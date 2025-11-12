Accumulus Technologies Appoints Mervyn Hall as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Technologies is excited to welcome industry veteran Mervyn Hall to its executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining Accumulus, Hall served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial at Aetion, which was acquired by Datavant in July 2025. Before Aetion, Hall served as Chief Operating Officer and Board Director at Omnigen Biodata, a genomics startup in the United Kingdom, and led product teams focused on leveraging Real-World Data at IBM Watson Health.

At Accumulus Technologies, Hall will be responsible for driving strategy and execution across all Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Business Development, and Strategic Partnership activities.

"Throughout my career, I have enjoyed helping customers leverage transformational technology to get medicines to patients more quickly," Hall said. "There is a lot of momentum at Accumulus Technologies right now and I am looking forward to leading the organization's efforts to maximize the use of our groundbreaking platform across the life sciences industry."

Hall's appointment advances Accumulus Technologies' intent to expand its customer base, pursue new strategic partnerships, and offer enhanced integration, implementation, and advisory support services following its spin-out from Accumulus Synergy in August 2025.

"With more than 20 years of technology-focused commercial experience, Mervyn brings an extensive track record of delivering strong go-to-market results in the life sciences industry," said Accumulus Technologies CEO, Francisco Nogueira. "His expertise will be instrumental as we further explore the most impactful ways to grow and scale our global offering."

Hall holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and a postgraduate diploma in Management Consulting from Grenoble Graduate School of Business.

About Accumulus Technologies

Accumulus Technologies is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate the drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery through global availability. ?Spun out from nonprofit Accumulus Synergy in 2025, our secure, purpose-built, SaaS platform enables real-time collaboration and continuous data streaming - powering faster decisions, global alignment, and accelerated access to therapies for patients worldwide. With a focus on innovation, trust, and impact, Accumulus Technologies is connecting the global regulatory ecosystem through a single, scalable solution.

