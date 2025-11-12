New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, is excited to announce a dynamic two-part session aimed to help advisors better understand and integrate AI in all parts of their practices, led by industry leaders John O'Connell and Diana Cabrices at its upcoming conference in March.

"We are thrilled to add this two-part AI session with John and Diana to our lineup," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi. "The impacts that AI is having and will continue to have on the wealth space are undeniable. However, in conversations with advisors, what came up again and again was that they did not just want to be talked to about AI; they wanted practical, hands-on knowledge so they can truly harness all that AI can do for them and their practices. John and Diana are masterful at doing exactly that."

Thriving in the New AI Reality: A 2-Part Challenge

AI is the single biggest shift facing advisors today, and most don't know where to start. It's an opportunity to scale and a threat to fall into obscurity. Advisors must learn to harness AI in their practice while simultaneously learning to navigate an AI-driven search world where clients find them in entirely new ways. Exchange is here to provide the hands-on playbook for both.

John O'Connell to Demonstrate AI in Action: Personalizing Portfolios

AI can feature both signal and noise, and John O'Connell, MBA, will help attendees cut through the AI hype and focus on what matters. In this live session, he will walk through the exact prompts and platforms he uses to personalize client portfolios, providing actionable takeaways for advisors looking to enhance their investment process immediately. This will include a demonstration of leveraging AI to run complex financial planning scenarios, such as a full retirement simulation, and automatically generate a customized client proposal.

O'Connell has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Mathematics from the College of Staten Island, and holds an MBA in Finance from Rider University. He is the Founder and CEO of The Oasis Group, which specializes in helping wealth management and technology firms solve their most complex challenges.

Diana Cabrices: Helping Advisors Get Found in the AI Answer-Engine Era

With AI reshaping how search engines work, the old rules for getting your brand in front of prospects are changing. Instead of just keywords, prospects now have conversations with AI, and answer engines decide who gets recommended before a user ever reaches your website.

Diana Cabrices, Founder of Diana Cabrices Consulting, will show advisors how to thrive in this new reality. She'll share how to build a brand that gets seen in a world of Answer and Generative search optimization (AEO and GEO) and provide a framework for aligning your brand story so answer engines learn to trust and recommend you.

Cabrices, 2024's "Hispanic Innovative Executive of the Year" by Wealth Solutions Report, is an expert in guiding advisors in practice management, marketing, and technology.

"Advisors who attend Exchange in Las Vegas this March will have the opportunity to remove the fear and loathing from their conversations about AI, and put it to work for them and their clients in deeply meaningful ways," added Rosenbluth.

Registration for Exchange is now open. To view the full lineup and register for the event, visit ExchangeETF.com today.

