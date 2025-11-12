Conga Strengthens Leadership Team with Proven Technology Executives to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Strategic leadership appointments position Conga for accelerated expansion given its intent to acquire PROS B2B business

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / Conga , the market leader?in AI-powered innovation in configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and document automation, today announced?the appointment of two accomplished technology executives to its senior leadership team. These hires strengthen Conga's ability to scale operations and execute its ambitious growth strategy, which includes its intended acquisition of PROS Holdings Inc . (NYSE:PROS) ("PROS") B2B business. This investment will produce the first fully integrated, AI-powered platform that enables commercial excellence and is designed to help companies maximize revenue and customer lifetime value.

The new executive appointments include:

Brian Kyle as Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Martin as Chief Revenue Officer

"These exceptional leaders bring the proven experience and expertise needed to scale our operations and drive sustainable growth," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "Their combined track record of building high-performing teams that have driven scalable growth and successfully executed complex integrations positions Conga to fully capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead, including our intended acquisition of PROS' B2B business."

Driving Financial Excellence and Strategic Growth

Bryan Kyle has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 25 years of financial leadership experience across both private and publicly traded technology companies. Kyle's proven track record in driving profitable growth, designing operational excellence programs, and executing corporate finance strategies will be instrumental as Conga manages the financial integration of the planned PROS B2B acquisition and scales for future growth.

Accelerating Organic Growth and Strengthening Customer Success

Lisa Martin joins as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing extensive experience in scaling revenue operations across global markets. In her role, Martin will oversee Conga's worldwide sales and customer success organizations, driving accelerated growth across the company's expanding customer base and market segments. Lisa's experience building high-performing sales teams will be critical as Conga embarks on its next phase of growth.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to building a leadership team with the experience and vision needed to guide Conga through this next chapter of growth," added Osborne. "As we integrate PROS' B2B business and expand our portfolio of solutions, I'm confident this leadership team will help our customers accelerate their journeys to become more connected, intelligent businesses."

About Conga

Conga partners with leading companies around the world to accelerate their journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

