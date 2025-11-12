John Galt Solutions: Supply Chain Planning Innovations From John Galt Take Center Stage at the 2025 S&OP Flavor Day

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from your supply chain, invites attendees of S&OP Flavor Day 2025 to discover its latest innovations in supply chain planning. The event will take place on 19 November in Utrecht, Netherlands, bringing together Europe's leading supply chain professionals for a day of insights, networking, and innovation.

Now in its fifth edition, S&OP Flavor Day, organized by Supply Chain Media, will focus on how organizations can strengthen their Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning processes to navigate ongoing global disruptions, shifting customer expectations, and volatile markets. As businesses face growing complexity and uncertainty, integrated planning has become essential for success. Effective S&OP enables organizations to make better decisions, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

John Galt Solutions has been recognized time and again as a Leader by analyst firms. The company was named a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Sales and Operations Planning by QKS Group, and in the 2025 Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix . John Galt Solutions continues to empower companies worldwide to accelerate their planning maturity and deliver measurable business results.

During the event, Ruud Verstegen, Sales Executive - EMEA of John Galt Solutions will present a 10-minute session highlighting the latest innovations in supply chain planning and sharing practical strategies to accelerate more intelligent decisions, enhance the S&OP process and drive end-to-end planning performance.

John Galt Solutions encourages supply chain leaders and planners attending the event to connect at its booth to learn how leading organizations are leveraging the Atlas Planning Platform to achieve faster time-to-value and greater agility across their supply chains.

For more information about the Atlas Planning Platform, visit? johngalt.com/atlas . To learn more about the event and schedule a meeting with John Galt Solutions,? visit this page .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and see real results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas configures to even the toughest business requirements and goes live so fast clients see an ROI before their boss even thinks to ask about it. With the highest customer satisfaction rating in the industry, John Galt meets clients where they are, works side-by-side with them to grow, and shows them the fastest path to success. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com .??

