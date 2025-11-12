Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.: Figure brings $YLDS to Solana, unlocking real RWA utility for DeFi

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) today announced that its subsidiary, Figure Certificate Company (FCC), intends to begin minting $YLDS, a registered public debt security, natively on Solana. $YLDS is a security-version of stablecoin, designed to maintain a fixed dollar price and provide a continuous yield backed by U.S. Treasuries and Treasury repo agreements. Exponent Finance , a decentralized finance yield exchange platform on Solana, intends to be the first user of $YLDS.

The move marks the beginning of a broader, long-term ambition between Figure and Provenance Blockchain to build on Solana. As part of its efforts to promote real-world asset applications in DeFi, Figure intends to work with Provenance Blockchain to allow Solana users to access yield from a variety of Figure assets, including loans. Over the coming weeks, Figure expects to expand this collaboration with additional Solana-native integrations and initiatives that further demonstrate its leadership in bringing compliant, decentralized finance to scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with Exponent Finance as a first mover in bringing $YLDS to the Solana ecosystem," said Mike Cagney, Figure's co-founder and executive chairman. "We see this as a way to future-proof fiat rails onto Solana while bringing an SEC-registered yielding stablecoin to the ecosystem."

Builders on Solana will be able to access $YLDS for payment, cross border remit, yield and settlement applications, including directly settling SOL trades with $YLDS. In the spirit of the partnership, Figure has begun accepting SOL as collateral for crypto backed loans with the intent to expand this to locked SOL and adopt Figure's liquidation protection option for SOL-backed loans.

"Real-world assets (RWAs) on Solana are quickly approaching $1B, as everything from traditional assets to real estate and more are tokenized on onchain," said Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation. "Figure's integration builds on that momentum and demonstrates how regulated, yield-generating assets can enhance utility across the Solana ecosystem."

$YLDS Delivers Three Key Advantages to the Solana Ecosystem:

Real-world utility: Unlike theoretical RWA concepts, $YLDS offers immediate, practical applications. The yield-bearing stablecoin, backed primarily by U.S. Treasuries, is already powering Figure's live Democratized Prime product on the Provenance Blockchain and will soon integrate with Exponent Finance's yield exchange protocol on Solana, demonstrating tangible DeFi utility from day one.

Developer-ready composability: Built as a foundational primitive for Solana's DeFi ecosystem, $YLDS serves as a dependable base asset that developers can seamlessly integrate into their protocols, centered around a stable, yield-generating core.

Institutional-grade credibility: Figure's track record speaks for itself, having originated over $19 billion in loans on public blockchain with a compliance-first approach. This proven operational history, combined with $YLDS's registration as a security, provides the institutional credibility and regulatory clarity that sets it apart from speculative RWA projects. With Figure's recent IPO, $YLDS brings battle-tested infrastructure to Solana's expanding DeFi landscape.



Explore how Figure is building compliant DeFi infrastructure by visiting ylds.com and explore Democratized Prime lending pools on figuremarkets.com .

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR) is a Provenance Blockchain -native capital marketplace that seamlessly connects origination, funding, and secondary market activity. More than 200 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $19 billion of home equity to date, among other products, making Figure's ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

Figure is the market leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and its most recent securitization received a AAA rating from S&P, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn .

Figure Certificate Company:

Investment products: Not FDIC Insured, No Bank Guarantee, May Lose Value.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the foregoing securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would not be permitted.

$YLDS Stablecoins are unsecured face-amount certificates and solely backed by the assets of Figure Certificate Company (FCC), who is the issuer of the certificates. More information about FCC and $YLDS can be found on FCC's website, available Here .

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of certificates carefully before investing. Download a free prospectus, which contains this and other important information about our certificates. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Figure Certificate Company Prospectus available Here

Figure Certificate Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc.

