Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues Increased by 58%, GAAP Operating Income Rose to $7.5 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Grew to $15.6 Million

Raising Midpoint of 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue s of $117.7 million, compared with $74.6 million in Q3 2024;

of $117.7 million, compared with $74.6 million in Q3 2024; GAAP operating income of $7.5 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $6.7 million in Q3 2024;

of $7.5 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $6.7 million in Q3 2024; Non-GAAP operating income of $12.8 million, compared with $8.3 million in Q3 2024;

of $12.8 million, compared with $8.3 million in Q3 2024; GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;

of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2024; Non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;

of $11.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q3 2024; Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million, compared with $10.7 million in Q3 2024.

Forward-Looking Expectations

With results continuing to trend toward the high end of expectations and improved visibility into the remainder of the year, the Company is raising the midpoint of its full-year 2025 financial outlook and narrowing the guidance to revenues between $445 million and $455 million for FY 2025, representing a higher revenue growth rate of approximately 47% at the midpoint. Previously, management had expected revenue for 2025 between $435 million and $455 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is now expected to be between $51 million and $53 million for a higher growth rate of approximately 23% at the midpoint, compared to the previous guidance for EBITDA to be between $50 million and $53 million.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "Gilat delivered another strong quarter with significant growth and continued successful execution whilst generating robust cash from operations. Our competitive edge in satellite communications and success in next-generation programs, from VHTS to NGSO constellations and ESA solutions for IFC and Defense programs, are clearly translating into strong bookings of orders and growing demand. The $66 million private placement we completed this quarter reflects investor confidence in our strategy and combined with our strong cash generation from operations, provides additional resources to support our next phase of growth."

Mr. Sfadia added, "Gilat Defense achieved new milestones with multi-million dollar orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, while our Commercial division recorded major wins for the SkyEdge IV platform and Gilat Stellar Blu's Sidewinder ESA terminals. Gilat Peru also secured an order for $25 million from Pronatel, which is in addition to the $60 million that was reported in the beginning of Q3, for a total of $85 million. These awards reinforce Gilat Peru's role in Peru's digital inclusion programs. We continued to strengthen our technology leadership with the industry's first-to-market integration of AI into our Network Management System, bringing automation and intelligence to satellite network operations."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "These achievements underscore the strength of our diversified solution portfolio, our commitment to innovation and our ability to integrate new products and acquired businesses. With a strong balance sheet, robust backlog, and accelerating demand for multi-orbit solutions, we are excited about our potential growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions."

Key Recent Announcements

Gilat Receives $7 Million Order for In-Flight Connectivity Solution

Gilat Receives $42 Million in Orders from a Leading Satellite Operator for its Multi-Orbit SkyEdge IV Platform

Gilat Receives Over $7 Million Orders to Supply Transportable SATCOM Terminals to the U.S. Army

Gilat Announces Private Placement of US$66 Million to Institutional and Accredited Investors

Gilat Receives More Than $7 Million Order to Provide the U.S. DoD with Transportable SATCOM Terminals

Gilat Receives an Additional $25 Million Agreement to Advance Digital Inclusion in Peru

Gilat Awarded Over $60 Million for Stellar Blu ESA Sidewinder Terminals

Gilat Receives a Multimillion Contract from Israel's Ministry of Defense for Advanced Strategic Defense SATCOM Project

Conference Call Details

Gilat's management will discuss its third quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available through this link: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/gilat

Or Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553 International: +972-3-918-0609

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website https://www.gilat.com and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat's products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 314,698 $ 227,320 $ 117,691 $ 74,611 Cost of revenues 219,642 145,010 82,960 46,928 Gross profit 95,056 82,310 34,731 27,683 Research and development expenses, net 35,424 28,028 11,494 9,481 Selling and marketing expenses 25,542 20,724 9,075 6,615 General and administrative expenses 19,849 20,676 6,822 6,162 Other operating expenses (income), net 3,758 (2,045 ) (206 ) (1,320 ) Total operating expenses 84,573 67,383 27,185 20,938 Operating income 10,483 14,927 7,546 6,745 Financial income (expenses), net (3,178 ) 1,441 (992 ) 662 Income before taxes on income 7,305 16,368 6,554 7,407 Taxes on income 4,627 (3,283 ) 1,544 (588 ) Net income $ 11,932 $ 13,085 $ 8,098 $ 6,819 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 57,546,606 57,016,883 58,477,579 57,017,032 Diluted 58,077,156 57,016,883 59,852,657 57,017,032

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments 24,659 20,938 (767 ) 20,171 Operating income 7,546 5,300 12,846 6,745 1,522 8,267 Income before taxes on income 6,554 5,300 11,854 7,407 1,522 8,929 Net income $ 8,098 3,685 $ 11,783 $ 6,819 1,325 $ 8,144 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 58,477,579 58,477,579 57,017,032 57,017,032 Diluted 59,852,657 60,839,694 57,017,032 57,017,032 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net,

other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.

Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP net income $ 8,098 $ 6,819 Gross profit Stock-based compensation expenses 215 85 Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,559 596 Other integration expenses - 74 2,774 755 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation expenses 1,436 696 Stock-based compensation related to business combination - 1,131 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,120 248 Other operating expenses (income), net (206 ) (1,320 ) Other integration expenses 176 12 2,526 767 Taxes on income (1,615 ) (197 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,783 $ 8,144

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments 73,915 67,383 (4,180 ) 63,203 Operating income 10,483 16,800 27,283 14,927 7,278 22,205 Income before taxes on income 7,305 16,800 24,105 16,368 7,278 23,646 Net income 11,932 13,639 25,571 13,085 6,628 19,713 Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.44 $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.43 $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 57,546,606 57,546,606 57,016,883 57,016,883 Diluted 58,077,156 58,961,990 57,016,883 57,047,599 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net.

other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 11,932 $ 13,085 Gross profit Stock-based compensation expenses 617 385 Amortization of purchased intangibles 5,461 2,023 Other non-recurring expenses - 466 Other integration expenses 64 224 6,142 3,098 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation expenses 3,420 2,118 Stock-based compensation related to business combination (313 ) 3,297 Amortization of purchased intangibles 3,273 772 Other operating expenses (income), net 3,758 (2,045 ) Other integration expenses 520 38 10,658 4,180 Taxes on income (3,161 ) (650 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 25,571 $ 19,713

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 11,932 $ 13,085 $ 8,098 $ 6,819 Adjustments: Financial expenses (income), net 3,178 (1,441 ) 992 (662 ) Taxes on income (4,627 ) 3,283 (1,544 ) 588 Stock-based compensation expenses 4,037 2,503 1,651 781 Stock-based compensation related to business combination (313 ) 3,297 - 1,131 Depreciation and amortization (206 ) (1,320 ) Other non-recurring expenses - 466 - - Other integration expenses 584 262 176 86 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,007 $ 30,119 $ 15,579 $ 10,689 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited Commercial $ 206,234 $ 118,380 $ 72,957 $ 33,787 Defense 67,094 68,398 24,090 30,994 Peru 41,370 40,542 20,644 9,830 Total revenues $ 314,698 $ 227,320 $ 117,691 $ 74,611

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,451 $ 119,384 Restricted cash 430 853 Trade receivables, net 54,381 49,600 Contract assets 14,703 24,941 Inventories 51,344 38,890 Other current assets 44,680 21,963 Total current assets 319,989 255,631 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 15 12 Long-term contract assets 7,890 8,146 Severance pay funds 6,693 5,966 Deferred taxes 18,222 11,896 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,593 6,556 Other long-term assets 18,633 5,288 Total long-term assets 57,046 37,864 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 72,849 70,834 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 58,160 12,925 GOODWILL 167,706 52,494 TOTAL ASSETS $ 675,750 $ 429,748 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loan $ 3,750 $ - Trade payables 13,534 17,107 Accrued expenses 52,648 45,368 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 81,407 18,587 Operating lease liabilities 2,782 2,557 Other current liabilities 31,519 17,817 Total current liabilities 185,640 101,436 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans 55,525 2,000 Accrued severance pay 7,249 6,677 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 140 580 Operating lease liabilities 2,975 4,014 Other long-term liabilities 33,620 10,606 Total long-term liabilities 99,509 23,877 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 3,199 2,733 Additional paid-in capital 1,014,112 943,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,170 ) (6,120 ) Accumulated deficit (623,540 ) (635,472 ) Total shareholders' equity 390,601 304,435 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 675,750 $ 429,748