Relevant Software Launches New Website to Reflect Its Role as a Strategic Software Consulting and Development Partner

LVIV, UA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Relevant Software, a global software consulting and development company, has launched a new website that reflects its evolution into a strategic partner helping businesses connect technology with measurable business outcomes.

The redesigned website highlights how Relevant operates today - taking full ownership of delivery from assessment to release, aligning technical excellence with strategic thinking to ensure every solution drives tangible impact, not just technical completion.

"Our website should save time, not waste it," said Andrew Burak, CEO and Co-Founder of Relevant Software. "This update makes it easier to understand how we work, what we've achieved, and how to connect with the right person quickly and effortlessly."

A New Website Built for Clarity, Proof, and Speed

The new site was designed around the needs of modern decision-makers, emphasizing fast navigation, structured information, and transparent proof of experience.

Key improvements include:

Navigation built around real questions. Core sections - Services, Industries, Case Studies, Pricing, Insights, Company, and Contact - mirror how business leaders evaluate potential partners.

Service pages that show the work, not slogans. Each page clearly explains the core offerings, development process, engagement models, and measurable benefits of cooperation, backed by real case studies.

Case study library with smart filters. Visitors can filter projects by industry, tech stack, or outcome to quickly find relevant experience.

Modern, structured design. A refined corporate look highlights key messages while balancing detailed content with strong visual clarity.

Optimized performance and accessibility. Faster load times, simplified templates, and adaptive layouts ensure smooth browsing across all devices.

SEO foundations done right. Improved metadata, internal linking, and structured data make information easier to find for both users and search engines.

Content you can trust. Updated pages explain how Relevant delivers results, with a focus on the industries it serves, its technical expertise, and proven success stories.

About Relevant Software

Relevant Software is a global software consulting and development company helping businesses scale, optimize costs, and achieve measurable results. With over 12 years of software development experience and 200+ completed projects, the company unites technical mastery with business strategy to deliver predictable, high-quality outcomes. Relevant focuses on high-impact domains such as AI and ML development , healthcare technology , financial software , and IoT development .

Visit the new website at https://relevant.software/ to explore how Relevant delivers software that supports real business goals under real constraints.

