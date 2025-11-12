Reimagined infrastructure will deploy directly into customer environments across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure

InfoSum, a WPP company and leading data collaboration platform, today unveiled Beacons, a new product offering and enhancement to its core infrastructure that helps companies maximize the value of their data.

As the adoption of data collaboration technology accelerates, organizations require solutions that enable the transition from identity-based marketing to AI-led growth. This shift is essential for marketers to unlock the full potential of their data and connect intelligence directly into media environments. These solutions must deliver speed, scale, and operational simplicity without compromising performance or privacy protection.

Beacons help solve these challenges for clients by offering highly secure collaborative environments deployed directly within the data owners' cloud environments, further advancing InfoSum's proprietary approach to non-movement of data for collaboration. Disney will be among the first organizations to leverage Beacons to power cross-cloud collaborations.

Beacons deliver four key capabilities that help transform enterprise data collaboration:

Collaboration without compromise - Many current solutions still require risky data movement, which introduces costly complexity, and fall short in terms of governance, usability, and security. Beacons make it simple to work with data where it lives, eliminating the need for movement, copying, or centralization. Organizations maintain complete control while collaborating across any partner, cloud, or region.

Many current solutions still require risky data movement, which introduces costly complexity, and fall short in terms of governance, usability, and security. Beacons make it simple to work with data where it lives, eliminating the need for movement, copying, or centralization. Organizations maintain complete control while collaborating across any partner, cloud, or region. AI-ready intelligence Beacons move beyond identity, using vector-based matching to unlock richer insights and higher match rates. Teams can adapt in real time as behavior shifts, without exposing raw data.

Beacons move beyond identity, using vector-based matching to unlock richer insights and higher match rates. Teams can adapt in real time as behavior shifts, without exposing raw data. Real-time collaboration at scale - Beacons enable collaborations to scale easily across multiple parties, without slowing down. Teams get continuous, real-time insights instead of waiting for batch reports.

Beacons enable collaborations to scale easily across multiple parties, without slowing down. Teams get continuous, real-time insights instead of waiting for batch reports. Built for every cloud, every format - Beacons integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows and technology stacks through powerful APIs. Teams can collaborate on data in any format, from any location, using intuitive interfaces that require no specialized skills.

By unlocking cross-cloud collaboration, Beacons remove one of the industry's biggest barriers-platform fragmentation-and seamlessly integrate with major cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Beacons help ensure personal data remains in its original environment while unlocking faster, smarter, and safer collaboration across any format or partner.

With support for vector databases, Beacons also enable collaboration and modeling on expanded data formats, including images, videos, audio, and free text, while allowing behavioral and contextual matching beyond traditional identifier limitations.

"The market has been asking for true interoperable data collaboration without movement, and Beacons deliver exactly that," said Lauren Wetzel, CEO at InfoSum. "Unlike existing solutions that force data sharing and compromise control, security, and privacy, Beacons represent a fundamental shift. They light the way from identity-based marketing to intelligence-led growth while prioritizing control and privacy."

"Beacons will make it easier than ever for marketers to fully benefit from AI-led data solutions," said Brian Lesser, CEO at WPP Media. "By integrating Beacons into WPP Open, we're able to give our clients seamless and secure environments in which to train custom Open Intelligence models, keeping them in control of their data while fuelling smarter marketing decisions with new, predictive intelligence."

"For more than a decade, data has informed Disney Advertising's innovation strategy on behalf of brands and marketers driving smarter decisions, deeper insights, and more meaningful connections for clients," said Dana McGraw, SVP of Data and Measurement Science, Disney. "Our continued work with InfoSum builds on that foundation and will expand what's possible for advertisers."

"Built on AWS Nitro Enclaves, Beacons deliver greater interoperability, scale, and security," said Joe Carroll, UK Head of Telco, Media, Entertainment, Games and Sports at AWS. "By powering Beacons, AWS is also helping WPP enhance its marketing ecosystem, giving clients new ways to unlock intelligence while keeping full control of their data."

Doruk Aytulu, Director, ISV GTM and Marketplace, EMEA, Google Cloud, said: "InfoSum's Beacons represent a leap forward in secure, cross-cloud data collaboration. By enabling organizations to derive AI-ready insights directly within their Google Cloud environments without data movement, this innovation empowers businesses to unlock new levels of intelligence and growth while maintaining complete control and privacy."

About InfoSum

InfoSum is WPP's privacy-first data collaboration technology, trusted by global businesses to unlock the full potential of their first-party data without risk. Its patented, cross-cloud, decentralized technology leverages advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) to radically transform how companies generate audience intelligence and drive better customer experiences. By enabling the connection of data sources across the marketing ecosystem without requiring data movement or exposure, InfoSum delivers the most secure, connected, and accessible data collaboration network in the world. As the foundational infrastructure underpinning WPP's Open ecosystem, InfoSum powers trusted data collaboration across every cloud, client, and capability. Discover more at www.infosum.com.

About WPP Media

WPP Media is WPP's global media collective. In a world where media is everywhere and in everything, we bring the best platform, people, and partners together to create limitless opportunities for growth. For more information, visit wppmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112585995/en/

Contacts:

infosum@teamgingermay.com