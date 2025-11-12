1911 Gold Corporation: 1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Haywood, the "Agents"), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to: (i) 8,065,000 "Canadian development expenses" flow-through units (the "CDE Offered Units") at a price of C$0.992 per CDE Offered Unit (the "CDE Issue Price"); and (ii) 3,418,500 "Canadian exploration expenses" flow-through units (the "Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units") at a price of C$1.104 per Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Unit (the "Tranche 1 CEE Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of CDE Offered Units and Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units of up to C$11,774,504 (the "LIFE Offering").

Additionally, Haywood, on its own behalf and on behalf of the Agents, has agreed to sell, on a "best-efforts" private placement basis, up to: (i) 3,750,000 units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") at a price of C$0.80 per Non-FT Unit (the "Non-FT Issue Price"); (ii) 2,016,500 "Canadian exploration expenses" flow-through units (the "Tranche 1 CEE PP Units" and together with the Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units, the "Tranche 1 CEE Units")) at the Tranche 1 CEE Issue Price; and (iii) 2,315,000 "Canadian exploration expenses" flow-through units (the "Tranche 2 CEE Units") at a price of C$1.296 per Tranche 2 CEE Unit (the "Tranche 2 CEE Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Non-FT Units, Tranche 1 CEE PP Units and Tranche 2 CEE Units of up to C$8,226,456 (the "PP Offering" and together with the LIFE Offering, the "Marketed Offering"). The Marketed Offering combines aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$20,000,960. The CDE Offered Units, Tranche 1 CEE Units, Tranche 2 CEE Units, and Non-FT Units are referred to herein as the "Offered Units".

Each CDE Offered Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian development expenses" that qualifies as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Tranche 1 CEE Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of Tax Act) and one-half Warrant. Each Tranche 2 CEE Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" with respect to "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of Tax Act) that qualify as "flow through mining expenditures" and that are incurred in the province of Manitoba and qualify for the 30% provincial Manitoba Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and one-half Warrant. Each Non-FT Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $1.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Marketed Offering in any combination of: Non-FT Units at the Non-FT Issue Price, Tranche 1 CEE PP Units at the Tranche 1 CEE Issue Price, and Tranche 2 CEE Units at the Tranche 2 CEE Issue Price (the "Agents' Option", and together with the Marketed Offering, the "Offering"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Non-FT Units, Tranche 1 CEE PP Units and Tranche 2 CEE Units will be issued and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the available "accredited investor", "minimum amount investment" and "family, friends and business associates" private placement exemptions in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in each of the Provinces of Canada. The CDE Offered Units and Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units will be offered and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing prospectus exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") in each of the Provinces of Canada. The Offered Units may be offered and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the LIFE Exemption in, the United States and in certain offshore foreign jurisdictions. The Offered Units sold to purchasers in the United States will be made on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

For the Tranche 1 CEE Units, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act shall use an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the sale of the Tranche 1 CEE Units to incur qualifying expenditures after the Closing Date and prior to December 31, 2026 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Tranche 1 CEE Units. The Company shall renounce the qualifying expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the Tranche 1 CEE Units effective on or before December 31, 2025.

For the Tranche 2 CEE Units, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act shall use an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the sale of the Tranche 2 CEE Units to incur qualifying expenditures after the Closing Date and prior to December 31, 2026 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Tranche 2 CEE Units. The Company shall renounce the qualifying expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the Tranche 2 CEE Units effective on or before December 31, 2025.

For the CDE Offered Units, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act shall use an amount equal to $2,000,000 of the gross proceeds of the sale of the CEE Offered Units to incur "accelerated Canadian development expenses" after the Closing Date and prior to March 31, 2026 in the aggregate amount of not less than $2,000,000 of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of CDE Offered Units. Additionally, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act shall use an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the sale of the CEE Offered Units, less $2,000,000, to incur "accelerated Canadian development expenses" after the Closing Date and prior to June 30, 2026 in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of CDE Offered Units, less $2,000,000. The Company shall renounce the qualifying expenditures so incurred to the purchasers of the CDE Offered Units effective on or before March 31, 2026 with respect to $2,000,000 and June 30, 2026 with respect to the remainder of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of CDE Offered Units.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Non-FT Units shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The CDE Offered Units and Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units to be issued under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Non-FT Units, Tranche 1 CEE PP Units, and Tranche 2 CEE Units to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering of CDE Offered Units and Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.1911gold.com. Prospective investors of the CDE Offered Units and Tranche 1 CEE LIFE Units should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 4, 2025 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering (subject to reduction to 3.0% on certain president's list purchases) and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Units sold under the Offering (subject to reduction to 3.0% on certain president's list purchases). Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price equal to the Non-FT Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, except Compensation Options issued with respect to president's list purchasers, with such Compensation Options to be exercisable for a period of nine months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Offered Units have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer and developer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of our local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

