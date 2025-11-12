Denodo Technologies Inc. ("Denodo"): Denodo Achieves Databricks Validated Partner Status for Its Seamless Integration in Support of AI and Analytics

Working Together, Both Technologies Enable Greater Trust and Agility for Joint Customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo, a leader in data management, announced that it has achieved the Databricks Validated Partner designation, reinforcing the growing collaboration between the two companies to help enterprises accelerate AI and analytics on governed, trusted data.

The Denodo Platform , a logical data management solution, underwent rigorous technical validation by Databricks, assessing its compatibility, interoperability, performance, and security alignment with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This included testing integration with Unity Catalog as the governance backbone for lakehouse assets. This technical review confirms that Denodo meets Databricks' standards for partner interoperability, giving customers confidence that the two platforms work together to unify access to data across hybrid and multicloud environments, while enforcing consistent governance and accelerating time-to-insight for AI and advanced analytics initiatives.

Denodo and Databricks currently serve more than 150 joint customers globally, empowering enterprises to unlock the full value of their data through a secure architecture comprising a physical lakehouse optimized by logical data management and integration that enables faster, more confident AI adoption.

"Earning validated partner status from Databricks reflects our continued commitment to delivering value and trust to our customers," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President at Denodo. "Together with Databricks, we're helping organizations modernize their data ecosystems so they can use governed, real-time data to power agentic AI innovation and achieve better business outcomes."

Through this collaboration, joint customers have benefited from:

Higher ROI: An independent analyst (Veqtor8) found that companies gained higher returns (https://www.denodo.com/en/document/analyst-report/denodo-lakehouse-roi) when combining their data lakehouses with the Denodo Platform.

Modernized Data Infrastructures: Power AI applications and self-service use cases with governed data drawn from distributed data sources and delivered in real time.

Power AI applications and self-service use cases with governed data drawn from distributed data sources and delivered in real time. AI with guardrails: Retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and agentic workflows retrieve only permitted data using Unity Catalog-governed lakehouse assets, semantically unified via Denodo's semantic layer even across sources external to the enterprise, while providing clear lineage.

Retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and agentic workflows retrieve only permitted data using Unity Catalog-governed lakehouse assets, semantically unified via Denodo's semantic layer even across sources external to the enterprise, while providing clear lineage. One semantic view of all data: Denodo virtualizes ERP and SaaS data, APIs, and on-premises systems into governed views that Databricks SQL, notebooks, and ML pipelines can use immediately without mass lift-and-shift.

Denodo virtualizes ERP and SaaS data, APIs, and on-premises systems into governed views that Databricks SQL, notebooks, and ML pipelines can use immediately without mass lift-and-shift. Hybrid and multicloud by design: Keeps data where it lives - Azure, AWS, GCP, or on-premises, while standardizing scalable compute on Databricks. Simplified integration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while minimizing data copies.

Keeps data where it lives - Azure, AWS, GCP, or on-premises, while standardizing scalable compute on Databricks. Simplified integration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments while minimizing data copies. Unified governance: Unity Catalog governs lakehouse assets; Denodo enforces equivalent policies across non-Databricks sources, ensuring consistent access and fine-grained data protections.

Unity Catalog governs lakehouse assets; Denodo enforces equivalent policies across non-Databricks sources, ensuring consistent access and fine-grained data protections. Tool choice without policy drift: Power BI, Tableau, and other applications connect through Denodo to governed views, while Unity Catalog keeps lakehouse governance consistent.

Power BI, Tableau, and other applications connect through Denodo to governed views, while Unity Catalog keeps lakehouse governance consistent. Lower cost and risk: Fewer brittle pipelines and duplicate datasets, reduced egress, and consistent policy enforcement across tools lowers operational risk.

Fewer brittle pipelines and duplicate datasets, reduced egress, and consistent policy enforcement across tools lowers operational risk. Accelerated adoption and phased migration: With a unified semantic view of all data, organizations can immediately build new workloads within a semantically unified framework, move workloads to the lakehouse in steps, and leverage Denodo to connect lakehouse and external data with Unity Catalog-aligned governance as sources and use cases expand.



This growing partnership underscores the shared focus of Denodo and Databricks on helping customers modernize their data architectures and accelerate business value through the combined power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and the Denodo Platform. Independent research by Veqtor8 found that organizations using Denodo alongside their data lakehouses realized data delivery 10x faster and reduced data engineering effort by 75%. Together, Denodo and Databricks provide a proven foundation for trusted, AI-ready data, helping customers achieve measurable impact with greater agility and lower cost.

"As part of a study with Veqtor8, I recently evaluated the typical ROI that companies received, when they applied a logical data management layer on top of a data lakehouse, and on average, their ROI was a staggering 345% higher," said Andrew Milroy, chief analyst at Veqtor8 and lead author of this study. "This partnership is promising for companies seeking the most advanced data management solution that is also the most cost-effective."

To learn more about how Denodo and Databricks help organizations unlock the full potential of their data, visit [ link ], and read our latest joint customer story [ link ].

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo's customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone. For more information, visit denodo.com.

