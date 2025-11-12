DP World Moves 60% of Peru's Avocado Exports Through the Port of Callao

Record avocado volumes and $438 million in export value underscore DP World's role in driving Peru's global agro-exports

CALLAO, Peru, Nov. 12, 2025has strengthened its position as the leading gateway for Peru's agricultural exports, handling 60% of the country's avocado shipments through the Port of Callao during the 2025 season. Between January and September, DP World's South Pier Terminal moved 22,600 TEUs of avocados, a record volume that underscores Callao's role as Peru's primary export hub for fresh produce.

In total, DP World handled $438.3 million worth of avocado exports (measured on a Free on Board, or FOB basis) representing the majority share of the $736.8 million moved through Callao during the 2025 season.

Peru has consolidated its position as the world's second-largest exporter of avocados, behind Mexico, thanks to strong global demand and increasingly efficient logistics networks. According to the Association of Producers and Exporters of Hass Avocado of Peru(ProHass), national avocado exports reached 690,000 metric tons in 2025, up 37% from the previous season.

This performance highlights the strategic importance of the Port of Callao in Peru's agro-export success. In 2024, a total of 32,400 TEUs of avocados moved through Callao, half of which were handled by DP World. By late September 2025, throughput had accelerated to 37,678 TEUs, with DP World managing the majority share.

Carlos Merino, CEO for DP World in Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, said: "This performance reaffirms Callao's leadership as a key logistics center for the export of Peruvian avocados to international markets. At DP World, we are proud to help this emblematic product of Peruvian agriculture reach consumers around the world efficiently and safely - strengthening the country's agro-export value chain and contributing to national competitiveness."

The primary destinations for Peruvian avocado exports were Europe (67.5%), followed by North America (15.35%), South America (7.75%), Asia (7.71%), Central America (1.28%), and Africa (0.40%).

Expanding Perishable Logistics Beyond Ocean Freight

DP World's leadership in agricultural logistics now extends to air cargo. Last month, the company successfully coordinated its first dedicated charter flightscarrying more than 400 tons of freshly harvested blueberries from Chiclayo and Trujillo to New York. The operation marked DP World's entry into air freight logistics in Peru, integrating cold-chain handling, freight forwarding, and end-to-end value-added services for exporters.

With advanced port infrastructure, digitalized cargo operations, and specialized cold-chain capabilities, DP World continues to play a critical role in connecting Peruvian producers to global markets-supporting the long-term growth and resilience of the country's agricultural economy.

