Multiple presentations on vimseltinib for the treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), including encore data from the Phase 3 MOTION study presented in an oral session

- Two posters on DCC-3009 in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino; "Ono"), today announced that data from multiple pipeline programs, including long-term and safety results from its MOTION Phase 3 study of vimseltinib in patients with TGCT in cases where surgical removal of the tumor is not an option, will be presented during the CTOS Annual Meeting 2025, taking place November 12-15 in Boca Raton, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112742665/en/

"We are excited about the breadth of data we're presenting at CTOS this year, which underscore the strong progress we continue to sustain across our pipeline," said Matthew L. Sherman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. "We look forward to sharing encore data from our Phase 3 MOTION study of vimseltinib and providing updates on our DCC-3009 Phase 1 program, which demonstrate how we can expand our GIST treatment capabilities by targeting known primary and secondary drug-resistant mutations spanning multiple KIT exons."

Oral and Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Vimseltinib in Patients (Pts) with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT): Results from the MOTION Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Silvia Stacchiotti, M.D., Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale Dei Tumori

Session Title: Session 8: TGCT Desmoid Tumor

Session Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Session Time: 2:30 3:30 PM ET

Title: Impact of Expert-Led Education Programs on Health Care Provider (HCP) Knowledge of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

Presenter: Mark Agulnik, M.D., USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California

Poster Reception: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Session Time: 5:30 6:30 PM ET

Title: Efficacy with Vimseltinib in Patients (Pts) with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT) and Prior Colony-Stimulating Factor 1 (CSF1) Inhibitor Therapy: A Phase 2 Case Series

Presenter: Andrew J. Wagner, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Poster Reception: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Session Time: 5:30 6:30 PM ET

Title: Effect of a High-Fat Meal on the Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Vimseltinib, an Oral Inhibitor of the Colony-Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor (CSF1), in Healthy Participants

Presenter: Chengyue Zhang, Ph.D., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Poster Reception: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Session Time: 5:30 6:30 PM ET

Title: Effect of Itraconazole (ITX) and Rabeprazole (RBP) on the Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Vimseltinib, an Oral Inhibitor of the Colony-Stimulating Factor 1 Receptor (CSF1), in Healthy Participants

Presenter: Chengyue Zhang, Ph.D., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Poster Reception: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Session Time: 5:30 6:30 PM ET

Title: An Open-Label Phase 1/2 Study of DCC-3009 Monotherapy in Patients (Pts) with Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST)

Presenter: Suzanne George, M.D., Division of Sarcoma, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Sarcoma Center

Poster Reception: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Session Time: 5:30 6:30 PM ET

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera, a member of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines and providing hope to people living with cancer, neurologic and autoimmune disease. Deciphera is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from Deciphera's platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK® (ripretinib) is Deciphera's switch-control kinase inhibitor approved in many countries including the European Union and the United States for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with 3 or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. ROMVIMZA (vimseltinib) is a kinase inhibitor approved in the United States for adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) for which surgical resection will potentially cause worsening functional limitation or severe morbidity, and in the European Union for adult patients with TGCT associated with clinically relevant physical function deterioration and in whom surgical options have been exhausted or would induce unacceptable morbidity or disability. For more information, visit www.deciphera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@Deciphera).

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of "Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain," Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in the business environment in the pharmaceutical market and amendments to relevant laws and regulations, (ii) disruptions to product supply due to stagnation or delays in production caused by natural disasters, fires, etc., (iii) the possibility that sales activities for new and existing products may not achieve the expected results, (iv) the emergence of new side effects in post-marketing drugs, and (v) infringements of intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251112742665/en/

Contacts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Media:

media_inquiries@ono-pharma.com



Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com

646-461-6387