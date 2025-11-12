NETSOL Technologies Inc.: NETSOL Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results; Revenue Up 2.8% Year-Over-Year

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-powered solutions and services enabling OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2025.

Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 2.8% to $15 million, compared with $14.6 million in the prior year period, driven by a 9.4% increase in subscription and support revenues. On a constant currency basis, total net revenues were $15.1 million.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues increased 9.4% to $9 million compared with $8.2 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $9.1 million.



Total services revenues were $6 million, compared with $6.4 million in the prior year period. Total services revenues on a constant currency basis were $5.9 million.



License fees were $72,225 in the first quarter of FY'26.



Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $5.9 million or 39.4% of net revenues, compared to $6.6 million or 45% of net revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. On a constant currency basis, gross profit was $5.9 million or 39.1% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 were $7.8 million or 51.6% of sales compared to $7.3 million or 50.2% of sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses were $7.8 million or 51.5% of sales on a constant currency basis.

Loss from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $1.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $0.76 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 totaled $2.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $0.071 million or $0.006 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was a loss of $1.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP EBITDA of $0.30 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was a loss of $1.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.20 million, or $0.02 per diluted share in the prior year period (see note regarding "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents were $22.7 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $17.4 million as of June 30, 2025. Working capital was $24.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared with $26.6 million as of June 30, 2025. Total NETSOL stockholders' equity at September 30, 2025, was $35.8 million or $3.03 per share.

Management Commentary

Commentary from Najeeb Ghauri, CEO and Chairman:

"While our first quarter financial results reflect some near-term pressures, we are encouraged by the overall growth in total net revenues, which increased 2.8% year-over-year to $15 million. We experienced continued growth in our subscription and support revenues, which increased 9.4% year-over-year. This trend demonstrates that our recurring revenue model is gaining traction and provides a solid foundation for long-term stability and profitability."

Commentary from Roger Almond, CFO:

"From a financial perspective, while the first quarter reflects a higher operating expense ratio and a temporary compression in gross margins, we remain committed to balancing strategic investment with cost discipline. Our cash position of $22.7 million provides ample liquidity to support ongoing growth initiatives and we continue to prioritize investments that enhance recurring revenue streams and scalable digital solutions. The progress in subscription and support revenues underscores the resilience of our business model and we are taking proactive steps to optimize operational efficiency as we navigate short-term headwinds, keeping our focus squarely on long-term profitability and shareholder value creation."

Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets As of As of ASSETS

September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22,690,618 $ 17,357,944 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $359,088 and $355,464

6,320,988 7,527,572 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $31,662 and $34,496

13,994,651 18,230,619 Other current assets

3,586,732 3,203,468 Total current assets

46,592,989 46,319,603 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 881,053 903,766 Property and equipment, net 5,188,592 5,073,372 Right of use assets - operating leases 653,418 809,513 Other assets 6,938 32,331 Goodwill 9,302,524 9,302,524 Total assets

$ 62,625,514 $ 62,441,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 9,191,552 $ 8,010,844 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases

8,330,243 8,240,061 Current portion of operating lease obligations

401,655 433,242 Unearned revenue

3,735,828 3,029,850 Total current liabilities

21,659,278 19,713,997 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 218,170 134,608 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 224,417 333,374 Total liabilities

22,101,865 20,181,979 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized;

- - Common stock, $.01 par value; 18,000,000 shares authorized;

12,733,907 shares issued and 11,794,876 outstanding as of September 30, 2025,

12,700,465 shares issued and 11,761,434 outstanding as of June 30, 2025

127,342 127,008 Additional paid-in-capital

129,636,251 129,529,901 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares

as of September 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025)

(3,920,856 ) (3,920,856 ) Accumulated deficit

(43,646,368 ) (41,289,080 ) Other comprehensive loss

(46,402,374 ) (46,613,208 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity

35,793,995 37,833,765 Non-controlling interest

4,729,654 4,425,365 Total stockholders' equity

40,523,649 42,259,130 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 62,625,514 $ 62,441,109

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Net Revenues: License fees

$ 72,225 $ 1,229 Subscription and support

8,960,555 8,192,471 Services

5,979,143 6,404,798 Total net revenues

15,011,923 14,598,498 Cost of revenues 9,099,933 8,034,386 Gross profit 5,911,990 6,564,112 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative

7,536,353 6,964,321 Research and development cost

214,343 359,949 Total operating expenses

7,750,696 7,324,270 Income (loss) from operations (1,838,706 ) (760,158 ) Other income and (expenses) Interest expense

(174,611 ) (258,219 ) Interest income

280,974 769,867 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions

(286,917 ) 542,545 Other income

17,670 153,491 Total other income (expenses)

(162,884 ) 1,207,684 Net income before income taxes (2,001,590 ) 447,526 Income tax provision (215,775 ) (229,817 ) Net income (2,217,365 ) 217,709 Non-controlling interest

(139,923 ) (146,914 ) Net income attributable to NetSol $ (2,357,288 ) $ 70,795 Net income per share: Net income per common share

Basic

$ (0.20 ) $ 0.006 Diluted

$ (0.20 ) $ 0.006 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic

11,767,811 11,429,695 Diluted

11,767,811 11,482,754

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss)

$ (2,217,365 ) $ 217,709 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

324,606 365,997 Provision for bad debts

(1,583 ) 336,506 Gain on sale of assets

(16,613 ) - Stock based compensation

145,400 47,779 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,218,992 6,738,384 Revenues in excess of billing

4,282,495 836,403 Other current assets

(323,491 ) (222,359 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,176,241 10,546 Unearned revenue

714,879 (2,813,220 ) Net cash provided by operating activities

5,303,561 5,517,745 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment

(485,281 ) (100,737 ) Sales of property and equipment

16,687 - Investment in associates

25,396 - Purchase of subsidiary shares

- (7,895 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(443,198 ) (108,632 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants

- 21,500 Proceeds from exercise of subsidiary options

64,147 - Proceeds from bank loans

242,421 250,000 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net

(115,350 ) (118,311 ) Net cash provided by financing activities

191,218 153,189 Effect of exchange rate changes 281,093 (163,511 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,332,674 5,398,791 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17,357,944 19,127,165 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 22,690,618 $ 24,525,956