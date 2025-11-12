Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach $90.02 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 90.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary drivers fueling this market are multifaceted, stemming from global demographic and economic trends. Key factors include rapid population growth, increasing urbanization, and continued industrialization. These are compounded by a rising awareness of environmental pollution and the implementation of increasingly stricter environmental regulations concerning water discharge and management.

The demand for sustainable and efficient treatment solutions further amplifies the necessity for market growth. Governments globally are imposing stricter rules on wastewater discharge, which necessitates greater investment and upgrades in treatment infrastructure. In response, industry players are focusing on technological advancements and increasing their commitment to research and development to boost efficiency. Strategic actions, like companies forming partnerships with end-users to promote new technologies, are also contributing to market expansion.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Significant opportunities within the market are emerging as a result of the adoption of innovative treatment solutions. The focus on technological superiority is giving players a competitive edge, particularly with the growing preference for high-efficacy methods like membrane filtration and ultraviolet (UV) disinfection. Furthermore, the adoption of new water and wastewater technologies by small and medium-sized businesses is also creating substantial avenues for overall market growth and presenting a fertile environment for the introduction and implementation of the next generation of water treatment equipment.

While the market sees significant opportunities in technological advancements, such as membrane filtration and AI-based systems, alongside the growing trend of water reuse and recycling, its expansion is somewhat constrained. The primary barrier is the high initial investment and operational costs associated with sophisticated equipment, which can limit adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises and municipalities in developing regions.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report Highlights:

Based on application, municipal led the market with the largest revenue share of 65.9% in 2024. Driven by urbanization, population growth, and the need to meet stringent water quality regulations, municipalities are increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as membrane filtration and UV disinfection, to provide clean water and modernize aging infrastructure.

The tertiary treatment segment led the market with a 44.3% revenue share in 2024, as this final stage is essential for polishing treated water using advanced methods like UV or membrane filtration. Its dominance is driven by increasingly stringent water quality regulations and the growing demand for water reuse across municipal and industrial sectors.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market, accounting for 35.6% of the share in 2024. This growth is fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, necessitating significant investment in water infrastructure and the adoption of advanced technologies, such as membrane filtration, in countries like China and India.

Read full market research report on Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market with TOC - Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Process By Equipment (Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market based on application, process by equipment, and region:

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Municipal

Industrial

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Process by Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Primary treatment

Primary Clarifier



Sludge Removal



Grit Removal



Pre-Treatment



Others

Secondary treatment

Activated Sludge



Sludge Treatment



Others

Tertiary treatment

Tertiary Clarifier



Filters



Chlorination Systems



Others

Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Norway



Finland

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina



Venezuela

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt

List of Key Players in the Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Xylem, Inc.

Pentair plc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab Inc.

DuPont

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited (TOSHIBA CORPORATION)

Veolia Group

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Parkson Corporation

Lenntech B.V.

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc

General Electric

Ovivo

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market - The global industrial water treatment chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 27,941.2 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by growing demand for freshwater and favorable regulatory support for water treatment.

The global industrial water treatment chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 27,941.2 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by growing demand for freshwater and favorable regulatory support for water treatment. Fracking Water Treatment Market - The global fracking water treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 715.6 million by 2033 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing scale of shale gas and tight oil extraction globally has significantly increased the volume of wastewater generated, particularly produced and flowback water. This surge has created a pressing need for efficient treatment and reuse solutions to reduce environmental impact. Operators are under pressure to manage water responsibly to meet regulatory requirements and lower operational costs.

The global fracking water treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 715.6 million by 2033 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing scale of shale gas and tight oil extraction globally has significantly increased the volume of wastewater generated, particularly produced and flowback water. This surge has created a pressing need for efficient treatment and reuse solutions to reduce environmental impact. Operators are under pressure to manage water responsibly to meet regulatory requirements and lower operational costs. Water Testing Equipment Market - The global water testing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 7.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surging demand for safe drinking water coupled with rising usage of bacteria & chemical-free water is expected to boost the demand for water testing equipment.

The global water testing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 7.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surging demand for safe drinking water coupled with rising usage of bacteria & chemical-free water is expected to boost the demand for water testing equipment. Produced Water Treatment Market - The global produced water treatment market size is expected to reach USD 13.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The technological advancement pertaining to water management in the oil & gas sector with an aim to not only enhance productivity but also ensure environmental protection is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Depleting reserves of crude oil in major OPEC countries including Saudi Arabia and Indonesia owing to rising capital costs in exploration & production (E&P) is expected to force oil companies to invest in alternate sources including tight oil, coalbed methane (CBM) and gas hydrates.

Browse Horizon Databook on Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market - Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook - The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Blog - https://globalindustryherald.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-to-reach-90-02-billion-by-2030---grand-view-research-inc-302612890.html