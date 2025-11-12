The fourth installment of the brands' ongoing partnership, just in time for the holidays, expands the use of reclaimed leather to new categories, including the first Dr. Martens kids' boot and bag crafted with Genix Nappa

Material innovator Gen Phoenix and heritage footwear brand Dr. Martens are marking a major milestone in sustainable design: four consecutive seasons of partnership. In celebration of this continued collaboration, which began with the launch of the Genix Nappa collection in 2024, and just in time for the holidays, Dr. Martens is introducing the Solar Flare collection made with Genix Nappa to underscore both brands' shared commitment to long-term impact over one-off pilots and capsules.

A Rare Continuation in a World of One-Offs

According to one report, more than 380 brand-innovator collaborations launched in 2023, though many exist as exploratory, pilot or capsule partnerships in nature rather than multi-year programs. Against that backdrop, Gen Phoenix and Dr. Martens stand out as a rare example of a long-term strategic partnership.

From its first collection of Genix Nappa reclaimed leather boots in 2024 to the Solar Flare line which for the very first time includes kids' footwear and bags the brands have steadily expanded the use of Gen Phoenix's material made from recycled leather fibres across categories while maintaining Dr. Martens' signature durability and comfort. Each season has pushed the boundaries of what heritage design can look like when paired with next-generation materials, furthering a trend Gen Phoenix has pioneered called "luxcycling": turning waste into premium recycled materials without compromising style or quality.

Introducing the Next Generation: Solar Flare Kids' Boot

With the launch of the Solar Flare kids' boot, Dr. Martens brings its reclaimed leather innovation to a new audience. The Solar Flare kids boot is crafted from Gen Phoenix's soft and lightweight yet durable Genix Nappa material, with a silver sun, moon and star print across the upper, delivering the same comfort of the original adult Genix Nappa styles. Perfect for growing feet that don't keep still, while aligning with the values of climate conscious shoppers and wearers.

Expanding the Circular Revolution: From Boots to Bags

The Solar Flare collection also introduces Dr. Martens' first bag crafted from Gen Phoenix's reclaimed leather material, a category expansion that demonstrates the scalability of Gen Phoenix's circular technology platform.

Together, the brands continue to advance their shared goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040, showing how material innovation can be woven into iconic design without compromising identity or integrity.To date, Gen Phoenix has helped Dr. Martens:

Divert 15 tonnes of leather offcuts from going to waste, roughly the weight of 15 compact cars

Save 693 tCO2e compared to conventional leather, approximately 1.7 million air miles, or 300 round-trip flights from London to New York

These joint efforts from Gen Phoenix and Dr. Martens to transform landfill-destined leather into high-performance Genix Nappa material have resulted in four seasons of durable, comfortable, waste-reducing footwear and accessories. The partnership embodies a simple philosophy: reclaimed leather, remade to last.

About Gen Phoenix

Gen Phoenix is delivering a new generation of materials for the next era of sustainability. Through a revolutionary circular process, Gen Phoenix rescues leather offcuts destined for landfill and regenerates them into a premium recycled leather material coveted by the world's most iconic brands for its beauty and durability. Since 2007, Gen Phoenix has diverted thousands of tonnes of material from landfills. Adaptable to a wide variety of feedstocks, Gen Phoenix's patented technology platform will make material circularity possible at scale. Today, Gen Phoenix materials are trusted across mass transportation seating, leather goods, footwear, and automotive, setting a new standard for circular materials in industries that demand both performance and purpose. Visit www.genphoenix.com to learn more.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens is an iconic British footwear brand founded in Northamptonshire, England. Its first silhouette, the 1460 boot, rolled off the production line on 1st April 1960 and was named after the date: 1.4.60. Originally chosen by workers for their air-cushioned comfort and durability, "Doc's" or "DM's" boots and shoes were later adopted by musicians and subcultural pioneers who took them from the street to the global stage.

Over six decades later, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while staying true to its DNA and the brand's trademark yellow welt stitching, grooved sole edge, and scripted "With Bouncing Soles" heel loops are instantly recognisable worldwide.

The original Northamptonshire factory continues to produce a select range of 'Made In England' footwear, honouring the brand's heritage and craftsmanship. Meeting global demand, Dr. Martens operates multiple production sites across Asia, where the same commitment to craft and heritage is combined with innovative techniques to create a new generation of pioneering footwear.

Today, Dr. Martens operates in over 60 countries, employing over 3,650 people. Its business spans Direct-to-Consumer and Wholesale channels, with product segments including the brand's Original silhouettes (the 1460 boot, 1461 shoe, 2976 Chelsea boot, and Adrian loafer), Sandals, Kids, an expanding line of bags and accessories, as well as new product families such as Zebzag and Buzz. Each collection embodies durability, versatility, and individuality, while collaborations continue to push creative boundaries and reach new wearers.

Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

