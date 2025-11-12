Genvor Inc: Genvor Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Corn with Antifungal Peptide

Woodland, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR), a pioneer in AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,458,684, titled "Transgenic Corn with Antifungal Peptide AGM182." The patent, co-assigned to Genvor Inc. and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), covers transgenic corn expressing the antifungal peptide AGM182, designed to combat fungal infections in maize.

The patent covers novel biological compositions shown to reduce the presence of Aspergillus flavus, a fungal pathogen known to produce aflatoxins, which is a naturally occurring toxic and carcinogenic compound that can contaminate corn and other crops. Research supporting the patent also demonstrated activity against additional mycotoxin-producing fungi, including those associated with Fusarium species.

"This patent represents a significant milestone in Genvor's growth as we continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio and deliver sustainable solutions for global agriculture," said Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer of Genvor. "The AGM182 technology exemplifies our BioCypher Algorithm's power to design next-generation antimicrobial peptides that are highly active, versatile, and effective in foliar formulations as well as in transgenic seed applications."

Economic losses from fungal diseases in corn are substantial, with total annual U.S. losses estimated between $3 billion to $5 billion when accounting for yield reductions and quality degradation across all major pathogens. According to widely referenced economic modeling, aflatoxin contamination in U.S. corn has potential annual market impacts ranging from approximately $52?million in lower-risk years to as much as $1.68?billion in high-risk years, reflecting the variability driven by drought, heat stress, and other environmental stressors. These impacts underscore the need for new biological tools that can reduce both fungal infection and mycotoxin accumulation in the field and supply chain.

Genvor's newly issued patent directly addresses these challenges through novel biological compositions and methods designed to reduce fungal infection and mycotoxin production. Early research demonstrates activity against Aspergillus flavus and Fusarium species, which are key contributors to yield loss and grain contamination. These discoveries form the foundation for potential foliar spray and seed trait solutions that could help protect crops both above and below ground.

Published research in Plant Science and Plant disease validates the technology's effectiveness in transgenic corn seeds, demonstrating:

76-98% reduction in total aflatoxin contamination

No adverse effects on plant growth or yield

Proven safety, with no observed mammalian toxicity

Dr. Jesse Jaynes, Professor of Biological Sciences at Tuskegee University and founding scientist behind Genvor's core technologies, contributed to the development of AGM182. "This innovation represents decades of foundational research translated into a practical, scalable agricultural solution," said Dr. Jaynes. "It reflects how Genvor's BioCypher platform can unlock nature's molecular diversity to deliver safe, sustainable, and highly effective peptide technologies for global agriculture."

About Genvor

Genvor (OTCQB: GNVR) is pioneering the future of sustainable agriculture through its proprietary AI-accelerated peptide design platform that transforms single discoveries into multi-crop protection and optimization opportunities across diverse agricultural environments. The company's proprietary BioCypher Algorithm combines computational biology, machine learning, and regulatory benchmarks to create peptides that optimize agricultural outcomes with biological safety. With multiple patents and proprietary peptides in active development, Genvor offers ready-to-deploy licensing opportunities that integrate with existing production infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

