusted, and cited across AI-powered search engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Developed through proprietary research with LLM Listed , Escalate PR's AOPR format is based on an analysis of 3,294 B2B technology press releases, and is purpose-built for how large language models (LLMs) utilize brand content.

What's New

Proprietary AEO structure: Designed around how LLMs rank and summarize information to improve discoverability and accuracy in AI search results.

Data-driven validation: Based on LLM Listed's research using proprietary software, the new format achieved measurable results, such as a 46% increase in factual accuracy and a 42% higher summarization rate across major AI models compared to unstructured releases.

Optimized for both humans and machines: Concise language, labeled sections, embedded facts and metrics, integrated FAQs, and structured data maximize engagement and retrievability.

Why it Matters

With Gartner reporting that 44% of consumers are willing to let AI handle or assist with purchasing, tools like ChatGPT and Gemini have become the go-to discovery engines for brands. Research from LLM Listed demonstrates that AI-driven leads convert at least seven times faster than those from traditional search, while Forbes places this figure at up to nine times higher. As decision-makers increasingly turn to AI discovery engines with questions like "What's the best platform for X?" or "Which company leads in Y?", it is critical that brand stories appear accurately and prominently in these channels.

That shift is redefining how visibility works online, and traditional SEO can't keep pace. AI models no longer just scan for keywords; they prioritize structured, credible, and well-sourced information. Press releases written in this optimized format are surfaced more frequently and accurately in AI-generated answers.

Key Features of Escalate PR's AOPR format

Headline & Sub-Headline: Clear benefits and keyword alignment deliver a 42% higher rate of accurate AI summarization.

Dateline & Lead: Highlighting the five Ws early increases inclusion in contextual AI summaries by 31%.

Bulleted "What's New" Facts: Early placement of concise updates drives a 49% higher inclusion rate across top AI platforms.

Benefit-Focused Context: Aligning announcements to real-world audience needs and interests improves AI inclusion by 27%.

Features and Details: Structured presentation of specs and capabilities yields a 38% higher better at finding important names, places, and details in text.

Proof and Data Points: Quantitative validation following technical claims increases perceived authority by 46%.

Quotes: Placement after supporting data results in 22% greater inclusion in "expert-opinion" AI summaries.

FAQ Section: Improves "answerability" by 58% when key Q&A appear near the end of the release.

Boilerplate and Contact Info: Strengthen brand association and reduce AI citation errors by over 30%.

Proof and Results

Following Escalate PR's stealth launch of the AI-optimized press release two weeks ago, data shows it was cited three times more frequently than previous releases within the same timeframe, indicating a substantial increase in discoverability and media uptake. Additional citation tracking is ongoing to further validate this trend.

"Press releases have long been seen as the necessary evils of PR, but have taken on new importance in the era of AI search," said Jason Ouellette, Co-Founder and Partner at Escalate PR. "Our AI-optimized format turns every announcement into an asset that strengthens visibility across the AI engines and influences real business decisions."

"We built the AI-Optimized Press Release format to ensure every press release does more than share news," added Joel Richman, Founding Partner at Escalate PR. "Escalate PR is taking a data-driven approach, grounded in real analysis of how large language models read, rank, and cite content - giving brands a measurable way to improve how they show up in AI-powered search."

To view the accompanying infographic, please visit here .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ's)

Why does Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) optimization matter for press releases?

AEO ensures press releases are structured and distributed in ways that make brand messages discoverable, trusted, and cited by the AI platforms now shaping research, recommendations, and purchasing decisions.

How does an AEO-optimized press release look different from traditional formats?

This format follows a new data-driven structure optimized for how AI systems extract and rank information. It blends human storytelling with machine readability, making brand news easier for both journalists and AI tools to understand and share accurately.

Why is it important for brands to appear in AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity?

AI platforms are quickly becoming the first stop for research and recommendations. When users ask questions, these tools surface trusted, structured sources-not links. Brands that appear accurately in AI-generated answers gain visibility, credibility, and influence when purchase decisions are made.

What kind of results can brands expect from AI-optimized press releases?

Early adopters of AEO-optimized releases have seen higher inclusion in AI-generated summaries, improved factual accuracy, and stronger brand authority. These benefits translate into increased awareness, better-quality leads, and greater influence in how brands are represented across AI-driven platforms.

