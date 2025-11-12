Antea Group Opens Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard Access

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Antea Group is excited to announce that it is opening access to its Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard. This comprehensive digital resource provides real-time updates to worldwide per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) regulations, helping organizations proactively manage their obligations and stay compliant.

Developed in collaboration with regional experts across the Inogen Alliance, a global network of more than 6,000 environmental, health, safety, and sustainability professionals, the dashboard offers localized insights and regulatory intelligence for organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

PFAS oversight continues to evolve rapidly worldwide, with new reporting rules, use restrictions, water quality criteria, and cleanup liabilities emerging across the United States, the European Union, and global markets. For businesses with multi-state or international footprints, these variations create significant compliance, operational, and reputational risks.

"Regulatory expectations around PFAS are changing faster than many organizations can track," said Jason Lagowski, Senior Consultant and PFAS Service Line Lead at Antea Group. "What we are hearing from clients is the need for clarity. Clarity on what has changed, where requirements differ, and how to prioritize action. The Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard is designed to provide that clarity, reducing guesswork and allowing organizations to make informed, proactive decisions."

The dashboard offers:

Centralized, up-to-date PFAS regulatory data across the U.S., E.U., and global jurisdictions

Real-time monitoring of new and pending regulatory actions

Comparative insights for organizations navigating multi-region operations

Context from in-region experts via the Inogen Alliance for how regulations are interpreted and enforced locally

The dashboard also complements Antea Group's PFAS Screening Tool, which helps organizations identify potential PFAS use by industry and product type.

By pairing regulatory intelligence with Antea Group's broader PFAS advisory services, which include auditing, remediation, legal strategy support, and training, organizations can build robust PFAS management strategies, including compliance planning, supply chain screening, site investigations, remediation planning, and employee training.

Learn more and access the Global PFAS Regulatory Dashboard here.

About Antea Group?

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities, and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

About Inogen Alliance:

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore?our Associates?or?Contact Us. Watch for more?News & Blog updates, listen to?our podcast?and follow us on?LinkedIn.?

