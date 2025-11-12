Another U.S. Carrier Modernizes Enterprise Operations with OWIT Global's Data Management Solution for MGA and TPA Integration

OWIT Global to Support All US Program Business Growth

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce that another OWIT customer is expanding to an enterprise-wide deployment with OWIT's Insurance Data Management (IDM) Solution for Bordereaux Management. The solution will automate and streamline the consumption of disparate data and the MGA/TPA onboarding process.

Faced with complex bordereaux processing requirements, the carrier initially implemented OWIT's solution to seamlessly consume, cleanse, transform, and load MGA and TPA data from both standard and specialty programs. Building on its early successes, the carrier is expanding its use of OWIT's no-code environment to manage onboarding and processing independently, freeing the team from vendor dependency.

"The need for modern solutions that can seamlessly ingest, cleanse, validate, and normalize data, whether for bordereaux processing or broader data acquisition, has never been greater. As the industry accelerates toward digital efficiency, organizations are realizing that traditional methods, such as in-house software development or manual data correction, can no longer keep pace," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, CEO. "The future lies in agile, automated platforms that enable fast, accurate data interchange and empower teams to focus on insight and action-not data wrangling."

The OWIT Global Insurance Data Management Solution, is a no-code configurable environment that enables business users to onboard and manage all types of data streams. Insurance-specific data transactions are consumed, cleansed, and transformed into desired output formats. The solution includes support for premiums, cash, claims, and contract management. Dashboards and reports provide insight into data completeness and trends.

To learn more about OWIT's Insurance Data Management, Click Here.

About OWIT Global

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices, optimized for cloud deployment. OWIT's Insurance Workbench is a unique approach to solving the industry's issues to digitalize their business, by combining data integrity and interchange with streamlined operational processes.

The Insurance Workbench (Distributed Data) solution includes full life cycle contact management to support Program and Reinsurance arrangements, including file-based Bordereaux and direct source-to-target data interchange. The Insurance Workbench (Underwriting Workbench) solutions support the extension of legacy environments through Business-to-Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point-of-Sale Portals, Rating, and Document-lite Generation.

OWIT's clients can leverage each solution as required, aligning with the delivery of immediate business benefits while achieving the longer-term strategic vision. Clients can deploy OWIT's solutions as standalone or integrate them with their own and their partners' ecosystems. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT Insurance Workbench, visit www.owitglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Gilda Migliore

gilda@owitglobal.com

1-833-GET-OWIT X708

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/another-us-carrier-modernizes-enterprise-operations-with-owit-globals-data-management-solution-for-mga-and-tpa-integration-302611733.html