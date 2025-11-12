Anzeige
WKN: 886167 | ISIN: IL0010825102 | Ticker-Symbol: GSA
Frankfurt
12.11.25 | 08:02
10,400 Euro
-0,95 % -0,100
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,60011,80016:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2025 13:18 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues Increased by 58%, GAAP Operating Income Rose to $7.5 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Grew to $15.6 Million

Raising Midpoint of 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $117.7 million, compared with $74.6 million in Q3 2024;
  • GAAP operating income of $7.5 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $6.7 million in Q3 2024;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $12.8 million, compared with $8.3 million in Q3 2024;
  • GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million, compared with $10.7 million in Q3 2024.

Forward-Looking Expectations

With results continuing to trend toward the high end of expectations and improved visibility into the remainder of the year, the Company is raising the midpoint of its full-year 2025 financial outlook and narrowing the guidance to revenues between $445 million and $455 million for FY 2025, representing a higher revenue growth rate of approximately 47% at the midpoint. Previously, management had expected revenue for 2025 between $435 million and $455 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is now expected to be between $51 million and $53 million for a higher growth rate of approximately 23% at the midpoint, compared to the previous guidance for EBITDA to be between $50 million and $53 million.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "Gilat delivered another strong quarter with significant growth and continued successful execution whilst generating robust cash from operations. Our competitive edge in satellite communications and success in next-generation programs, from VHTS to NGSO constellations and ESA solutions for IFC and Defense programs, are clearly translating into strong bookings of orders and growing demand. The $66 million private placement we completed this quarter reflects investor confidence in our strategy and combined with our strong cash generation from operations, provides additional resources to support our next phase of growth."

Mr. Sfadia added, "Gilat Defense achieved new milestones with multi-million dollar orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, while our Commercial division recorded major wins for the SkyEdge IV platform and Gilat Stellar Blu's Sidewinder ESA terminals. Gilat Peru also secured an order for $25 million from Pronatel, which is in addition to the $60 million that was reported in the beginning of Q3, for a total of $85 million. These awards reinforce Gilat Peru's role in Peru's digital inclusion programs. We continued to strengthen our technology leadership with the industry's first-to-market integration of AI into our Network Management System, bringing automation and intelligence to satellite network operations."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "These achievements underscore the strength of our diversified solution portfolio, our commitment to innovation and our ability to integrate new products and acquired businesses. With a strong balance sheet, robust backlog, and accelerating demand for multi-orbit solutions, we are excited about our potential growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions."

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Receives $7 Million Order for In-Flight Connectivity Solution
  • Gilat Receives $42 Million in Orders from a Leading Satellite Operator for its Multi-Orbit SkyEdge IV Platform
  • Gilat Receives Over $7 Million Orders to Supply Transportable SATCOM Terminals to the U.S. Army
  • Gilat Announces Private Placement of US$66 Million to Institutional and Accredited Investors
  • Gilat Receives More Than $7 Million Order to Provide the U.S. DoD with Transportable SATCOM Terminals
  • Gilat Receives an Additional $25 Million Agreement to Advance Digital Inclusion in Peru
  • Gilat Awarded Over $60 Million for Stellar Blu ESA Sidewinder Terminals
  • Gilat Receives a Multimillion Contract from Israel's Ministry of Defense for Advanced Strategic Defense SATCOM Project

Conference Call Details

Gilat's management will discuss its third quarter 2025 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date:Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Start:09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available through this link: https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/gilat

Or Dial-in:US: 1-888-407-2553
International: +972-3-918-0609

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website https://www.gilat.com and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat's products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks
Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer
PublicRelations@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com
Phone: +1 212 838 3777

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Nine months ended
 Three months ended
September 30,
 September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
Revenues $314,698 $227,320 $117,691 $74,611
Cost of revenues 219,642 145,010 82,960 46,928
Gross profit 95,056 82,310 34,731 27,683
Research and development expenses, net 35,424 28,028 11,494 9,481
Selling and marketing expenses 25,542 20,724 9,075 6,615
General and administrative expenses 19,849 20,676 6,822 6,162
Other operating expenses (income), net 3,758 (2,045) (206) (1,320)
Total operating expenses 84,573 67,383 27,185 20,938
Operating income 10,483 14,927 7,546 6,745
Financial income (expenses), net (3,178) 1,441 (992) 662
Income before taxes on income 7,305 16,368 6,554 7,407
Taxes on income 4,627 (3,283) 1,544 (588)
Net income $ 11,932 $ 13,085 $ 8,098 $ 6,819
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 0.14 $ 0.12
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic 57,546,606 57,016,883 58,477,579 57,017,032
Diluted 58,077,156 57,016,883 59,852,657 57,017,032
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended Three months ended
September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
GAAP Adjustments 24,659 20,938 (767) 20,171
Operating income 7,546 5,300 12,846 6,745 1,522 8,267
Income before taxes on income 6,554 5,300 11,854 7,407 1,522 8,929
Net income $ 8,098 3,685 $ 11,783 $ 6,819 1,325 $ 8,144
Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.12 $0.02 $ 0.14
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $0.02 $ 0.14
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic 58,477,579 58,477,579 57,017,032 57,017,032
Diluted 59,852,657 60,839,694 57,017,032 57,017,032
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net,
other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
Three months ended
 Three months ended
September 30, 2025
 September 30, 2024
Unaudited
 Unaudited
GAAP net income $8,098 $6,819
Gross profit
Stock-based compensation expenses 215 85
Amortization of purchased intangibles 2,559 596
Other integration expenses - 74
2,774 755
Operating expenses
Stock-based compensation expenses 1,436 696
Stock-based compensation related to business combination - 1,131
Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,120 248
Other operating expenses (income), net (206) (1,320)
Other integration expenses 176 12
2,526 767
Taxes on income (1,615) (197)
Non-GAAP net income $11,783 $8,144
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Nine months ended Nine months ended
September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
GAAP Adjustments 73,915 67,383 (4,180) 63,203
Operating income 10,483 16,800 27,283 14,927 7,278 22,205
Income before taxes on income 7,305 16,800 24,105 16,368 7,278 23,646
Net income 11,932 13,639 25,571 13,085 6,628 19,713
Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $0.23 $ 0.44 $ 0.23 $0.12 $ 0.35
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $0.22 $ 0.43 $ 0.23 $0.12 $ 0.35
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic 57,546,606 57,546,606 57,016,883 57,016,883
Diluted 58,077,156 58,961,990 57,016,883 57,047,599
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net.
other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
Nine months ended
 Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
 September 30, 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
GAAP net income $11,932 $13,085
Gross profit
Stock-based compensation expenses 617 385
Amortization of purchased intangibles 5,461 2,023
Other non-recurring expenses - 466
Other integration expenses 64 224
6,142 3,098
Operating expenses
Stock-based compensation expenses 3,420 2,118
Stock-based compensation related to business combination (313) 3,297
Amortization of purchased intangibles 3,273 772
Other operating expenses (income), net 3,758 (2,045)
Other integration expenses 520 38
10,658 4,180
Taxes on income (3,161) (650)
Non-GAAP net income $25,571 $19,713
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Nine months ended
 Three months ended
September 30,
 September 30,
2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
GAAP net income $11,932 $13,085 $8,098 $6,819
Adjustments:
Financial expenses (income), net 3,178 (1,441) 992 (662)
Taxes on income (4,627) 3,283 (1,544) 588
Stock-based compensation expenses 4,037 2,503 1,651 781
Stock-based compensation related to business combination (313) 3,297 - 1,131
Depreciation and amortization (206) (1,320)
Other non-recurring expenses - 466 - -
Other integration expenses 584 262 176 86
Adjusted EBITDA $35,007 $30,119 $15,579 $10,689
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive
SEGMENT REVENUES:
Nine months ended
 Three months ended
September 30,
 September 30,
2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
Commercial $206,234 $118,380 $72,957 $33,787
Defense 67,094 68,398 24,090 30,994
Peru 41,370 40,542 20,644 9,830
Total revenues $ 314,698 $ 227,320 $ 117,691 $ 74,611
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30, December 31,
2025
 2024
Unaudited Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $154,451 $119,384
Restricted cash 430 853
Trade receivables, net 54,381 49,600
Contract assets 14,703 24,941
Inventories 51,344 38,890
Other current assets 44,680 21,963
Total current assets 319,989 255,631
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Restricted cash 15 12
Long-term contract assets 7,890 8,146
Severance pay funds 6,693 5,966
Deferred taxes 18,222 11,896
Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,593 6,556
Other long-term assets 18,633 5,288
Total long-term assets 57,046 37,864
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 72,849 70,834
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 58,160 12,925
GOODWILL 167,706 52,494
TOTAL ASSETS $675,750 $429,748
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30, December 31,
2025
 2024
Unaudited Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loan $3,750 $-
Trade payables 13,534 17,107
Accrued expenses 52,648 45,368
Advances from customers and deferred revenues 81,407 18,587
Operating lease liabilities 2,782 2,557
Other current liabilities 31,519 17,817
Total current liabilities 185,640 101,436
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans 55,525 2,000
Accrued severance pay 7,249 6,677
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 140 580
Operating lease liabilities 2,975 4,014
Other long-term liabilities 33,620 10,606
Total long-term liabilities 99,509 23,877
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 3,199 2,733
Additional paid-in capital 1,014,112 943,294
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,170) (6,120)
Accumulated deficit (623,540) (635,472)
Total shareholders' equity 390,601 304,435
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $675,750 $429,748
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Nine months ended
 Three months ended
September 30,
 September 30,
2025 2024 2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $11,932 $13,085 $8,098 $6,819
Adjustments required to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 16,302 10,542 6,360 3,209
Stock-based compensation expenses 3,724 5,800 1,651 1,912
Accrued severance pay, net (155) (17) (79) (77)
Deferred taxes, net (6,325) 1,536 (2,092) (188)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (10,613) (7,019) (1,379) 10,715
Decrease (increase) in contract assets 10,453 (2,987) (6,099) (5,969)
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash) 12,070 3,071 316 (2,441)
Increase in inventories (3,358) (2,472) (3,454) (3,446)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables (19,375) 5,080 (4,685) 1,501
Increase in accrued expenses 1,027 2,675 5,614 4,904
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues 8,625 (12,162) 24,051 (2,676)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 2,668 (1,745) 142 432
Net cash provided by operating activities 26,975 15,387 28,444 14,695
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (8,260) (4,095) (4,004) (1,445)
Investment in other asset (3,500) - - -
Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (104,943) - - -
Net cash used in investing activities (116,703) (4,095) (4,004) (1,445)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of credit facility, net - (7,453) - -
Repayment of short-term debts - (4,043) - (2,703)
Proceeds from short-term debts - 6,770 - 5,301
Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs 58,970 - - -
Repayment of long-term loan (1,500) - (750) -
Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in a private placement, net 65,325 - 65,325 -
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 166 - 166 -
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 122,961 (4,726) 64,741 2,598
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,414 (558) 298 160
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,647 6,008 89,479 16,008
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 120,249 104,751 65,417 94,751
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 154,896 $ 110,759 $ 154,896 $ 110,759

