Life Science Instrumentation Market worth $92.5 billion by 2031 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Life Science Instrumentation Market, valued at US$63.4 billion in 2025, is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2031, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$92.5 billion by the end of the period. The life science instrumentation market is growing due to increased adoption of advanced tools in research and development, expansion in manufacturing for pharma-biopharma companies, greater demand from applied industries, ongoing innovations in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

By technology, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, polymerase chain reaction (quantitative PCR, digital PCR), immunoassays, lyophilization, liquid handling systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, centrifuges, electrophoresis, cell counting, and other technologies. The spectroscopy segment held the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025. The main factors driving spectroscopy technology in life science instrumentation include the rising demand for accurate molecular characterization and biomolecular analysis in research and diagnostic applications. Rapid progress in high-resolution detectors, laser technologies, and automation is significantly enhancing analytical sensitivity, accuracy, and throughput. Additionally, the expanding research pipeline for proteomics, metabolomics, and structural biology has boosted the adoption of spectroscopic techniques such as mass spectrometry, Raman spectroscopy, and infrared spectroscopy for comprehensive chemical and biological analysis profiling.

By applications, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into research applications, clinical & diagnostic applications, and other applications. The research applications segment held the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025. The main factors driving research applications in life science instrumentation include the growing focus on studying complex biological systems through genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics research, which requires the use of advanced analytical and imaging technologies. Increased investments from government and academic institutions, along with expanding collaborations between research organizations and the biopharmaceutical industry, are further boosting the demand for advanced life science technology instruments.

By end user, the life science instrumentation market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, agriculture & food industries, environmental testing laboratories, clinical research organizations, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the life science instrumentation market in 2025. The main factors encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to adopt life science instrumentation are the rising need for advanced analytical technologies that improve drug discovery, development, and quality control. The increasing prominence of biologics, biosimilars, and personalized medicine has further boosted the demand for highly precise instruments used in proteomics, genomics, and cell analysis. Additionally, rising regulatory requirements for data accuracy and product safety, along with advancements in automation, high-throughput screening, and digital analytics, are driving greater investment in advanced and sophisticated equipment instrumentation.

By geography, The Asia Pacific life science instrumentation market is expected to see the highest growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by rapid advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and academic research. Major industry players are expanding their manufacturing and R&D capabilities in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea to meet increasing regional demand. Growing government funding for life science research, increased healthcare spending, and the development of biopharma manufacturing hubs are further fueling market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of analytical and diagnostic instruments in clinical laboratories, combined with a shift toward precision medicine and automation, creates significant growth opportunities for both global and regional players operating in the APAC life science instrumentation sector market.

As of 2025, prominent players in the life science instrumentation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a leading provider of life science instrumentation, offering comprehensive solutions that include analytical technologies, laboratory automation, and high-performance detection systems. The company's product range features advanced instruments such as mass spectrometers, liquid and gas chromatographs, electron microscopes, and molecular spectroscopy systems, essential for applications in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and cell biology. Through its brands like Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, and Fisher Scientific, the company serves academic research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Thermo Fisher invests heavily in R&D to incorporate digital tools, AI, and automation into its instruments, improving precision, reproducibility, and throughput for complex biological analyses. Its strong emphasis on innovation and customer-focused solutions makes it a key driver of scientific progress in life science research and healthcare. The company operates in more than 50 countries across North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America. Major subsidiaries include Thermo Informatics Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. (Australia), Thermo Measurement Ltd (UK), Thermo Instruments Inc. (Canada), Thermo Ramsey Italia S.r.l. (Italy), Thermo Fisher Scientific LLC (US), and Thermo Life Sciences AB (Sweden), among others. The company has adopted inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to strengthen its market position.

Danaher Corporation (US)

is a global leader in life science instrumentation, offering a diverse range of analytical and research technologies that foster innovation in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and academic research. Through its well-known brands-such as Cytiva, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Leica Microsystems, and Molecular Devices-the company provides high-precision instruments for applications like genomics, proteomics, cell analysis, and structural biology. Its solutions include chromatography systems, flow cytometers, centrifuges, microscopes, and molecular imaging platforms, allowing scientists to study complex biological processes with greater accuracy and speed. Danaher focuses on continuous innovation through its proprietary Danaher Business System (DBS), promoting operational excellence and customer-focused development. By increasingly integrating automation, digital workflows, and AI-powered data analysis, the company is improving research efficiency, bioprocess optimization, and clinical translation, positioning itself as a key driver of scientific discovery and healthcare progress worldwide.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of life science instrumentation and analytical solutions, serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and clinical research sectors. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes mass spectrometry, liquid and gas chromatography, atomic and molecular spectroscopy, microplate readers, and next-generation sequencing sample preparation systems. These tools are crucial for applications in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and biopharmaceutical quality control. Agilent also incorporates advanced software, automation, and digital analytics to deliver end-to-end laboratory workflows that improve precision, throughput, and data integrity. Its instruments are widely used in drug development, disease research, and environmental and food testing. With ongoing investments in R&D and sustainability initiatives, Agilent focuses on advancing precision measurement technologies and life science innovation, enabling scientists and healthcare professionals to gain deeper biological insights and speed up discovery from lab to clinic. The company serves various industries, such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical & energy, environmental testing labs, and contract manufacturing organizations. Some of its major subsidiaries include Agilent Technologies Australia Pty. Ltd., Agilent Technologies Canada, Inc., Agilent Technologies (Cayman Islands) Ltd., and Agilent Technologies (Shanghai) Company Ltd. (China).

