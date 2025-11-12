Preclinical studies indicate that SOT106 (anti-LRRC15 ADC) is highly effective and well-tolerated with significant promise for treating sarcomas and potentially other LRRC15-positive malignancies

IND filing anticipated in Q4 2026

Program advancing towards clinical readiness and exploring partnering opportunities

SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced favorable preclinical results supporting the development of SOT106, its antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of sarcoma, at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting taking place November 12-15, 2025, in Boca Raton, FL.

Data presented in SOTIO's poster indicate that SOT106 is a potent and well-tolerated LRRC15-targeted ADC, showing strong potential for the treatment of sarcomas and other LRRC15-positive malignancies.

Specific results include:

SOT106 induces potent, antigen-specific cytotoxicity in vitro with nanomolar activity and a pronounced bystander effect.

with nanomolar activity and a pronounced bystander effect. In vivo , SOT106 drives dose-dependent tumor regression, including complete responses at 1 mg/kg, and surpasses benchmarks in both soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, including those with low-to-medium LRRC15 expression and in orthotopic osteosarcoma.

, SOT106 drives dose-dependent tumor regression, including complete responses at 1 mg/kg, and surpasses benchmarks in both soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, including those with low-to-medium LRRC15 expression and in orthotopic osteosarcoma. In an exploratory non-human primate (NHP) study, SOT106 had a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a high therapeutic index; dose-limiting toxicities aligned with known MMAE effects.

"Sarcomas continue to represent a significant unmet medical need, with limited therapeutic progress over the past several decades. LRRC15 is a clinically validated target broadly expressed across sarcoma subtypes, making it an ideal candidate for a differentiated ADC approach," said Amy Jensen-Smith, chief scientific officer of SOTIO. "These NHP data reinforce our confidence in SOT106's therapeutic potential and mark a critical step toward delivering a novel treatment option for patients facing these aggressive diseases."

SOTIO is advancing SOT106 through IND-enabling studies toward an anticipated IND filing in Q4 2026. The company has additionally developed and validated a proprietary, highly sensitive, and specific LRRC15 immunohistochemistry assay to guide patient selection in upcoming clinical trials.

Poster presentation and Q&A details:

Poster Title: "Targeting leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15): SOT106 antibody-drug conjugate for soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma treatment"

Presenter: Lenka Palova Jelinkova, Ph.D.

Date Time: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, 5:30-6:30pm EST

Location: Grand Ballroom, The Boca Raton

Presentation materials will be available upon requestfollowing the live presentations.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development, including SOT106 for the treatment of LRRC15+ sarcomas and other solid tumors, and SOT109 for the treatment of colorectal cancer. SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine, is being evaluated in the Phase 1 VICTORIA-01 study for patients with solid tumors. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

