Nintex, the global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced the appointment of Burt Y. Chao as Chief Financial Officer. Chao brings more than 20 years of experience leading financial strategy, operational excellence, and transformation across high-growth technology companies.

Chao has held senior finance and operational leadership roles across global technology and professional services organizations with a focus on software-as-a-service (SaaS), payments, and tech-enabled services in private equity environments. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Pushpay Holdings, where he helped lead the company's transformation from a publicly listed enterprise to a privately held organization. During his tenure, he supported the design and execution of a customer-centric strategy that strengthened growth, enhanced efficiency, and extended category leadership. Prior to Pushpay, he held leadership roles at Kaleris LLC, Alvarez Marsal, and Piper Sandler.

Chao is a proven finance leader who is known for building and developing high performing, cross-functional teams and for applying a strategic, customer-focused approach to sustainable growth and operational excellence.

"Burt's deep expertise in financial strategy and operational leadership will be invaluable as Nintex continues its growth trajectory," said Amit Mathradas, CEO of Nintex. "As we continue to grow our leadership in agentic business orchestration on a global basis, Burt will play a pivotal role in guiding Nintex's financial health and supporting our long-term success."

As an added part of Chao's contributions in finance, he believes in mentoring the next generation of business leaders. He is a proud alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin Red McCombs School of Business and College of Liberal Arts where he maintains a variety of active alumni engagement roles.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine, helps organizations unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, more than 7,000 public and private sector organizations across more than 100 countries rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

