ThinkParQ Launches BeeGFS 8.2 With Full IPv6 Support, Enhanced ACL Performance and Background Data Rebalancing

KAISERSLAUTERN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / ThinkParQ announces the release of BeeGFS 8.2, the latest version of its high-performance, parallel file system designed for enterprise, AI, HPC and data-intensive environments. With this release, BeeGFS brings full IPv6 support, enhanced access control list (ACL) performance, and an enterprise-grade background data rebalancing feature, aimed at enabling next-generation AI and HPC storage infrastructures.

Key Highlights of BeeGFS 8.2

Full IPv6 support: BeeGFS 8.2 now supports IPv6 across all components. By default, when both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses are available, IPv4 remains preferred to ensure continuity of existing deployments.

Enhanced ACL performance with newly introduced client-side ACL caching enabled by a new sysACLsRevalidate option.

Background data rebalancing: BeeGFS 8.2 supports migrating file contents between storage targets in the background, coordinated by metadata services, without the need to rewrite entire files. This is a strong improvement for large clusters and expanding storage pools.

SELinux integration: Persistent per-file and per-directory SELinux security contexts (labels) are now supported, with proper propagation and caching to enhance system security.

As unified storage systems for enterprise, AI, and HPC environments evolve, support for modern networking standards and efficient data movement are essential. With full IPv6 support, BeeGFS 8.2 enables organizations to deploy storage infrastructures in dual-stack or IPv6-only networks, future-proofing their infrastructure. The addition of background rebalancing helps large-scale systems maintain performance and flexibility as storage targets are added, repurposed, or shifted. And with improved ACL handling and SELinux integration, administrative overhead is reduced while security and manageability are enhanced.

"BeeGFS 8.2 represents a major step forward for enterprises and HPC practitioners," said Philipp Falk, VP Engineering, ThinkParQ. "With IPv6 now fully supported and enterprise-grade features like background rebalancing and support for SELinux contexts built in, our customers can build secure next-generation storage clusters that scale and perform, all while preparing for the future networking landscape."

About ThinkParQ GmbH

ThinkParQ GmbH strives to create and develop the fastest, most flexible, and most stable solutions for every performance-oriented environment. Established in 2014 as a spinoff from the Fraunhofer Center for High-Performance Computing, ThinkParQ drives the research and development of BeeGFS, and works closely with system integrators to create turn-key solutions. Visit http://www.thinkparq.com for further information.

About BeeGFS

BeeGFS is one of the leading parallel cluster file systems, developed with a strong focus on performance and designed for very easy installation and management. If I/O-intensive workloads are your problem, BeeGFS is the solution. For more information, visit www.beegfs.io

Press Contact:

Troy Patterson, VP Sales and Marketing, ThinkParQ GmbH, troy.patterson@thinkparq.com

