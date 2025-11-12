Stallion Uranium Corp.: Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced technology data acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 7, 2025, amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the "Lessor") to enhance exploration efforts across its expansive uranium land package in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Lessor holds the exclusive license to certain proprietary technology and know how that can be used to assist in area prioritization selection for the purposes of exploration for minerals (the "Technology"), which was developed by an arm's length PhD. geologist (the "Licensor").

Agreement Terms:

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Lessor granted the Company a non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access the Technology for a 12-month term (the "Technology Lease"). The Company's use of the Technology pursuant to the Technology Lease shall be limited to such mineral tenures owned or legally occupied by Company covering an area of approximately 1400 square kilometers in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Alberta (the "Subject Property").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and in consideration for the grant of the Technology Lease, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Payment Share") to the Licensor and the Lessee, as follows: (i) 3,750,000 Payment Shares to the Lessor; and (ii)1,250,000 Payment Shares to the Licensor. The Payment Shares shall be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws. Furthermore, the 3,750,000 common shares of the Company payable to the Lessor pursuant to the Technology Licensing Agreement shall be subject to a tier 2 value escrow agreement, with 10% of the escrowed securities being releasable at the time of the Final TSX-V Bulletin, and 15% of the escrowed securities being releasable every six months thereafter until released in full.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Licensor shall provide certain services in connection with the application of the Technology to the Subject Property for a minimum of any three consecutive months during the term of the Agreement (the "Services"). In consideration for such Services, the Company has agreed to pay the Licensor a fee of £70,000 per month for each month in which the Services are performed.

The Lessor is an insider to the Company by virtue of holding 10% or more Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. The issuance of any securities to an insider will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61- 101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61- 101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Marketing Update:

The Company also announces that it has engaged 6ix ("6ix") to provide targeted marketing strategies including virtual event hosting, event promotion, event moderation and social media management on an ongoing basis in consideration of an upfront annual payment of CAD $12,000 and a monthly payment of CAD $5,000 pursuant to an agreement dated October 31, 2025.

6ix does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement with 6ix remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.