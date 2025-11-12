Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues Increased by 58%, GAAP Operating Income Rose to $7.5 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Grew to $15.6 Million
Raising Midpoint of 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenues of $117.7 million, compared with $74.6 million in Q3 2024;
- GAAP operating income of $7.5 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $6.7 million in Q3 2024;
- Non-GAAP operating income of $12.8 million, compared with $8.3 million in Q3 2024;
- GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;
- Non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in Q3 2024;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million, compared with $10.7 million in Q3 2024.
Forward-Looking Expectations
With results continuing to trend toward the high end of expectations and improved visibility into the remainder of the year, the Company is raising the midpoint of its full-year 2025 financial outlook and narrowing the guidance to revenues between $445 million and $455 million for FY 2025, representing a higher revenue growth rate of approximately 47% at the midpoint. Previously, management had expected revenue for 2025 between $435 million and $455 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is now expected to be between $51 million and $53 million for a higher growth rate of approximately 23% at the midpoint, compared to the previous guidance for EBITDA to be between $50 million and $53 million.
Management Commentary
Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "Gilat delivered another strong quarter with significant growth and continued successful execution whilst generating robust cash from operations. Our competitive edge in satellite communications and success in next-generation programs, from VHTS to NGSO constellations and ESA solutions for IFC and Defense programs, are clearly translating into strong bookings of orders and growing demand. The $66 million private placement we completed this quarter reflects investor confidence in our strategy and combined with our strong cash generation from operations, provides additional resources to support our next phase of growth."
Mr. Sfadia added, "Gilat Defense achieved new milestones with multi-million dollar orders from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, while our Commercial division recorded major wins for the SkyEdge IV platform and Gilat Stellar Blu's Sidewinder ESA terminals. Gilat Peru also secured an order for $25 million from Pronatel, which is in addition to the $60 million that was reported in the beginning of Q3, for a total of $85 million. These awards reinforce Gilat Peru's role in Peru's digital inclusion programs. We continued to strengthen our technology leadership with the industry's first-to-market integration of AI into our Network Management System, bringing automation and intelligence to satellite network operations."
Mr. Sfadia concluded, "These achievements underscore the strength of our diversified solution portfolio, our commitment to innovation and our ability to integrate new products and acquired businesses. With a strong balance sheet, robust backlog, and accelerating demand for multi-orbit solutions, we are excited about our potential growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions."
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.
Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries, Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.
Gilat's products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|314,698
|$
|227,320
|$
|117,691
|$
|74,611
|Cost of revenues
|219,642
|145,010
|82,960
|46,928
|Gross profit
|95,056
|82,310
|34,731
|27,683
|Research and development expenses, net
|35,424
|28,028
|11,494
|9,481
|Selling and marketing expenses
|25,542
|20,724
|9,075
|6,615
|General and administrative expenses
|19,849
|20,676
|6,822
|6,162
|Other operating expenses (income), net
|3,758
|(2,045
|)
|(206
|)
|(1,320
|)
|Total operating expenses
|84,573
|67,383
|27,185
|20,938
|Operating income
|10,483
|14,927
|7,546
|6,745
|Financial income (expenses), net
|(3,178
|)
|1,441
|(992
|)
|662
|Income before taxes on income
|7,305
|16,368
|6,554
|7,407
|Taxes on income
|4,627
|(3,283
|)
|1,544
|(588
|)
|Net income
|$
|11,932
|$
|13,085
|$
|8,098
|$
|6,819
|Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|57,546,606
|57,016,883
|58,477,579
|57,017,032
|Diluted
|58,077,156
|57,016,883
|59,852,657
|57,017,032
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|24,659
|20,938
|(767
|)
|20,171
|Operating income
|7,546
|5,300
|12,846
|6,745
|1,522
|8,267
|Income before taxes on income
|6,554
|5,300
|11,854
|7,407
|1,522
|8,929
|Net income
|$
|8,098
|3,685
|$
|11,783
|$
|6,819
|1,325
|$
|8,144
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.14
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.14
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|58,477,579
|58,477,579
|57,017,032
|57,017,032
|Diluted
|59,852,657
|60,839,694
|57,017,032
|57,017,032
|(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net,
| other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income
|$
|8,098
|$
|6,819
|Gross profit
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|215
|85
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|2,559
|596
|Other integration expenses
|-
|74
|2,774
|755
|Operating expenses
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|1,436
|696
|Stock-based compensation related to business combination
|-
|1,131
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|1,120
|248
|Other operating expenses (income), net
|(206
|)
|(1,320
|)
|Other integration expenses
|176
|12
|2,526
|767
|Taxes on income
|(1,615
|)
|(197
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|11,783
|$
|8,144
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Nine months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|73,915
|67,383
|(4,180
|)
|63,203
|Operating income
|10,483
|16,800
|27,283
|14,927
|7,278
|22,205
|Income before taxes on income
|7,305
|16,800
|24,105
|16,368
|7,278
|23,646
|Net income
|11,932
|13,639
|25,571
|13,085
|6,628
|19,713
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.35
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.35
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|57,546,606
|57,546,606
|57,016,883
|57,016,883
|Diluted
|58,077,156
|58,961,990
|57,016,883
|57,047,599
|(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating expenses (income), net.
| other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
|Nine months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income
|$
|11,932
|$
|13,085
|Gross profit
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|617
|385
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|5,461
|2,023
|Other non-recurring expenses
|-
|466
|Other integration expenses
|64
|224
|6,142
|3,098
|Operating expenses
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|3,420
|2,118
|Stock-based compensation related to business combination
|(313
|)
|3,297
|Amortization of purchased intangibles
|3,273
|772
|Other operating expenses (income), net
|3,758
|(2,045
|)
|Other integration expenses
|520
|38
|10,658
|4,180
|Taxes on income
|(3,161
|)
|(650
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|25,571
|$
|19,713
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|ADJUSTED EBITDA:
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income
|$
|11,932
|$
|13,085
|$
|8,098
|$
|6,819
|Adjustments:
|Financial expenses (income), net
|3,178
|(1,441
|)
|992
|(662
|)
|Taxes on income
|(4,627
|)
|3,283
|(1,544
|)
|588
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|4,037
|2,503
|1,651
|781
|Stock-based compensation related to business combination
|(313
|)
|3,297
|-
|1,131
|Depreciation and amortization
|(206
|)
|(1,320
|)
|Other non-recurring expenses
|-
|466
|-
|-
|Other integration expenses
|584
|262
|176
|86
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|35,007
|$
|30,119
|$
|15,579
|$
|10,689
|(*) Including amortization of lease incentive
|SEGMENT REVENUES:
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Commercial
|$
|206,234
|$
|118,380
|$
|72,957
|$
|33,787
|Defense
|67,094
|68,398
|24,090
|30,994
|Peru
|41,370
|40,542
|20,644
|9,830
|Total revenues
|$
|314,698
|$
|227,320
|$
|117,691
|$
|74,611
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|154,451
|$
|119,384
|Restricted cash
|430
|853
|Trade receivables, net
|54,381
|49,600
|Contract assets
|14,703
|24,941
|Inventories
|51,344
|38,890
|Other current assets
|44,680
|21,963
|Total current assets
|319,989
|255,631
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Restricted cash
|15
|12
|Long-term contract assets
|7,890
|8,146
|Severance pay funds
|6,693
|5,966
|Deferred taxes
|18,222
|11,896
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,593
|6,556
|Other long-term assets
|18,633
|5,288
|Total long-term assets
|57,046
|37,864
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|72,849
|70,834
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|58,160
|12,925
|GOODWILL
|167,706
|52,494
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|675,750
|$
|429,748
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Audited
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loan
|$
|3,750
|$
|-
|Trade payables
|13,534
|17,107
|Accrued expenses
|52,648
|45,368
|Advances from customers and deferred revenues
|81,407
|18,587
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,782
|2,557
|Other current liabilities
|31,519
|17,817
|Total current liabilities
|185,640
|101,436
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans
|55,525
|2,000
|Accrued severance pay
|7,249
|6,677
|Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues
|140
|580
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,975
|4,014
|Other long-term liabilities
|33,620
|10,606
|Total long-term liabilities
|99,509
|23,877
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
|3,199
|2,733
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,014,112
|943,294
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,170
|)
|(6,120
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(623,540
|)
|(635,472
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|390,601
|304,435
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|675,750
|$
|429,748
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|11,932
|$
|13,085
|$
|8,098
|$
|6,819
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income
|to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,302
|10,542
|6,360
|3,209
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|3,724
|5,800
|1,651
|1,912
|Accrued severance pay, net
|(155
|)
|(17
|)
|(79
|)
|(77
|)
|Deferred taxes, net
|(6,325
|)
|1,536
|(2,092
|)
|(188
|)
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|(10,613
|)
|(7,019
|)
|(1,379
|)
|10,715
|Decrease (increase) in contract assets
|10,453
|(2,987
|)
|(6,099
|)
|(5,969
|)
|Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash)
|12,070
|3,071
|316
|(2,441
|)
|Increase in inventories
|(3,358
|)
|(2,472
|)
|(3,454
|)
|(3,446
|)
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|(19,375
|)
|5,080
|(4,685
|)
|1,501
|Increase in accrued expenses
|1,027
|2,675
|5,614
|4,904
|Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues
|8,625
|(12,162
|)
|24,051
|(2,676
|)
|Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
|2,668
|(1,745
|)
|142
|432
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|26,975
|15,387
|28,444
|14,695
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets
|(8,260
|)
|(4,095
|)
|(4,004
|)
|(1,445
|)
|Investment in other asset
|(3,500
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Acquisitions of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|(104,943
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(116,703
|)
|(4,095
|)
|(4,004
|)
|(1,445
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of credit facility, net
|-
|(7,453
|)
|-
|-
|Repayment of short-term debts
|-
|(4,043
|)
|-
|(2,703
|)
|Proceeds from short-term debts
|-
|6,770
|-
|5,301
|Proceeds from long-term loan, net of associated costs
|58,970
|-
|-
|-
|Repayment of long-term loan
|(1,500
|)
|-
|(750
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary shares in a private placement, net
|65,325
|-
|65,325
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|166
|-
|166
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|122,961
|(4,726
|)
|64,741
|2,598
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|1,414
|(558
|)
|298
|160
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|34,647
|6,008
|89,479
|16,008
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|120,249
|104,751
|65,417
|94,751
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|154,896
|$
|110,759
|$
|154,896
|$
|110,759