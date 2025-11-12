Bitdeer Technologies Group: Bitdeer Reports Fire Incident at Massillon Development Site

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer" or the "Company"), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud, today reported a fire incident at its under-construction facility in Massillon, Ohio.

The fire incident occurred on the afternoon of November 12, local time. Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire shortly after arrival. There were no personal injuries relating to the incident. 2 out of the 26 buildings currently under construction at the site sustained fire damage. No mining equipment had been installed at the time of the incident. The Company does not expect this incident of fire to have an impact on Bitdeer's current operational hashrate.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

