BitFuFu Inc.: BitFuFu Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

BitFuFu delivered robust year-over-year growth in Q3 2025, with total revenue increasing 100.1% to $180.7 million from $90.3 million in the same period of last year. On a sequential basis, the revenue increased 56.6%. The significant growth was driven by strong demand from customers for cloud-mining solutions and mining equipment, and continued expansion of mining capacity.



Business Segment



Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue (USD millions)

Percentage Cloud mining solutions 122.9 68.0 % Self-mining operations 20.1 11.1 % Mining equipment sales 35.8 19.8 % Other 1.9 1.1 % Total revenue $180.7 100.0 %

Net income was $11.6 million, which included an unrealized gain of $3.1 million from the increase in the price of Bitcoin. This compares to net loss of $5.0 million in the same period of 2024, which included an unrealized fair value loss of $0.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP metric) increased to $22.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same period of 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were $0.07, compared to negative $0.03 for both in the same period of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and digital assets1 totaled $254.8 million as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 51.5% from $168.1 million as of December 31, 2024.





"The third quarter marked a clear inflection point for BitFuFu as revenue doubled year-over-year and increased 56.6% sequentially. Our strong third-quarter results demonstrate the benefits of our differentiated dual-engine model, combining recurring cloud-mining revenue with direct participation in Bitcoin price appreciation through our self-mining operations. This model gives us multiple levers to manage volatility and sustain profitability through cycles, and our strong balance sheet provides the flexibility to invest where returns are most compelling. With the fourth quarter well underway, we are focused on finishing the year strong," said Leo Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

____________________

1 The BTC collateral receivables are not included in the balance of digital assets; and BTC was measured at fair value in the Company's financials for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Total mining capacity increased 37.4% to 36.0 EH/s as of September 30, 2025, compared to 26.2 EH/s as of September 30, 2024.

Hosting capacity was 624 MW as of September 30, 2025, compared to 556 MW as of September 30, 2024.

The number of registered cloud-mining users increased 40.8% to 641,526 as of September 30, 2025, compared to 455,764 as of September 30, 2024.

Bitcoin ("BTC") held by the Company increased by 19.8% to 1,962 BTC as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1,638 as of September 30, 2024.

Metric



As of September 30,

2025

2024

Hosting capacity (MW) 624 556 Total mining capacity under management (EH/s) (1) 36.0 26.2 Registered cloud-mining users 641,526 455,764 BTC holdings (2) 1,962 1,638 Three Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

BTC produced From BitFuFu self-mining operations 174 340 By customers from cloud-mining solutions (3) 1,033 957 Average BTC produced per day by customers and BitFuFu 13.1 14.1

(1) Defined as the hash rate that could theoretically be generated if all miners that have been energized are currently in operation including miners that may be temporarily offline. Hash rates are estimates based on the manufacturers' specifications.

(2) Includes 601 BTC as collateral for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes 440 BTC produced or pledged by cloud-mining customers.

(3) Defined as the number of BTC that were produced during the period by customers using mining capacity purchased from cloud-mining solutions.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $180.7 million, representing an increase of 100.1% from $90.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in cloud-mining solutions and sales of mining equipment.

Revenue from cloud-mining solutions in the third quarter of 2025 was $122.9 million, representing an increase of 78.4% from $68.9 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to (i) increases in demand for cloud mining services, (ii) repeat purchases from both existing customers and new customers acquired during the year of 2025, and (iii) continued growth in our managed hash rate and expansion of our power capacity. BitFuFu realized a net dollar retention rate of 118.8% for the third quarter of 2025, which was calculated by dividing the amount of recurring revenue in the third quarter of 2025 by the amount of revenue in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting continued customer demand and the Company's ability to maintain a substantial portion of revenue from existing customers.

Revenue from Bitcoin self-mining operations in the third quarter of 2025 was $20.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.2% from $20.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the combined effects of (i) an increase in global blockchain network difficulty, which led to a 33% year-over-year decrease in the average BTC daily earnings per tera-hash in the third quarter of 2025; (ii) a 23% decrease in the average hash rate used for self-mining operations when more hash rate was allocated to the cloud-mining business; (iii) partially offset by an 87.5% increase in BTC price from an average of $61,000 in the third quarter of 2024 to $114,500 in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue from mining equipment sales in the third quarter was $35.8 million, a substantial increase from $0.3 million in the same period of 2024. This growth reflects strong demand for mining machines, supported by the sustained upward trend in Bitcoin prices. Building on this momentum, the Company is leveraging its strategic partnerships to further expand machine sales and capture new market opportunities.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $173.5 million, representing an increase of 94.1% from $89.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was in line with the increase in total revenue, as well as the Company's ongoing efforts to improve cost efficiency through procurement optimization.

Operating Expenses

General and administrative expenses, sales and marketing expenses, and research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $1.9 million, $0.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, representing a combined decrease of 52.6% from $6.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the recognition of $4.3 million share-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2024, while only $0.2 million was recognized in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company recognized a gain on disposal of digital assets of $6.9 million, as the selling price of BTC exceeded its cost.

Net Income

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $11.6 million, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million in the same period of 2024, including an unrealized fair value gain of $3.1 million as mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 was $22.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and digital assets of $254.8 million, compared to $168.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was mainly due to the Company's treasury management strategies, which have supported liquidity, and the appreciation in the value of BTC held by the Company during 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

BitFuFu uses and considers Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental metric in reviewing and evaluating its performance. BitFuFu defines Adjusted EBITDA as (1) GAAP net profit/loss, plus (2) adjustments to add back interest expense/(income), income tax expense/(benefit), depreciation and amortization, (3) share-based compensation and (4) adjustments for non-recurring items, if any. BitFuFu believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the consolidated financial results in the same manner as its management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under GAAP and are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. BitFuFu's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods of other companies, and therefore, the comparability of such measure may be limited. In addition, this non-GAAP financial measure adjusts for the impact of items that BitFuFu does not consider indicative of the operational performance of its business and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its future performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release. BitFuFu encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

BitFuFu Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For The Three Months Ended For The Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2025 2024

2025

2024 Total revenues $ 180,671 $ 90,337 $ 374,110 $ 364,169 Cost of revenues Cost of revenues incurred to a related party (108,775 ) (47,098 ) (197,777 ) (136,087 ) Cost of revenues incurred to third parties (57,228 ) (36,092 ) (128,891 ) (176,061 ) Cost of revenues - depreciation and amortization (7,514 ) (6,201 ) (20,976 ) (18,395 ) Total cost of revenues (173,517 ) (89,391 ) (347,644 ) (330,543 ) Gross profit 7,154 946 26,466 33,626 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (569 ) (1,489 ) (1,676 ) (2,457 ) General and administrative expenses (1,923 ) (2,434 ) (6,016 ) (5,760 ) Research and development expenses (602 ) (2,602 ) (1,353 ) (3,336 ) Unrealized fair value gain of digital asset receivables or payables 134 - 5,304 - Unrealized fair value gain/(loss) of digital assets 2,980 (619 ) 18,054 (5,222 ) Realized gain on sales of digital assets 6,926 2,246 9,352 25,228 Total operating income/(expense), net 6,946 (4,898 ) 23,665 8,453 Operating income/(expense) 14,100 (3,952 ) 50,131 42,079 Investment income 34 - 284 Interest expense (2,199 ) (1,545 ) (6,482 ) (4,601 ) Interest income 773 257 1,865 1,375 Other expenses, net 254 (704 ) 111 (719 ) Income/(Loss) before income taxes 12,962 (5,944 ) 45,909 38,134 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,402 ) 936 (4,066 ) (6,503 ) Net income and total comprehensive income 11,560 (5,008 ) 41,843 31,631 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (17 ) - (91 ) - Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of BitFuFu $ 11,543 $ (5,008 ) $ 41,752 $ 31,631 Earnings per share: Ordinary shares - basic (US$) $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Ordinary shares - diluted (US$) $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share: Ordinary shares - basic 164,516,040 162,902,268 163,636,472 160,113,866 Ordinary shares - diluted 169,898,332 168,284,560 169,018,764 165,496,158

BitFuFu Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,632 $ 38,201 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - 6,910 Digital assets 222,147 129,940 Digital assets collateral receivables 67,991 12,569 Accounts receivable, net 36,433 10,926 Amount due from related parties 10,064 33,116 Prepayments 38,273 21,651 Inventory 145 246 Other current assets, net 16,279 11,710 Total current assets 423,964 265,269 Non-current assets: Equipment, net 61,921 55,981 Digital asset collateral receivables - 47,827 Right of use asset 497 - Long-term equity investment 184 - Goodwill * 6,484 - Deferred tax assets, net 7,290 8,601 Total non-current assets 76,376 112,409 Total assets $ 500,340 $ 377,678 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 12,693 14,119 Contract liabilities 31,305 15,757 Taxes payable 2,342 2,229 Accrued expenses and other payables 15,334 8,773 Obligation to return collateral digital assets 49,720 21,436 Amount due to a related party 12,610 1,579 Long term loans-current portion 40,000 - Lease liability-current portion 226 - Total current liabilities 164,230 63,893 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans - 34,950 Lease liability 260 - Long-term payables 101,301 101,301 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,398 15,072 Total non-current liabilities 117,959 151,323 Total liabilities 282,189 215,216 Total shareholders' equity 218,151 162,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 500,340 $ 377,678

* The balance of goodwill may be further changed after completing the Purchase Price Valuation ("PPA") report by the certified valuer.