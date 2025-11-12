iHerb Holdings, Inc.: iHerb Kicks Off Global Gifting Season with its Annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Event

Wellness and Beauty Take Center Stage for Month-Long Promotions Featuring Discounts Starting at 20% Off

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025, one of the world's leading online retailers for health and wellness, today launches its premier holiday event: Black Friday. This month-long celebration of savings is available to customers worldwide, giving shoppers ample time to secure essential vitamins, supplements, beauty products, sports nutrition, grocery items, and more.

The promotion kicks off immediately with pre-Black Friday discounts starting at 20% off across numerous top categories. The savings will increase significantly the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals starting at 25% offsitewide.*

The Black Friday season has undeniably become a global shopping phenomenon, with international consumers increasingly seeking to purchase health essentials and holiday gifts online. A recent analysis indicates that cross-border e-commerce activity related to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2024 grew by over 40% compared to the prior year**, underscoring the event's reach as a worldwide season for securing personal wellness needs and preparing for the holidays. iHerb's Black Friday Month is specifically designed to meet this massive global demand.

"Black Friday shopping at iHerb isn't a fast-paced, hectic sprint-it's a season of joy and thoughtful discovery," said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer for iHerb. "By releasing new savings every week and offering dynamic discounts, customers everywhere can take their time to stock up on wellness essentials and find meaningful, high-quality gifts for people they love, no matter where they live."

What's New This Season

Weekly Deal Drops: New categories and brands will go on sale each week throughout November, with deep, tiered discounts on health & wellness best-sellers.

Holiday Gift Guide: To make gifting effortless, iHerb debuts a comprehensive Holiday Gift Guide (https://www.iherb.com/c/gifts/store) with curated picks by interest, by budget, and by ingredients, along with dedicated sections for stocking stuffers and new parents.

New Exclusive Gift Set: Introducing the iHerb Exclusive: 12 Days of Favorites (https://www.iherb.com/pr/iherb-exclusive-iherb-12-days-of-favorites-13-piece-set/152305) set, featuring a curated collection of our most popular self-care and personal wellness samples available at 50% off the standard retail price. This limited assortment is perfect for gifting or personal discovery.

Extreme Value on "Specials": For even bigger bargains, shoppers can browse iHerb's Specials (https://www.iherb.com/specials) page, featuring up to 65% off the regular price of popular products, while supplies last. Black Friday Shopping Tip: uncover the largest discounts by sorting the product selection and selecting "Highest Discount" from the drop-down menu.





The Perfect Fit: iHerb eGift Cards

Share the gift of health and choice effortlessly with iHerb's flexible eGift Cards . Recognizing that wellness is personal, these digital cards eliminate guesswork by giving friends and family access to a vast selection of top-quality products on iHerb's site. The eGift Card process is designed for maximum convenience: shoppers can complete the purchase in a simple, digital transaction, add a personalized message, and even schedule the delivery for the perfect moment. iHerb eGift Cards never expire, providing true, long-lasting value.

For Affiliate and Media Publishers

iHerb, a global leader in health and wellness e-commerce with $2.4 billion in net sales in 2024, invites key media outlets covering lifestyle, beauty, wellness, and consumer deals to explore partnership opportunities. Herb's Affiliate Program operates through reputable tier-one affiliate networks, including Partnerize , Impact , CJ , AWIN , and YouTube Affiliates, where partners can earn market-leading commission rates. In 2024, iHerb affiliate partners earned more than $12 million in commissions, fueled by iHerb's strong 7.9% conversion rate-among the best in e-commerce, according to Similarweb . For details, contact affiliates@iherb.com or visit https://www.iherb.com/info/affiliates .

For media outlets seeking b-roll footage of iHerb's fulfillment operations, please visit: https://brandfolder.com/s/xz6wqj563qjccqxrtmrzs5

About iHerb

iHerb, LLC, is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 14 million active customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia, and Saudi Arabia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

* Some exclusions may apply.

** According to The Global E-Commerce Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2024 Report

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c3df021-ac56-455a-b4f8-c06eabf084b9

Media Contact iHerb Media Relations press@iherb.com